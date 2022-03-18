Coles County real estate transactions

- 2716 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Betty L. Mears of Mattoon to Christopher Witherspoon of Mattoon, $48,000
- 716 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Steven and Jodi Ritter of Mattoon to Paula Rosine and Reginald Collins of Mattoon, $5,500
- 3120 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Kevin D. Wetzel, Trustee of Mattoon to Dennis E. and Pamela S. Good of Mattoon, $130,000
- Farmland - no address, PIN #06-0-00160-000 in Mattoon; Mattoon Enterprise Park, LLC of Effingham to Hirschewald, LLC of Mattoon, $130,250
- 812 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; Christian Science Society of Charleston to Patricia Ann Longman; $45,000
- 1821 Marshal Ave. in Mattoon; Robert J. Dunn of Taylorville to Suger Creek Development, LLC of Lerna, 122,500
- 806 S. Iowa St. in Ashmore; Kenneth and Whitney Bower of Charleston to Richard Figone of Ashmore, $136,000
- 2809 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Tammy Harris of Mattoon to Lane Marshall Elliott of Mattoon, $88,000
- 1900 Van Buren Ave. in Charleston; Nina I. Phipps of New Berlin, Wis. to Megan M. Parker of Charleston, $75,000
- 15 Woodfield Lane in Charleston; Lezli D. Cline, Trustee of Sidney to Robert A. Creek, Jr. of Charleston, $117,000
- 1005 Colony Lane in Charleston; Cole L. and Bridget Walters of Dietrich to Brent Wayne Aubuchon of Charleston, $125,000
- 2080 and 2090 E CR 1800 N farmland in Arcola, PIN #09-0-01403-000, Jerry Otto, Jr. of Arcola to Marvin J. and Mary L. Otto of Arcola, $172,500
- 6910 N CO Road 1380 E in Charleston' Matthew T. and Terri G. Gordon to Mark Allen, $275, 000
- 1530 Rudy Ave. in Mattoon; Sharon Catt of Mattoon to Denise Cox of Mattoon, $85,000,
- 16 Fairfield Lane in Charleston; Jody Horn of Charleston to Scott Dale and Catherine Marie Allen of Spring Valley, Calif., $179,750
- 112 N. 26th St. in Mattoon; William Lee Kuhn of Mattoon to Arch Regency Properties, LLC - Series I of Mattoon; $40,500
- 67 Mitchell Ave. in Charleston; Beverly D. Walters of Ashmore to Freeman Law Office of Shelbyville, $65,000
- 2416 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Christopher Kepley of Mattoon to Dennis Mitchell of Mattoon, 155,000
- 1003 Adams Ave. in Charleston; Lisa G. Madlem of Charleston, Colleen H. Stoner of Granbury and Nancy Houchin of Charleston to Joe and Merilee Himes of Charleston, 15,000
- 79 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; John D. and Rose A. Ward, trustees of the John and Rose Ward Family Trust, dated Oct. 8, 2014, $75,000
- 71 Kingswood in Mattoon; Charles and Shelby Raboin of Mahomet to Douglas and Elizabeth Hettinger of Mattoon, $337,500
- 713 N. 5th St. in Mattoon; Steven Romine of Arcola to Richard K. Berg, III of Mattoon, $25,000
- 3517 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Rodney W. Griffith of Willis, Texas, Janet L. Davis of Austin, Texas, Robert M. Griffith of Katy, Texas, Elizabeth J. Essig, of Graham, Wash., and Priscilla M. Bilas of Gilbert, Ariz. to Mark R. and Janet R. Rabe of Mattoon, $36,000
- 6018 Forrest Hills Drive, land only in Charleston; Unique Homes & Lumber, Inc. of Charleston to Gary T. Holsapple of San Diego, Calif., $20,900
- 1718 McComb St. in Charleston; Steven J. McGhee of Perry, Ohio to Andrew and Marishra Kiara Dermiah of Charleston, $146,000
- 616 W. Polk Ave., 2 unit apartments in Charleston; Michael Newhart of Lerna to Aaron and Shayla Wesch of Hindsboro, $83,560
