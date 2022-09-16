Coles County real estate transactions

- 2705 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Berniece Baker of Mattoon to Valerie and Kevin Corrie of Gays, $22,500.
- 1607 18th Street in Charleston; Nine-64 Properties, LLC of Thompsons Station, Tenn. to Charleston Re Holdings, LLC of Springfield, Pa., $439,000.
- 620 N. 43rd Street in Mattoon; Michael Starwalt and Beatrice Starwalt of Effingham to Charles Jenkins, Jr. and Juanita Jenkins of Mattoon, $120,000.
- 320 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon; Lynn Blume of Mattoon to Dashawn and Peyton Anderson of Mattoon, $163,000.
- 1837 11th Street in Charleston; Ronald Saddoris and Deborah Saddoris of Shelbyville to Brian Houston of Charleston, $55,000.
- 2717 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Dylan and Whitley Gillis of Lerna to Gwendolyn Baker of Mattoon, $144,900.
- Approx. 5 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN # 10-0-00543-002; Jason Taylor of Mattoon to Sawyer Overton of Mattoon, $30,000.
- 802 Van Buren Ave. in Charleston; James Rieck of Mattoon to Kevin Caskey of Charleston, $56,000.
- 409 Piatt Ave. in Mattoon; The Estate of Ruth Ann Smith of Charleston to Patrick Mason and Paula Mason of Mattoon, $139,000.
- 2713 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; Charles Spitz and Mary Spitz, co-trustees, of Mattoon to Edward Goldstein and Curtis Goldstein of Trilla, $200,000.
- 3232 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; Walter Edwards of Charleston and Kelly Edwards to Miguel Rebollo of Mattoon and Mikki Rebollo, $52,000.
- 110 W. Pierce Ave. in Charleston; Curtis Ropiequet of Mattoon to Kevin Hobbs of Roswell, Ga., $51,000.
- 849 10th Street in Charleston; Michael Gioia of Newton Lower Falls, Ma. to Preston and Hayley Skinner of Charleston, $129,000.
- 3 acres of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN #06-0-00951-000; Jeffrey and Sherri Branson of Lerna to Jeremy and Danielle Jordan of Mattoon, $35,300.
- 3542 N. County Road 1150E in Lerna; Brandon Kolb of Effingham to Laure Demczyk of Lerna, $130,000.
- 1912 20th Street in Charleston; Bradley Bell of Charleston to Jorge Grant and Erica Richey f/k/a Erica Grant of Charleston, $74,452.
- 732 N. 20th Street in Mattoon; Joshua Tree Associates, LLC of Casper Wy. to Veronica Gumo of Phoenix, Ariz., $2,480.
- 1524 Division Street in Charleston; Dorothy Lanman of Charleston to Albert Anderson of Charleston, $28,000.
- 9 W. Locust Ave. in Charleston; Leland Grimes, trustee, and Carol Grimes, trustee, both of Charleston and Charles Fuqua of Sebring, Fla. to Everest Commercial Investments, LLC of Pensacola, Fla., $47,000.
- 812 N. 29th Street in Mattoon; Realtax Developers LTD of Peoria to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings Series SH1 of Peoria, $13,489.
- 1413 S. 15th Street in Mattoon; Jeffrey Nichols of Mattoon to John Mast as trustee of Humboldt, $62,000.
- 104 N. 22nd Street in Mattoon; Charles Edwards of Mattoon to David and Lisa Aguon of Mattoon, $149,900.
- 2653 N. County Road 1100E in Lerna; Cheryl Roberts, trustee, of Charleston to Cheryl Roberts of Charleston, $968,000.
- 804 N. 13th Street in Mattoon; Swearingen Enterprises, LLC of Neoga to Robert and Rebecca Geddes, trustees, of Hoopston, $47,500.
- 700 Herman Lane in Humboldt; Jerry Little and Gail Little of Humboldt to Julie Grove of Humboldt, $60,000.
- 2720 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Mary Aubin of Charleston to Isaac Masse of Mattoon, $74,000.
- 408 Polk Ave. in Charleston; Timothy and Taurina Rardin of Parrish, Fla. to Everest Commercial Investments, LLC of Pensacola, Fla., $38,000.
- 1609 9th Street in Charleston; Timothy and Taurina Rardin of Parrish, Fla. to Everest Commercial Investments, LLC of Pensacola, Fla., $65,000.
- 3212 Walnut Ave. in Mattoon; Nicki and Christopher Whitley of Mattoon to Danny Whitley and Christopher Whitley of Mattoon, $75,000.
- 655 W. Lincoln Ave. Unit 8 in Charleston; Charles and Susan Clifton of Ashmore to Debra Board of Ashmore, $30,000.
- 1224 Reynolds Drive in Charleston; Jacob Blount and Kelly Tarkington of Charleston to Trinity Property Holdings, LTD of Charleston, $12,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office