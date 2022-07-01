 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • Approx. 5 acres of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN No. 10-0-00450-000; James and Brenda Wild of Charleston to Jeremy and Samantha Shores of Charleston, $18,000.
  • 12100E County Road 1900N in Arcola; G. Richard Ford of Santa Barbara, Calif. to Kelly Headrick of Arcola, $1,395,000.
  • 220 S. 32nd Street in Mattoon; (JM) II, LLC Series 6 Mattoon Rentals of Mattoon to Joshua Yeager and Alicia Yeagar of Mattoon, $37,000.
  • 2508 Pine Ave. in Mattoon; DBA Real Estate, LLC of Mattoon to Donna Lewis of Mattoon, $52,000.
  • 618 Southside Drive in Humboldt; Kenneth and Nancy Russell of Tuscola to David Goddard of Humboldt and Kate McCray, $150,000.
  • 8 S. Country Club Road in Mattoon; Mary Ann and Frederick Uphoff of Bloomington to Gretchen Decker of Mattoon, $347,000.
  • 312 S. 13th Street in Mattoon; Jonathon Key of Shelbyville to Toby Ferris and Sara Ferris of Mattoon, $18,000.
  • 1313 S. 16th Street in Mattoon; Eva Spence of Humboldt to Christian Towle of Mattoon, $74,000.
  • 19838 Amber Lane in Ashmore; James and Amie Calvert of Ashmore to Scott Brewer of Ashmore, $148,000.
  • 1209 S. 16th Street in Mattoon; Nathan Lading of Collisville, to Elise Schall of Mattoon, $165,000.
  • 1015 W. Polk Ave. in Charleston; Bradley Beil of Charleston to Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston, $69,000.
  • 11524 N. County Road 2040E in Ashmore; Debra Board of Ashmore to Rick and Kelly Cottle of Ashmore, $325,000.
  • 13116 E. County Road 590E in Charleston; David Goddard of Humboldt to Blake Hooper and Kaylee Nottmeyer of Charleston, $120,000.
  • 2620 County Highway 11 in Mattoon; Susie Biggs of Arcola to Lora Green Halloran of Paris, $85,000.
  • 14712 Old State Road in Charleston; Carl Ball, Jr. and Edna Ball of Charleston to Carl Ball, III of Charleston, $75,000.
  • 1005 Edgar Ave. in Mattoon; Tyler Dixon of Lovington to Colin and Tawney Webb of Mattoon, $127,000.
  • 8070 Country Club Road in Charleston; Chad and Tiffany Phillips of Effingham to Dennis and Ana Werner Watts of Charleston, $655,000.
  • Vacant lot, #14 in the replat of Riley Creek subdivision, Charleston; Jeremy and Lisa Clark of Mattoon to Timothy Spidle and Alexis King of Mattoon, $15,000.
  • 812 S. 15th Street in Mattoon; Matthew Frederick of Mattoon to Vahid Ardekani of Mattoon, $35,000.
  • 208 W. Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Geoffrey Masanet of New Orleans, La. to Scott Robison of Charleston, $52,000.
  • 941 1st Street in Charleston; Andrew and Zoe Due of Pekin to Jennifer McCullough of Charleston, $73,500.
  • 520 Wabash Unit 9 in Mattoon; Edward and Lynn Neal of Mattoon to Garic Lawrence of Mattoon, $36,000.
  • Approx. 3 acres of vacant land, PIN No. 02-1-01134-012, in Charleston; Christ First Church in Charleston to the City of Charleston, $40,520.50.
  • 3 Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Eric D. Jennings of Havana, Fla. and Mark Jennings of Decatur to Jody Shambo and John Shambo, Jr. of Charleston, $67,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

EXPLAINER: Data privacy concerns emerge after Roe decision

