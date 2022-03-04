 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Coles County real estate transactions

  • 4 Railroad Ave. in Charleston; Kyle Leonetti of Maryland Heights, Mo. to Paula Scott of Charleston, $56,500.
  • 308 Melody Lane in Mattoon; Kyle Stoutenborough and Drew Stoutenborough of Benton, Wisc. to Bryton Dittamore of Mattoon, $88,000.
  • 6.98 acres of farm ground in Mattoon, PIN #07-1-01091-000; The estate of Ethel Maxine Chapin of Mattoon to William Bell, II of Mattoon, $49,000.
  • 1006 Davis Drive in Charleston; Todd and Robin Powell of Philo to Luke Ungrund of Effingham, $80,000.
  • 103 N. Logan Street in Oakland; Allen Willison and Jana Willison of Moscow Mills, Mo. to Amy David of Oakland, $55,000.
  • 316 S. 6th Street in Mattoon; the William A. Buser Estate of Mattoon to Jason and Nongluk Fain of Lerna, $61,200.
  • 1404 Madison Ave., 1420 Adams Ave. and 1212 Montgomery Drive, all in Charleston; Judy Fletcher, co-trustee, of Toledo to William Scott, manager of Scott Rentals, LLC, of Toledo, $160,000.
  • 4416 Country Lake Drive in Charleston; Truston Winnett of Charleston to Conner Graham of Charleston, $185,000.
  • 706 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Kathryn Elliott, Trustee, of Mattoon to Robert Schoeneman of Mattoon, $36,500.
  • 14455 and 14531 Hill Road in Humboldt; Marshall Reinhart of Ashmore to Eldon Herschberger of Humboldt, $120,000.
  • 2725 Commercial Ave. in Mattoon; Trusteeservicesusa.com, LLC of Louisville, Ky. to Be Ro Luong of Mattoon, $42,000.
  • 612 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; Mary Williams of Charleston to Brian Pondenis of Charleston, $38,000.
  • 1107 Timberlane Drive in Charleston; Derrick and Vanesa Landrus of Saint Joseph to Keith and Tessa Roberts of Charleston; $293,000.
  • 19667 North County Road 2350E in Oakland; Max Miller of Oakland to Isaac Miller of Oakland, $80,000.
  • 1404 Madison Ave. in Charleston; William Z. Scott, manager, Scott Rentals, LLC of Toledo to Jorge Peralta and Noelia Lorenzo of Worth, $20,000.
  • 707 Walnut Street in Humboldt; Rodney and Donna Adams of Neoga to Jose Tamez, Jr. and Shelby Thomason of Humboldt, $115,000.
  • 2 Country Gardens in Mattoon; Garrett McDowell of Windsor and Timothy Wallace to Laura Gover of Mattoon, $115,000.
  • 2109 Lakeland Blvd. in Mattoon; Slay's Restoration, LLC of Carmi to P&S Ventures, LLC, of Mattoon, $210,000.
  • 9 Fairfield Lane in Charleston; Kirby and Bridget Johnson of Charleston to Troy and Lori Davis of Charleston, $270,000.
  • 1601 C. Street in Charleston; Harriet Helton of Charleston to Brandon Leeman of Charleston; $95,000.
  • 807 Lincoln Ave. in Lerna; Harlan and Brenda Janes of Mattoon to Devin Philpott of Lerna, $4,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

