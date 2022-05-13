Coles County real estate transactions

- 211 Washington Ave. in Charleston; Carol Vandusen of Mundelein to Jerry Brimner of Charleston, $33,500.
- 2518 Salem Road in Charleston; James and Steven Darimont of Charleston to Bryant and Robin Edwards of Charleston, $140,000.
- 601 Taft Ave. in Charleston; Jordan and Rebecca Ball of Charleston to Joey and Lora Parcel of Charleston, $115,000.
- 19 Tammydale Lane in Charleston; First Mid Wealth Management Company of Mattoon to Jordan and Rebecca Ball of Charleston, $282,000.
- 26 Miller Ave. in Charleston; Brian and Miranda Siefferman of Ashmore to Margaret Graumenz of Charleston, $125,000.
- 19926 Charleston Street in Charleston; Vicki Butler of Charleston, Frank Butler, III of Villa Grove, Susan Dion of East Peoria, Chris Butler of Charleston and Teresa Butler of Oakwood to Frank Butler, III of Villa Grove, $35,000.
- 4153 North County Road 280E in Mattoon; Kathy Johnson of Champaign to Malachi and Malynda Hampton of Mattoon, $237,000.
- 1208 South 17th Street in Mattoon; Tami Knight of Mattoon to Christian and Chelsea Baumgartner of Mattoon, $166,000.
- 585 North County Road 1000E in Lerna; Kerry Whitley of Lerna, Jeffrey Whitley of Mattoon and Denise Coen of Neoga to James R. Barger Living Trust, Janice C. Barger Living Trust, David Barger, and Heather Barger, all of Lerna, $520,000.
- 1121 Lafayette Ave. in Mattoon; William Whitworth and Marianne Whitworth of Mattoon to Jordan Gerkin of Mattoon, $123,000.
- Vacant land in Humboldt, part of the Skyline Springs Subdivision, PIN No. 09-0-01995-000; Steven Williams and Vicki Williams of Mattoon to Corey Witt of Humboldt, $12,500.
- 1 Summerfield Lane in Charleston; Luxury Homes, Inc. of Charleston to Clinton Replogle of Charleston, $17,500.
- 2809 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Steve Helton of Mattoon to Heather Mathias of Mattoon, $59,000.
- 117 S. 26th Street in Mattoon; The Estate of Michelle Lenee Janes of Mattoon to Marla Janes of Mattoon, $72,000.
- 1036 7th Street in Charleston; Scott Rentals, LLC of Toledo to Nicholas and Sarah Hemrich of Newton, $50,000.
- Approx. 40 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN No. 04-0-01066-005; Julie Haskins of Neoga to B.L. Voyles, LLC of Sullivan, $537,744.
- Approx. 40 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN No. 04-0-01066-004; Janet Jordan of Mattoon to B.L. Voyles, LLC, of Sullivan, $537,744.
- Approx. 34 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN Nos. 04-0-01066-002 and 04-001066-003; Joseph Haskins of Mattoon to B.L. Voyles, LLC of Sullivan, $455,600.
- 409 N. 10th Street in Charleston; Mike Steeples of Charleston to Brian Hildebrand of Charleston, $20,000.
- 14928 East County Road 600N in Charleston; Rhonda Buckman of Schroeder Minn. and Donald Ewing of Edgewater, Md. to Municipal Trust and Savings Bank of Charleston, $110,000.
- Approx. 40 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN No. 09-0-01288-000; Julie Fessler of Saint Charles, Mo., Charles Corbell of Taylorville, Shelby Corbell of Carbondale, Mark Conlin of Stewardson, and Paul K. Conlin Estate of Charleston to Kaskaskia Water, LLC of Sullivan, $557,220.
- 6710 Stockton Road in Mattoon; Jenifer Rardin of Mattoon to Diana Gordon of $60,000.
- 1526 3rd Street in Charleston; Richard and Pamela Price of Charleston to KLB Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $75,000.
- Approx. 1.50 acres of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN No. 06-0-05115-000; Linda Niebrugge, trustee, of Effingham to Jackson Family, Ltd. Parternship of Decatur, $198,000.
- 828 S. Iowa in Ashmore; Daniel and Rachel Schwartz of Ashmore to Sharon Molby of Ashmore, $60,000.
- 3021 Oak Ave. in Mattoon; Bryan Godden of Charleston to KLB Properties, LLC, of Mattoon, $92,500.
- Approx. 40 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN No. 09-0-01288-000; Julie Fessler of Saint Charles, Mo. to Melvin Family Farms, LLC, of Sullivan, $3,442,780.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office