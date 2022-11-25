Coles County real estate transactions

- 11590 N County Road 2570E in Ashmore; Brad and Samantha Ballinger of Bloomington to Mark and Sandy Ashmore and Jonathon Ashmore of Oakland, $22,500.
- 303 Jonathon Street in Oakland; Ryan Stark and Niki Stark of Oakland to Duffy Cleland and Shelby Corning of Oakland, $195,000.
- 1308 Audrey Lane in Charleston; Alexis Ayonote of Charleston to Allyson O'Dell of Charleston, $127,500.
- 121 11th Street in Charleston; Heidi Nobilio of Lake Geneva, Wisc. to Jeff Ludwig of Charleston, $27,000.
- 1508 B. Street in Charleston; Leslie Garner of Charleston to Lanman Properties, Inc. of Charleston, $120,000.
- 601 Hickory Lane in Charleston; Jesse and Melissa Walton of Charleston to Ramir Maldepena, Jr. and Ashton Ballinger-Maldepena of Charleston, $335,000.
- 100 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Community Unit School District No. 2 of Coles and Cumberland Counties to Washington Savings Bank as Trustee of Washington Savings Land Trust #8254 of Mattoon, $15,100.
- 111 E. Montgomery Street in Oakland; Matt Veach and Caroline Veach of Charleston to Jeffrey Myers of Oakland, $7,000.
- 2531 Village Road in Charleston; Mark and Debra Heller of Clearwater, Fla. to Dalton Kerans and Erica Larson of Charleston, $175,000.
- 2120 University Drive in Charleston; Dennis Vaught of Vermillion, S.D. to Rashmi Thapaliya and June Pandey of Charleston, $180,000.
- 407 County Line Road in Trilla; J&T Enterprises of Mattoon, Inc. to Jerry and Teresa Ginger of Trilla, $74,000.
- 2501 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Emily Swearingen, independent administrator of Arcola to Swearingen Rentals, LLC of Neoga, $42,000.
- 704 S. 17th Street in Mattoon; Alma Perry, as Trustee of Alma Perry Declaration of Trust Dated April 19, 2002 and amended January 26, 2017 of Mattoon, $10,000.
- 800 N. 32nd Street in Mattoon; the estate of Barbara Ann Allen of Mattoon to Steven Dosch and Dena Dosch of Mattoon, $170,000.
- Approx. 17 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #07-0-01424-000; Anne Rauch Trust and the Estate of Robert Rauch, deceased, of Mattoon to James Reinhart of Charleston and Phillip Reinhart of Lerna, $657,520.
- 27 Falcon Ridge in Mattoon; Paul Highland, trustee, of Effingham to Michael Baker and Sara Harder-Baker of Mattoon, $430,000.
- 1400 S. 3rd Street in Mattoon; Matthew Clarkson of Mattoon to Arch Regency Properties LLC - Series 1 of Mattoon, $53,400.
- 44 W. Coolidge Ave. in Charleston; Devin and Dantri Stark of Clinton, Okla. to Michael and Sara Youngblood of Charleston, $380,000.
- 16470 Forest View Drive in Charleston; Cory and Brittany Bence of Charleston to Jennifer Ingle and Laura Janes of Charleston, $346,000.
- 712 N. 22nd Street in Mattoon; Wade Smith, Daniel Smith and Michael Smith, all of Mattoon to Tyler Drew Whitworth and Brenna Lynn Whitworth of Mattoon, $75,000.
- 13479 N. County Road 300E in Mattoon; Amy Christenholz of Marion to Larry Herschberger of Humboldt, $320,000.
- Approx. 103 acres of farmland in Pleasant Grove, PIN #11-0-00519-001; Betty Hinterscher of Dieterich, Toni Price of Bonita Springs, Fla., Timothy Price of Oakland Park, Fla., Eugene Hinterscher of McKinney, Texas, Penny Phipps of Benton and William Price of Mattoon to Jeffrey Janes of Trilla, $725,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office