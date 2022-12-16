 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 20412 E. County Road 1700N in Charleston; The Heirs of Wesley Martin Connelley of Anna, Ohio to Jerry and Kitty Dunn of Charleston, $69,500.
  • 518 Mulberry in Humboldt; Richard and Pamela Price of Charleston to Shelley Butler and Andrew Rodriguez of Humboldt, $145,000.
  • 1412 S. 2nd Street in Mattoon; Shelley Butler and Andrew Rodriguez of Humboldt to Hillary Hamilton of Mattoon, $95,000.
  • Approx. 10 acres of farmland in Arcola, PIN# 04-0-00029-003; Kasey Bosler of Mattoon to Douglas Austin of Charleston, $110,000.
  • Approx. 40 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN# 07-1-00292-000; First Mid Wealth Management Company, trustee, of Mattoon to AJM, LLC of Mattoon, $1,331,290.
  • 320 Hickory Lane in Mattoon; Amber Esparza of Clarksville, Tenn. to Kenneth and Linda Walk of The Villages, Fla., $205,000.
  • 810 Fuller Drive in Charleston; Leland and Carol Grimes, trustees, of Charleston, and Charles Fuqua and Ruth Fuqua of Sebring, Fla. to Nichole Cowan of Charleston, $69,000.
  • 22 Kickapoo Place in Charleston; U.S. Bank Trust National Association as owner/trustee of Greenville, S.C. to Aaron Wesch of Charleston, $288,752.
  • 2212 Cortland Drive in Charleston; Edwin and Sharon Kasey of Venice, Fla. to Daniel and Marilyn Stacey of Charleston, $200,000.
  • 102 Decker Springs Road in Charleston; Sugar Creek Development, LLC of Lerna to Wendell and Carol Adams of Charleston, $224,900.
  • 4670 W. State Street in Charleston; Ricky and Lynda Pemberton of Trilla to Alexander Fuqua of Charleston, $175,000.
  • 800 Lafayette Ave. in Mattoon; Robert Zschau of Mattoon to Darrell Zschau of Mattoon, $85,000.
  • 2011 Johnson Ave. in Charleston; Bryan and Chelsea Clark of Charleston to Diane Halsey of Charleston, $91,000.
  • 8 Circle Drive in Charleston; Judith Young of Charleston to Ivan and Hazel Wood of Charleston, $123,500.
  • 1403 2nd Street in Charleston; LA Student Rentals of Watson to Charleston Township Park District of Charleston, $50,000.
  • Approx. 41 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN# 01-0-01390-000; Mary Beth Debatin of Robinson to Stephen Pinnell of Kansas, $527,332.
  • 1015 Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Charles Pinkston and Lisa Pinkston of Oblong to Emily Bradbury of Charleston, $67,500.
  • 421 N. County Road 650E in Trilla; Tyson Richey of Neoga to Courtney Irons and Jordan Shehan of Trilla, $270,000.
  • 2713 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Billy Ramsey of Mattoon to Mason Peters of Mattoon, $13,000.
  • 839 Sherwood Place in Charleston; Steven Etnire of Charleston to Heather Henderson of Charleston, $92,000.
  • 4 Noyes Court in Mattoon; Amy Newcomb of Iuka to Elizabeth Pullen of Mattoon, $155,000.
  • 1507 Monroe Ave. in Charleston; Kevin and Nancy McGugan of Charleston to Marc Murphy of Charleston, $90,000.
  • 415 Crestmore Ave. in Mattoon; Myrna Voudrie of Mattoon to John and Debra Behl of Mattoon, $295,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

