Coles County real estate transactions

A substation on Route 16, PIN #07-1-00785-000; David Swearingen of Toledo to Ameren Illinois Company D/B/A/ Ameren Illinois of St. Louis, $20,000.
- A substation on Route 16, PIN #07-1-00771-000; Dole Farms Limited Partnership of Mattoon to Ameren Illinois of St. Louis, $384,625.
- 905 Post Oak Road in Charleston; Candie Walker and Stephen McCallister of Mount Prospect to Frankie Jo Wilson and Mitchell Wilson of Charleston, $235,000.
- 47 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; JM II Series 6 Mattoon Rentals of Mattoon to Amanda Beals and William Croy of Mattoon, $35,000.
- 516 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Norma Clinton Estate of Mattoon to Brandy Suckley of Williston, N.D., $30,000.
- 902 Van Buren in Charleston; Donald Samson, trustee, of Belleville to Ninvest of Charleston, $27,500.
- 2213 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Kay McElwee of Oakland, Theresa Wickersham of Lerna, Mary Ann Magruder of Cape Coral, Fla., Patricia Lowry of Lerna, and William Tatman, III of Charleston to William and Cheryl Parks of Mattoon, $49,000.
- 921 Rudy Ave in Mattoon; John and Nancy Boustead of Normal to Lisa Corrie of Mattoon, $110,500.
- Shed on West Main Street in Oakland, PIN #03-0-03506-000; R. Pete and Lois Taylor of Oakland to Robert and Rachel Cox of Oakland, $40,000.
- 908 Stinson Ave. in Mattoon; Gerald Daugherty of Mayfield, Ky. to Washington Savings Bank of Mattoon,$135,000.
- 609 S. 16th St. in Mattoon; Marjorie Harl of Mattoon to Hunter David Dean Miller of Mattoon, $10,000.
- 1009 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Jeremy and Allison Henson of Charleston to Timothy Spidle of Mattoon, $115,000.
- 703 N. 5th Street in Charleston; Sara and John Conley of Fayetteville, N.C. to David Titus of Sullivan, $40,000.
- 721 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Ethel Watts of Charleston to Arch Regency Properties LLC—Series I of Mattoon, $35,000.
- 60 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN # 01-0-00389-001; David Shrader of Ashmore to Drew, Jeff, and Amanda Shrader of Charleston, $500,000.
- 705 Marion Ave. in Mattoon; Robbie and Linda Perry of Mattoon to Dawson Morlan of Mattoon, $128,000.
- 218 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; William McClung Moore, II of Charleston to Everest Commercial Investments, LLC of Pensacola, Fla., $128,000.
- 719 S. Iowa Street in Ashmore; Brandon Crane and Kelsey Crone of Charleston to Troy Richey and Michelle Richey of Ashmore, $69,000.
- 27440 E. Country Road 1700N in Oakland; Mark and Arie Becker of Sullivan to Ross and Heidi Bennett of Oakland, $205,000.
- 709 Lake Land Blvd. of Mattoon; Richard Berg, III of Mattoon to Banes Property Management, LLC of Mattoon, $75,000.
- 950 Edgar Drive #7 of Charleston; Scott Weakley of Savoy to Gharu Capital, LLC of Arthur, $30,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office