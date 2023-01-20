Coles County real estate transactions

- 637 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; Cindy Lou Grissom of Mattoon to Be Ro Luong of Mattoon, $45,000.
- 818 7th Street in Charleston; Brian Reed, trustee of Farmland, Ind. to Barbara Rambow and Roberta Scherrer of Charleston, $88,450.
- 105 W. Lincoln Ave. in Charleston; SVCN 2, LLC, of Newton, Mass. to Faik Zendeli of Charleston, $155,000.
- 3785 W. State Street in Charleston; Mark Beabout of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to Brian and Amber Huston of Charleston, $249,900.
- 904 6th Street in Charleston; Zachary Newell and Angelique Elser of Portland, Maine to Matthew and Laura Walker of Charleston, $182,000.
- 1017 N. 33rd Street in Mattoon; Co-alliance Cooperative, Inc. of Avon, Ind. to South Central FS, Inc. of Effingham, $216,365.
- 1302 Monroe Ave. in Charleston; Ellen Keiter trust of Staunton, Va. to Bryant and Robin Edwards of Charleston, $149,500.
- 7686 W. Country Club Road in Mattoon; Judy Baker of Mattoon to Cathleen Alexander of Mattoon, $123,000.
- 1801 Johnson Ave. in Charleston; CCAR Industries of Charleston to Jill Holderfield of Charleston, $93,000.
- 404 N. 4th Street in Charleston; New Chicago Investments, LLC of Bolingbrook to Desmond Lambert of Mobile, Ala., $7101.
- 3108 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Shawn Dow of Norwell, Mass. to David Reynolds and Paula Reynolds of Mattoon, $84,000.
- 703 14th Street in Charleston; Elizabeth Tacke of Champaign to Presley Ford of Charleston, $79,900.
- 200 S. Hazel Street in Oakland; E. Ruth Henson of Charleston to Lamb-Me, LLC of Goshen, Ind., $14,000.
- 931 2nd Street in Charleston; James Rogers of Montgomery to Juan Reynoso of Charleston, $62,500.
- 416 Illinois Ave. in Mattoon; JM II, LLC Series 6 Mattoon Rentals to Tracy Feldkamp of Sullivan, $32,000.
- 1419 7th Street in Charleston; Unique Homes Properties, Inc. of Charleston to Joshua and Ashley Klingler of Charleston, $55,000.
- Approx. 86 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-01639-001; Baloo Enterprises, LLC, a Delaware LLC of Urbana to Lincoln Delta, LLC, an Iowa LLC, of Nashville, Tenn., $4,200,000.
- 729 Lincoln Ave. in Mattoon; Anh Taun Ly of Charleston and Thu Chau to Kylie Goss of Mattoon, $57,000.
- 125 Tyler Ave. in Charleston; Paul Danyi of Charleston and Claudia Janssen Danyi to Charles Smith of Charleston, $110,000.
- 1308 Adams Ave. in Charleston; Philip Redmond of Bartonville to Donald Kemplen, III of Mattoon, $31,500.
- Approx. 3 acres of farmland at 2919 Etna Road in Mattoon; Patricia Janes, trustee, of Pana to Thomas Janes and Teresa Janes of Neoga, $43,334.
- Approx. 3 acres of farmland at 2919 Etna Road in Mattoon; Darryl Janes, trustee, of Charleston to Thomas Janes and Teresa Janes of Neoga, $24,515.
- Approx. 38 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #10-0-00368-002; Patricia Janes, trustee, of Pana to Thomas Janes and Teresa Janes of Neoga, $41,224.
- Approx. 38 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #10-0-00368-002; Darryl Janes, trustee, of Charleston to Thomas Janes and Teresa Janes of Neoga, $41,224.
- Approx. 38 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #10-0-00368-002; Thomas Janes of Neoga to Darryl Janes, trustee, of Charleston, $41,224.
- Approx. 38 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #10-0-00368-001; Darryl Janes, trustee, of Charleston to Patricia Janes, trustee, of Pana, $41,224.
- Approx. 38 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #10-0-00368-002; Patricia Janes, trustee, of Pana to Darryl Janes, trustee, of Charleston, $41,224.
- Approx. 38 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #10-0-00368-001; Thomas Janes of Neoga to Patricia Janes, trustee, of Pana, $41,224.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office