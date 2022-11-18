 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 0
  • 6193 E. County Road 1400N in Humboldt; Joseph Jess of Humboldt to James Sensenig of Arcola, $120,000.
  • 313 N. Reel Street in Oakland; Steven Bruce of Oakland and Jackie Bruce of Champaign to Harold Boes of Oakland, $5,000.
  • 5 Greenbriar Unit 6 in Mattoon; Nathan and Katherine Zimmer of Mattoon to Davis Johnson of Mattoon, $190,000.
  • 1418 13th Street in Charleston; Stanley and Janice McMorris of Charleston to Morgan Disposal, Inc. of Charleston, $54,000.
  • 539 Deer Run Trail in Charleston; Gary Aylesworth of Chicago to Donna Reed of Charleston and Danielle Reed, $160,000.
  • 3408 Stotler Street in Humboldt; Clinton and Kari Pierce of Humboldt to Christy Wallace of Humboldt, $41,250.
  • 3254 Old State Road in Mattoon; Blakely Clements of Denver, Colo. to Makayla Beech of Mattoon, $90,000.
  • 901 S. 16th Street in Mattoon; Lynn Maxedon of Cape Coral, Fla. to David and Novalena Harrington of Mattoon, $5,000.
  • 513 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Jason Wishard of Saint Elmo to Natalie Zimmer of Mattoon, $125,000.
  • 9117 E. County Road 800N in Mattoon; Brian Chupp and Kimberly Chupp of Mattoon to Benjamin Madlem and Hannah Spain of Mattoon, $180,000.
  • 604 S. 35th Street in Mattoon; Diane Burns of Charleston to Hannah Gillaspie of Mattoon, $62,500.
  • 2316 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Michael Thomas and Tresa Randolph of Mattoon to Jerry and Misty Bishop of Mattoon, $150,000.
  • 1430 E. County Road 750N in Mattoon; Farm Credit Leasing Services Corporation of Minneapolis, Minn. to Daily Grain Farms, Ltd. of Mattoon, $32,782.41.
  • 1811 11th Street in Charleston; DG Enterprises LLC - Xprop LLC of New Lenox to Premier Properties Investment Holdings LLC of Charleston, $21,500.
  • 812 N. 23rd Street in Mattoon; DG Enterprises LLC - Xprop LLC of New Lenox to Elna Jenkins, as trustee of the Elna Jenkins Revocable Living Trust, of Mattoon, $35,000.
  • 3100 Marion Ave. in Mattoon; Erica and Devin Moses of Mattoon to Tyler and Kristin Fultz of Mattoon, $112,000.
  • 1201 Meadowbrook Court in Mattoon; Mattoon CUSD #2 to Susan Braun and Thomas Braun of Mattoon, $241,005.
  • 209 N. 35th Street in Mattoon; John Kenneth and Janet Darlene Bartlett, trustees, of Mattoon to Jedidiah Donaldson of Mattoon, $153,000.
  • 3201 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Billie Constant of Mattoon to Jordan and Brittany Baker of Mattoon, $90,000.
  • 420 Crestview Drive in Mattoon; Coda Turner of Mattoon to Devin and Erica Moses of Mattoon, $160,000.
  • 15 Lafayette Ave. in Mattoon; Lumpkin Descendants Supplemental Trust of Mattoon to Courtney Owen of Mattoon, $85,000.
  • 5 Greenbriar Unit 5 in Mattoon; Audra Zuhone of Savoy to Danny and Deborah Carter of Mattoon, $164,900.
  • 905 Tanglewood Drive in Charleston; Cody and Rebekah Drone of Shelbyville to Andrew Kuhnmuench and Carly Wahl of Charleston, $250,000.
  • 12 Noyes Court in Mattoon; Thomas and Susan Braun of Mattoon to Randall and Katherine Hawks of Mattoon, $179,900.
  • 2916 Walnut Ave. in Mattoon; Troy Jayroe of Waukesha, Wisc. to Wen Li Yau of Mattoon, $95,000.
  • 909 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Gerald Daugherty, trustee of the Gerald Daugherty Living Trust of Mattoon to Nick Minor and Melissa Minor of Mattoon, $45,000.
  • 802 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; Martha Drake of Charleston to Jonathan Matheis of Marshall, $75,000.
  • 2416 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Thomas and Rochelle White of Mattoon to Devon and Clara Durbin of Mattoon, $72,000.
  • 1016 Rudy Ave. in Mattoon; Michelle Haist of Mattoon to Joey and Rebecca Boyer of Mattoon, $80,000.
  • 1004 Bell Ave. in Mattoon; Marianne Morgan of Mattoon to John and Darleen Bartlett of Mattoon, $81,000.
  • 5326 Lincoln Highway Road in Charleston; The Feral Farm LLC of Scottsdale, Ariz. to Troy and Scarlet and Conley of Charleston, $190,000.
  • 1021 Piatt Ave. in Mattoon; Ryan and Amber McMillan of Mattoon to Jeffery Beasley, II of Mattoon, $55,000.
  • 2613 Paradise Road in Mattoon; Kyle Slankard of Olney to Curtis and Jennifer Wudtke of Mattoon, $278,500.
  • 3 Tealwood Cove in Charleston; Kathryn Tanner of Friendswood, Texas to Kenneth and Dawn Merrill of Charleston, $400,000.
  • 1409 S. 3rd Street in Mattoon; (JM) II, LLC Series 6 Mattoon Rentals to Wesley Mefford in Mattoon, $42,000.
  • 629 Illinois Ave. in Mattoon; Johnny McCoy, Jr. of Tucson, Ariz. to Nancy Green of Mattoon, $28,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of "core interests" abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID" strategy that has frustrated China's public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China's economic heft to increase its influence abroad.

China state media demand strict adherence to 'zero COVID'

China's ruling party has called for strict adherence to the hard-line "zero-COVID" policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The party's flagship newspaper said in an editorial that China must "unswervingly implement" the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown. Local party officials are under immense pressure to stop outbreaks, though they've tried to slightly ease quarantine and other anti-virus measures to reduce costs and disruption. A lockdown in the southern financial manufacturing hub of Guangzhou reportedly led to clashes between authorities and residents angry over heavy-handed measures that have led to food shortages and increasing poverty.

