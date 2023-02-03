- 2720 Cedar Ave. in Mattoon; Brandon Saunders and Michelle Saunders of Mattoon to Daniel Eaton and Sheila Eaton of Joliet, $50,000.
- 3417 Marion Ave. in Mattoon; Marilyn June Neff as trustee of the Charles and June Neff and Descendants trust of Mattoon to Bible Baptist Church of Mattoon, $42,000.
- 2901 Pine Ave. in Mattoon; JM II Series 6 Mattoon Rentals to Yaw Investments, Inc. of Greenup, $180,000.
- 41 Elm Ridge in Mattoon; Andrew Zavarella and Gloria Zavarella of Mattoon to Michael Petak and Staci McGregor of Mattoon, $279,000.
- 330 N County Road 1520 E in Lerna; Julie Runyon of Lerna to Jill Callahan of Charleston, $345,000.
- Approx. 90 acres of farmland in Lerna, PIN #11-0-01625-000; Jill Callahan of Charleston to Julie Runyon of Lerna, $345,000.
- 1317 S. 15th Street in Mattoon; U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of the Dwelling Series IV Trust of Dallas, Texas, to Luke Spencer of Arcola, $30,000.
- 304 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Robert and Kristen Becker of Trilla to Jacqueline Gross of Mattoon, $34,900.
- 3314 Stotler Street in Humboldt; Marshall Reinhart of Ashmore to Clinton and Kari Pierce of Humboldt, $15,000.
- 30 Polk Ave. in Charleston; Kurt and Christy Swango of Charleston to Lori Hughes of Charleston, $15,000.
- 4 Carrolton Estates in Mattoon; Beau and Kristin Hamilton of Mattoon to Michael and Julienne Hickox of Mattoon, $195,000.
- 203 N. Pike Street in Oakland; Howard and Susan Smith of Charleston to Jed Dale and Jacklyn McKinney of Oakland, $128,500.
- 3513 Willow Drive in Mattoon; Robert Alexander and Tylene Alexander of Mattoon to John Armstrong and Carol Armstrong of Mattoon, $165,000.
- 208 N. 7th Street in Charleston; Eddie and Rebecca Carter of Charleston to Thomas and Cassidy Bosler of Ashmore, $93,000.
- 40 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #06-0-00321-000 and 06-0-00321-001; W. Furry Farms, LLC of Charleston to GCZ Coles VI, LLC of Chicago, $1,866,000.
- 1210 3rd Street in Lerna; Catherine Murdock of Hagerstown, Ind. to Mark and Jacqueline Kull of Mattoon and Megan Wheeler of Lerna, $65,000.
- 5531 West State Street in Charleston; Thomas Porter and Debra Porter, of Charleston to the Illinois Department of Transportation of Effingham, $300.
- 801 Broadway in Humboldt; Kaskaskia Enterprises, LLC of Humboldt to Chase Robinson Enterprises, LLC of Humboldt, $120,000.
- 957 C. Street in Charleston; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. of Plano, Texas to Timothy and Pamela Tichenor of Charleston, $42,611.
- 720 Sunset Place in Charleston; Robert Brock of Effingham to Jessie Keefer-Counsell of Charleston, $142,500.
- 3621 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Paula Porter and Dominic Kersey of Sullivan to Stewart Smythe and Elizabeth Middleton of Mattoon, $164,500.
- 1824 Grant Ave. in Mattoon; Marjorie Chesnut of Mattoon to Gerald and Dorothy Fuller of Mattoon, $171,500.
- 609 W. Lincoln in Lerna; Richard Lester of Charleston to Richard Lester, II of Lerna, $90,000.
- 213 N. 35th Street in Mattoon; John Goeckner of Mattoon to Richard Wright of Mattoon, $20,000.
- 2211 8th Street Circle in Charleston; Jennifer and Terrance McLennand of Loda to Rachel Kissell of Charleston, $103,500.
- 12626 N. County Road 300 E in Mattoon; Erbon Doak, Jr., successor trustee of Maxine Doak trust of Mattoon to Paul Waller and Shelby Waller of Chesterfield, Mo., $30,000.
- 2086 Paradise Road in Mattoon; Thurl Perry of Mattoon to Robert Nelson of Mattoon, $276,000.
- 808 N. 23rd Street in Mattoon; Donald and Lori Fisher of Mattoon to Joyce Atteberry of Mattoon, Michael and Carla Forster of Windsor and Debra Beeson of Tuscola, $107,000.
- 2312 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; Robert Wallace of Trilla, Samuel Wallace of Toledo, Lorinda Wallace Procell of Mattoon, and Patricia Wallace Thompson of Bland, Mo. to Brian and Holly Lewis of Wheeler, $49,000.
- 14293 North County Road 500E of Humboldt; Timothy Pierce of Humboldt to James and Esther Sensenig of Arcola, $250,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office