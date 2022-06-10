Coles County real estate transactions

- 15 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN No. 01-0-00045-000; Cynthia Suzanne Carlen Estate of Litchfield to Tommy Stine of Ashmore, $52,000.
- 1101 Buchanan in Charleston; Kiel and Maranda Schaljo of Charleston to Tanner and Kaylee Gregory of Charleston, $139,000.
- 19998 N. County Road 2400E in Oakland; Steve Coon of Oakland to the Philip A. Dague Living Trust and the Marilyn E. Dague Living Trust of Oakland, $69,027.
- 701 N. 2nd Division Street in Mattoon; Kirstie and Nicholas Figgins of Austin, Texas to Caylin Cole of Mattoon and Autumn Middleton, $84,900.
- 12 Woodfield Lane in Charleston; Derek and Lauren Hennig of Charleston to Marjorie Hildebrand of Charleston, $165,000.
- 1215 S. 16th Street in Mattoon; Michael and Donna Turner of Titusville, Fla. to Terry and Betsy Cash of Mattoon, $210,000.
- 1117 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Dylan Short, trustee, of Mattoon to Cristobal and Gissella Gonzalez of Mattoon, $195,000.
- 2016 Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Michael Kuncl and Sharon Stevens-Kuncl, trustees, of Warrenville to Brayden Shambo of Charleston, $44,000.
- 2303 University Drive in Charleston; Stephanie Pankey of Charleston to Kevin Starwalt and Sherry Starwalt of Charleston, $165,000.
- 2420 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Paria River Holdings LLC, Series 2 of Winona, Minn. to Milco Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $185,000.
- 2617 Pine Ave. in Mattoon; Peggy Bolin of Parrish, Fla. to Derron and Debra Jenkins of Mattoon, $105,000.
- 900 Rudy Ave. in Mattoon; Brian Worker and Jamie Worker of Mattoon to Kimberly Bosel of Mattoon, $159,900.
- 74 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN No. 01-0-00067-000; Wendell Adams and Carol Adams of Charleston to Double 7's Farm LLC of Charleston, $350,000.
- 17 Kickapoo Place in Charleston; Ellen Cors of Fair Oaks, Calif. and Edith Barnes of Mattoon to Miranda Vineyard and Travis Abston of Charleston, $120,000.
- 2330 E. County Road 250N in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank in Mattoon to Travis Owens of Mattoon and Paige Lowry, $125,000.
- 9760 N. County Road 1420E in Charleston; Alice Holmes of Greenup to Stanley Metzger and Linda Metzger of Charleston, $525,000.
- 3205 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Donald White and Barbara White of Mattoon to Dustin White and Wanda White of Mattoon, $69,700.
- 702 W. Madison Ave. in Charleston; Mary Harding of Charleston to Dalton Grissom of Charleston, $79,500.
- Approx. 135 acres of farmland in Oakland, PIN No. 03-0-01136-000; Andrew Moore of Lewisville, Texas and Rosemary McPhail of Issaquah, Wash. to The Peggy Veach Trust and the Wesley Veach Trust of Oakland, $1,777,425.
- 312 Division in Charleston; Brad Bell of Charleston to Thomas Stine and Nicholas Slate of Charleston; $1,000.
- 800 N. 32nd Street in Mattoon; Debra Hines, Cathy Abston and Terri Carpenter of Mattoon to Kenneth and Beverly Frost of Mattoon, $137,500.
- 1550 N. 5th Street in Charleston; Christopher Land Co., LLC of Hankinson, N.D. to Curry Arndt Properties, LLC, of Mattoon, $755,000.
- 3525 W. Lake Road in Mattoon; Joanne Matherly of Wesley Chapel, Fla. to Hunter and Kelly Rawlings of Mattoon, $275,000.
- 1120 N. 11th Street in Mattoon; John Polston, Jr. of Cape Coral, Fla. to Donald Kemplen, III and Heather Kemplen of Mattoon, $60,000.
- Approx. 23 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN No. 10-0-00267-000; Steven Coleman, trustee, of Greencastle, Pa. to Jason Taylor of Mattoon, $730,000.
- 12 acres of farmland in Arcola, PIN No. 04-0-01231-001; Raymond Helmuth and Leanna Helmuth of Howard, Ohio to First Community Bank of Moultrie County of Sullivan, $216,122.
- 6.32 acres of farmland in Arcola, N. County Road 630 East; Raymond Helmuth and Leanna Helmuth of Howard, Ohio to First Community Bank of Moultrie County of Sullivan, $113,879.
