Coles County real estate transactions

- 6193 E. County Road 1400N in Humboldt; Joseph Jess of Humboldt to James Sensenig of Arcola, $120,000.
- 313 N. Reel Street in Oakland; Steven Bruce of Oakland and Jackie Bruce of Champaign to Harold Boes of Oakland, $5,000.
- 5 Greenbriar Unit 6 in Mattoon; Nathan and Katherine Zimmer of Mattoon to Davis Johnson of Mattoon, $190,000.
- 1418 13th Street in Charleston; Stanley and Janice McMorris of Charleston to Morgan Disposal, Inc. of Charleston, $54,000.
- 539 Deer Run Trail in Charleston; Gary Aylesworth of Chicago to Donna Reed of Charleston and Danielle Reed, $160,000.
- 3408 Stotler Street in Humboldt; Clinton and Kari Pierce of Humboldt to Christy Wallace of Humboldt, $41,250.
- 3254 Old State Road in Mattoon; Blakely Clements of Denver, Colo. to Makayla Beech of Mattoon, $90,000.
- 901 S. 16th Street in Mattoon; Lynn Maxedon of Cape Coral, Fla. to David and Novalena Harrington of Mattoon, $5,000.
- 513 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Jason Wishard of Saint Elmo to Natalie Zimmer of Mattoon, $125,000.
- 9117 E. County Road 800N in Mattoon; Brian Chupp and Kimberly Chupp of Mattoon to Benjamin Madlem and Hannah Spain of Mattoon, $180,000.
- 604 S. 35th Street in Mattoon; Diane Burns of Charleston to Hannah Gillaspie of Mattoon, $62,500.
- 2316 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Michael Thomas and Tresa Randolph of Mattoon to Jerry and Misty Bishop of Mattoon, $150,000.
- 1430 E. County Road 750N in Mattoon; Farm Credit Leasing Services Corporation of Minneapolis, Minn. to Daily Grain Farms, Ltd. of Mattoon, $32,782.41.
- 1811 11th Street in Charleston; DG Enterprises LLC - Xprop LLC of New Lenox to Premier Properties Investment Holdings LLC of Charleston, $21,500.
- 812 N. 23rd Street in Mattoon; DG Enterprises LLC - Xprop LLC of New Lenox to Elna Jenkins, as trustee of the Elna Jenkins Revocable Living Trust, of Mattoon, $35,000.
- 3100 Marion Ave. in Mattoon; Erica and Devin Moses of Mattoon to Tyler and Kristin Fultz of Mattoon, $112,000.
- 1201 Meadowbrook Court in Mattoon; Mattoon CUSD #2 to Susan Braun and Thomas Braun of Mattoon, $241,005.
- 209 N. 35th Street in Mattoon; John Kenneth and Janet Darlene Bartlett, trustees, of Mattoon to Jedidiah Donaldson of Mattoon, $153,000.
- 3201 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Billie Constant of Mattoon to Jordan and Brittany Baker of Mattoon, $90,000.
- 420 Crestview Drive in Mattoon; Coda Turner of Mattoon to Devin and Erica Moses of Mattoon, $160,000.
- 15 Lafayette Ave. in Mattoon; Lumpkin Descendants Supplemental Trust of Mattoon to Courtney Owen of Mattoon, $85,000.
- 5 Greenbriar Unit 5 in Mattoon; Audra Zuhone of Savoy to Danny and Deborah Carter of Mattoon, $164,900.
- 905 Tanglewood Drive in Charleston; Cody and Rebekah Drone of Shelbyville to Andrew Kuhnmuench and Carly Wahl of Charleston, $250,000.
- 12 Noyes Court in Mattoon; Thomas and Susan Braun of Mattoon to Randall and Katherine Hawks of Mattoon, $179,900.
- 2916 Walnut Ave. in Mattoon; Troy Jayroe of Waukesha, Wisc. to Wen Li Yau of Mattoon, $95,000.
- 909 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Gerald Daugherty, trustee of the Gerald Daugherty Living Trust of Mattoon to Nick Minor and Melissa Minor of Mattoon, $45,000.
- 802 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; Martha Drake of Charleston to Jonathan Matheis of Marshall, $75,000.
- 2416 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Thomas and Rochelle White of Mattoon to Devon and Clara Durbin of Mattoon, $72,000.
- 1016 Rudy Ave. in Mattoon; Michelle Haist of Mattoon to Joey and Rebecca Boyer of Mattoon, $80,000.
- 1004 Bell Ave. in Mattoon; Marianne Morgan of Mattoon to John and Darleen Bartlett of Mattoon, $81,000.
- 5326 Lincoln Highway Road in Charleston; The Feral Farm LLC of Scottsdale, Ariz. to Troy and Scarlet and Conley of Charleston, $190,000.
- 1021 Piatt Ave. in Mattoon; Ryan and Amber McMillan of Mattoon to Jeffery Beasley, II of Mattoon, $55,000.
- 2613 Paradise Road in Mattoon; Kyle Slankard of Olney to Curtis and Jennifer Wudtke of Mattoon, $278,500.
- 3 Tealwood Cove in Charleston; Kathryn Tanner of Friendswood, Texas to Kenneth and Dawn Merrill of Charleston, $400,000.
- 1409 S. 3rd Street in Mattoon; (JM) II, LLC Series 6 Mattoon Rentals to Wesley Mefford in Mattoon, $42,000.
- 629 Illinois Ave. in Mattoon; Johnny McCoy, Jr. of Tucson, Ariz. to Nancy Green of Mattoon, $28,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office