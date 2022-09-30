 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • Approx. 15 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #12-0-00746-003; Willowbrook Coal Company, doing business as Willowbrook Farms of Palm Bay, Fla. to Brad and Casey Walk, LLC of Sigel, $1,102,213.
  • 7322 North Country Road 1850E in Charleston; University of Illinois Foundation of Urbana to Daniel and Patty Spence of Charleston, $90,000.
  • 401 Parkside Court in Oakland; Mark House of Tuscola and Stephen House of Charleston to Joshua Lange of Oakland, $100,000.
  • 3213 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Gary and Rebecca Boske of Mattoon to Eric Boehm of Mattoon, $111,000.
  • 643 Fox Lake Drive in Charleston; Estate of Pamela J. Overton, deceased, of Charleston to Nate Elting of Charleston and Carly Elting, $265,000.
  • 947 E. Street in Charleston; Billie Shore of Knoxville to Matthew and Jenna Dallas of Mattoon, $38,000.
  • 400 Park Street in Mattoon; Gerald W. Daugherty, trustee, of Mattoon to Nicholas and Sheri Feast of Mattoon, $77,000.
  • Approx. .21 acres of vacant land in Charleston, PIN# 02-1-03781-000; Irene Patrick of Apex, N.C. to Courtnye Moffett of Charleston, $3,000.
  • 2650 Brian Drive in Mattoon; Jennifer Lane of Mattoon, Leah Fox of Shelbyville and Ned Keigley of Mattoon to R. Diane Lathrop of Mattoon, $74,333.
  • 3310 Hickory Street in Humboldt; Joseph Jess of Humboldt to Vernon Jess of Humboldt, $220,000.
  • 414 Cedar Drive in Charleston; Ronald and Jennifer Carver of Charleston to Brandon and Ashley Phillips of Charleston, $231,000.
  • 336 W. Fryer Ave. in Charleston; David Myerscough of Charleston to Austin Nichols of Charleston, $85,000.
  • 703 12th Street in Charleston; Devin Finney of Casey and Rachel Finney of Nome, Alaska to Courtnye Moffett of Charleston, $38,000.
  • 4402 Country Lake Drive in Charleston; Lawrence and Amy Malmen of Gays to Mark Cartright of Charleston, $245,000.
  • 827 15th Street in Charleston; Douglas and Linda Simpson of Charleston to Sean Robison of Charleston, $65,000.
  • 820 Madison Ave. in Charleston; Harold Groff of Charleston to Johnson's Automotive Service, Inc. of Charleston, $60,000.
  • 320 W. State Street in Charleston; Stephen and Karen McComas of Charleston to Dexter Swensen of Charleston, $130,000.
  • 943 2nd Street in Charleston; C-Mngr, LLC of Savoy to Lawrence Audet, III and Janet Audet-Kincaid of Charleston, $181,000.
  • 48 North Country Road 1100N of Charleston; Tower Realty Corp. of New York, N.Y. to Vertical Bridge-S1 Assets, LLC of Boca Raton, Fla., $3445.34.
  • 4450 Old State Road in Mattoon; Tower Realty Corp. of New York, N.Y. to Vertical Bridge-S1 Assets, LLC of Boca Raton, Fla. $10,720.
  • 2316 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Sylvia Schnibben by Amanda Schnibben, her attorney-in-fact of Oswego to Tyler and Megan Smith of Mattoon, $46,000.
  • Approx. 160 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN# 04-0-01444-000; Baloo Enterprises, LLC of Urbana to Green Lincoln Partners, LLC of Nashville, Tenn. $2,786,980.
  • Approx. 87 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN# 04-0-01665-000; Baloo Enterprises, LLC of Urbana to Green Lincoln Partners, LLC of Nashville, $4,894,820.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

