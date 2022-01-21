Coles County real estate transactions

- 14 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #02-1-01834-004, $70,000, University of Illinois Foundation to Darrin Hatten and Bridgett Hatten.
- 1115 4th Street, Charleston, $50,000, Martha Drake to Daniel Drake.
- 1115 4th Street, Charleston, $63,500, Daniel Drake to Kiaya Loy.
- 217 N. 35th Street, Mattoon, $60,000, Jacquelynne Brosam to Telia Wright.
- 12328 East County Road 700N, Charleston, $255,000, Larry Bridges to Andrew Pounds and Kimberly Pounds.
- 3101 Oak Ave., Mattoon, $120,000, Kenneth Eugene Gagnon, Jr. to Alexander Lensink and Avery Jackson.
- 331 B. Street, Charleston, $42,000, Eric Hiltner to Bryan Murley.
- 513 Crescent Drive, Mattoon, $212,000, Jeff Hortenstine, executor, to Jason and Barbara Burton.
- 1100 Old State Road, Mattoon, $1,100,000, HS-Tucson, Ariz. LLC to The Leo S. Nordine Family Trust of Palos Verdes Estates, Calif..
- 601 Lafayette, Mattoon, $30,000, Washington's Savings Bank Lt #5050 to Washington Savings Bank Lt. 5133.
- 601 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, $865,000, Sonic Mattoon LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company, to Hamzeh Investments, LLC, A Michigan Limited Liability Company.
- 3320 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $30,000, Miguel Rebollo and Mikki Rebollo to Oscar Solis.
- 1 Country Gardens, Mattoon, $99,000, Cynthia O'Callaghan, Michael Busk, and Julia Boyle to Gary Elzy.
- 2107 Sarahs Lane, Charleston, $187,500, Brenton Emanuel and Jessica Emanuel to Shawn Shellenbarger and Karley Fain.
- 2605 5th St., Charleston, $140,000, Carl House and Andrea Hoffman to Evan Kelsick and Sarah Kelsick.
- 2 parcels of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN #06-0-04886-000, $24,000, Julia Diepholz to Joseph Owen and Angela Owen.
- 402 Richmond Ave East (Country Club Plaza), $130,000, U.S. Bank National Association to Rural King.
- 720 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, $280,000, The Johnson Irrevocable Family Trust dated May 2, 1999 to Luxury Holdings CU, LLC.
- 1511 Division Street, Charleston, $550,000, Village Point, LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company to Darin Bowers.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office