 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Coles County real estate transactions

  • 0

Before you start your home remodel, take a look at these remodeling myths. Source by: Stringr
  • 14839 Plainview Road in Charleston; Kenneth Keigley of Eugene, Ore. to Aaron and Emily Due of Charleston, $165,000.
  • 1003 Jefferson Ave. in Charleston; Herman and Patricia Lapole of Erwin, N.C. to Jeremiah and Nicole Graham of Charleston, $110,000.
  • 2016 10th Street in Charleston; Ice, LLC of Charleston to Nicholas and Loran Dundee of Charleston, $107,000.
  • 1017 W. Hayes Ave. in Charleston; Christopher Bowers and Christina Bowers of Charleston to Scott Goehner and Danielle Goehner of Charleston, $166,000.
  • 1604 Westgate Lane in Mattoon; Mark and Heather Cartright of Charleston to Lucas Giron and Carrie Gibbons, both of Mattoon, $197,000.
  • 98 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Michael Todd and Kimberly Fuller of Mattoon to Arch Regency Properties, LLC - Series I of Mattoon, $46,000.
  • 2134 Douglas in Mattoon; Adam VanZant, as Executor of the Estate of Terry Louise VanZant of Pennsville, N.J. to Timothy Hill of Charleston, $100,000.
  • 1410 14th Street in Charleston; Amy Ashley of Charleston to Timothy and Jennifer Evans of Charleston, $67,500.
  • 616 Illinois Ave. in Mattoon; Debra and Stephen Sigler of Mattoon to Rewso Properties LLC of Mattoon, $50,000.
  • 8497 Old State Road in Mattoon; Betty Colclasure of of Mattoon to William and Victorial Janes of Trilla, $250,000.
  • 408 Crestview Drive in Mattoon; Terry and Sheila Monroe of Thomson, Ga. to Betty Colclasure of Mattoon, $210,000.
  • 13917 E. County Road 220N in Charleston; Timothy and Rachel Maloy of Florissant, Colo. to Kiel Joseph and Maranda Schaljo of Charleston, $150,000.
  • 717 Franklin Drive in Charleston; John D. Williams, trustee, of Charleston to Bryan and Chelsea Clark of Charleston, $135,000.
  • Approx. 7 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #02-1-01835-001; University of Illinois Foundation of Charleston to Zachary Trelz of Charleston, $80,240.
  • 13691 N. County Road 400E in Humboldt; Loria Daily of Arthur to Thomas Jones of Monticello, $93,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking up is hard to do! How to recover from your heartbreak

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to goof-proof your home

How to goof-proof your home

Lots of household problems and accidents happen due to plain old goof-ups. Follow these tips so you’re not the goof.

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking up is hard to do! How to recover from your heartbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News