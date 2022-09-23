Coles County real estate transactions

- 14839 Plainview Road in Charleston; Kenneth Keigley of Eugene, Ore. to Aaron and Emily Due of Charleston, $165,000.
- 1003 Jefferson Ave. in Charleston; Herman and Patricia Lapole of Erwin, N.C. to Jeremiah and Nicole Graham of Charleston, $110,000.
- 2016 10th Street in Charleston; Ice, LLC of Charleston to Nicholas and Loran Dundee of Charleston, $107,000.
- 1017 W. Hayes Ave. in Charleston; Christopher Bowers and Christina Bowers of Charleston to Scott Goehner and Danielle Goehner of Charleston, $166,000.
- 1604 Westgate Lane in Mattoon; Mark and Heather Cartright of Charleston to Lucas Giron and Carrie Gibbons, both of Mattoon, $197,000.
- 98 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Michael Todd and Kimberly Fuller of Mattoon to Arch Regency Properties, LLC - Series I of Mattoon, $46,000.
- 2134 Douglas in Mattoon; Adam VanZant, as Executor of the Estate of Terry Louise VanZant of Pennsville, N.J. to Timothy Hill of Charleston, $100,000.
- 1410 14th Street in Charleston; Amy Ashley of Charleston to Timothy and Jennifer Evans of Charleston, $67,500.
- 616 Illinois Ave. in Mattoon; Debra and Stephen Sigler of Mattoon to Rewso Properties LLC of Mattoon, $50,000.
- 8497 Old State Road in Mattoon; Betty Colclasure of of Mattoon to William and Victorial Janes of Trilla, $250,000.
- 408 Crestview Drive in Mattoon; Terry and Sheila Monroe of Thomson, Ga. to Betty Colclasure of Mattoon, $210,000.
- 13917 E. County Road 220N in Charleston; Timothy and Rachel Maloy of Florissant, Colo. to Kiel Joseph and Maranda Schaljo of Charleston, $150,000.
- 717 Franklin Drive in Charleston; John D. Williams, trustee, of Charleston to Bryan and Chelsea Clark of Charleston, $135,000.
- Approx. 7 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #02-1-01835-001; University of Illinois Foundation of Charleston to Zachary Trelz of Charleston, $80,240.
- 13691 N. County Road 400E in Humboldt; Loria Daily of Arthur to Thomas Jones of Monticello, $93,000.
