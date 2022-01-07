Coles County real estate transactions

- 320 A Street, Charleston, $68,000, Bradley Allan Bonewitz to Amanda Bonewitz.
- 1802 Meadowlake Drive, Charleston, $115,000, Annette Diehl to Paige Parsons.
- 3312 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $85,000, Stephen Estes and Donna Estes to Nichole Estes.
- 905 N. 28th St., Mattoon, $65,500, Zachary Wolf to Vanessa Dyer.
- 6280 N. County Road 2280E, Westfield, $147,000, Greg Patterson and Lisa Patterson to Christopher Walters and Judith Walters.
- 9700 E. County Road 550N, Mattoon, $525,000, Christopher Annis to Cody Overton and Sophie Overton.
- 2004 Douglas Ave., Mattoon, $50,000, Janet Tapian to Premier Home Development, LLC.
- 14548 North County Road 700E, Humboldt, $95,000, Craig Seaman to Lucas Seaman and Courtney Seaman.
- 716 20th St., Charleston, $44,300, Douglas Simpson and Linda Simpson to Michael Prince and Dorinda Prince.
- 25066 East County Road, 1800N, $45,000, Oakland, Joseph Schrock and Treva Schrock to Marcus Schrock.
- 2107 Edgewood Drive, Charleston, $252,000, Jeremy Sanders and Bridget Sanders to Steven Vogel and Brittni Vogel.
- 105 13th St., Charleston, $100,000, Steven Vogel and Brittni Vogel to Jeremy Shafer.
- 20 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN No. 01-0-01600-001, $640,000, John Hugh Phipps, Et al to David and Bernadine Schiver.
- 785 7th Street, Charleston, $70,000, Bernard Borah and Jenna Borah to Bristole Zimmerman and Marcella Zimmerman.
- 2008 McKinley Ave., Charleston, $120,000, Lori Cole to Nicholas Thomason and Kathryn Thomason.
- 3205 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $76,000, Dale Wolff to Tyla Larson.
- 201 Ashmore Road, Oakland, $56,000, Ripley & Motley, Inc. to John Cohorst and Cytheanne Cohorst.
- 601 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $30,000, Edith Blagg to Washington Savings Bank.
- 9187 North County Road, 1420E, Charleston, $347,500, Michael Murdock and Tricia Murdock to Jeremy Sanders and Bridget Sanders.
- 1017 N. 29th St., Mattoon, $67,000, Iris Oakley to Kevin Di Bella.
- 300 Briar Lane, Mattoon, $154,900, Christopher and Cindy Slack to Nancy West.
- 2800 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $140,000, Washington Savings Bank to Evan and Kelsey Betz.
- 508 Odd Fellow Road, Mattoon, $158,000, Derold Doughty, Derold Nixon and James Doughty to Matt Morrison and Gloria Evans.
- 8 Castle Creek Drive, Charleston, $290,000, Randall Clapham and Jennifer Clapham to Kymberly Murphy.
- 608 N. 21st St., Mattoon, $110,000, D.A. Properties to Robert Reuter and Mitchel Reuter.
- 120 S. 26th St., Mattoon, $25,000, Arthur Allen, Sr., Trustee to Mark Allen.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office