Coles County real estate transactions

  • 14 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #02-1-01834-004, $70,000, University of Illinois Foundation to Darrin Hatten and Bridgett Hatten.
  • 1115 4th Street, Charleston, $50,000, Martha Drake to Daniel Drake.
  • 1115 4th Street, Charleston, $63,500, Daniel Drake to Kiaya Loy.
  • 217 N. 35th Street, Mattoon, $60,000, Jacquelynne Brosam to Telia Wright.
  • 12328 East County Road 700N, Charleston, $255,000, Larry Bridges to Andrew Pounds and Kimberly Pounds.
  • 3101 Oak Ave., Mattoon, $120,000, Kenneth Eugene Gagnon, Jr. to Alexander Lensink and Avery Jackson.
  • 331 B. Street, Charleston, $42,000, Eric Hiltner to Bryan Murley.
  • 513 Crescent Drive, Mattoon, $212,000, Jeff Hortenstine, executor, to Jason and Barbara Burton.
  • 1100 Old State Road, Mattoon, $1,100,000, HS-Tucson, Ariz. LLC to The Leo S. Nordine Family Trust of Palos Verdes Estates, Calif..
  • 601 Lafayette, Mattoon, $30,000, Washington's Savings Bank Lt #5050 to Washington Savings Bank Lt. 5133.
  • 601 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, $865,000, Sonic Mattoon LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company, to Hamzeh Investments, LLC, A Michigan Limited Liability Company.
  • 3320 Marion Ave., Mattoon, $30,000, Miguel Rebollo and Mikki Rebollo to Oscar Solis.
  • 1 Country Gardens, Mattoon, $99,000, Cynthia O'Callaghan, Michael Busk, and Julia Boyle to Gary Elzy.
  • 2107 Sarahs Lane, Charleston, $187,500, Brenton Emanuel and Jessica Emanuel to Shawn Shellenbarger and Karley Fain.
  • 2605 5th St., Charleston, $140,000, Carl House and Andrea Hoffman to Evan Kelsick and Sarah Kelsick.
  • 2 parcels of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN #06-0-04886-000, $24,000, Julia Diepholz to Joseph Owen and Angela Owen.
  • 402 Richmond Ave East (Country Club Plaza), $130,000, U.S. Bank National Association to Rural King.
  • 720 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, $280,000, The Johnson Irrevocable Family Trust dated May 2, 1999 to Luxury Holdings CU, LLC.
  • 1511 Division Street, Charleston, $550,000, Village Point, LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company to Darin Bowers.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

