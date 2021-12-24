 Skip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

Before you start your home remodel, take a look at these remodeling myths.

  • Property adjoins buyer 17748 North County Road 450 East, Arcola, $1,740, Homer L. and Sovilla Arlene Miller to Levi C. and Esther I. Stutzman

  • 650 Division St., Charleston, $108,500, Joseph Evans to Christopher Hargis
  • 1412 Cross Creek, Mattoon, $300,000, Matthew Hall to Thad Brimner 
  • 10 Kelsey Drive, Mattoon, $238,000, Justin Shupe to Ryan Berkheimer
  • 413 LaFayette Ave., Mattoon, $125,000, Robert M. Gray to Payton Hartbank
  • 300 Richmond East, Mattoon, $66,000, Laura Reichart, trust officer, First Mid Wealth Management Management to Coles County Mental Health Association, an Illinois not-for-profit corporation
  • 14 Country Lane, Mattoon, $220,000, Ryan L. Berkheimer to Lindsay H. Winkleblack
  • 815 Washington, Lerna, $25,000, Anita M. Tutt to Marc Grass
  • 7 Polk Ave., Charleston, $80,000, Jon K. Harvey to Jamie Beals
  • 1000 Douglas St., Charleston, $75,000, Willetta M. Jones, trustee of Willetta M. Jones Revocable Trust, to Spencer Jones
  • 1317 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $85,000. Michael A. Wilson to Jacob Daugherty
  • 404 S. Illinois St., $90,000, Mandy D. Seiler f/k/a Mandy D. Buell and Jonathan Seiler to Chandler Douglas Milbourn
  • 2821 Oak Ave., Mattoon, $148,000, Tyler Winkleblack to Colin J. Vandeventer
  • 945 2nd St., Charleston, $87,500, Chad Phillips to Kalyn D. Prather
  • 503 Harrison Ave., Charleston, $130,000, Chad A. Rasmussen to Joey Lee Turner
  • 1104 S. 15th St., Mattoon, $115,000, Robert Curtis and Merrie Dee Ramsey to Keri L Cox
  • Vacant land, 07-1-03028-002, Mattoon, $19,000, John Polston, Sr. to Word of Life Baptist Church of Mattoon Inc.
  • 2720 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $35,000, Gladine Carter Heirs to Kody and Brandy Miller
  • 1030 Nursery Road, Charleston, $50,000, Dorothy McClerren to Chad Altadonna 
  • 825 Westchester Place, Charleston, $85,000, Noah W. Miller to Ethan Miller
  • 1100 Prairie Ave. Mattoon, $67,000, Keith D. Menke to Robert Spangler
  • 3232 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $167,500, Nathan Pugh to Michael S. Wang
  • 3020 Western Ave., Mattoon, $275,000, Arnold W. Beckman to Kyle T. Schaefer
  • 5 LaFayette Ave., Mattoon, $195,000, Benjamin I. Lumpkin, trustee of Lumpkin Descendants Supplemental Trust, Nathan. D. Pugh 
  • 2004 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $90,000, Milton H. Hite, Jr., to Nathan Coleman
  • 2617 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $45,000, Seth and Victoria Dyer to Juan Gonzalez
  • 06-0-01237-000, Mattoon, $200,000, Nadean E. Knipe to Milus Richard and Betty Joann Miller
  • 27 Stonegate Drive, Charleston, $430,000, Christopher P. Adams to  Jeffrey W. Kemper
  • 10 Noyes Court, Mattoon, $158,500, Trent Alan Seiler to Colten Daniel Wolff
  • 321 LaFayette Ave., Mattoon, $85,000, Patricia C. Miller n/k/a Patricia C. Hartbank to Mattew R. Miller
  • 07-2-14070-000, Mattoon, $25,000, Omega 2 8 Bed Limited Partnership to Gary D. Swits
  • 2109 University Drive, Charleston, $120,000, Marjorie I. Conley to Noah Miller
  • 05-0-00590-000, Hutton, $882,000, Margaret Light to GCZ Coles II, LLC
  • 17589 North County Road 2700 East, Oakland, $75,000, The Estate of Stephen W. Marrs to Charles and Deatrice Greathouse
  • 12-0-00025-000, Charleston, $380,000, Max E. Swango to Stephen R Swango
  • 920 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, $210,000, Debbra Morgan to Jeanna Tabrizi
  • 16500 Reserves Court, Charleston, $390,000, Matthew W. Clifton to David Michael Gaines, trustee
  • 3317 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $48,000, Amanda Bridges to Brook Hicks
  • 619 11th St., Charleston, $68,500, Michael Ethridge to Kyle Kroll
  • 4879 State Hwy 130, Charleston, $135,000, Wilhelmina Jean Lowe to Michael Ethridge
  • 8001 East County Road 150 North, Lerna, $168,000, Estate of Brett D. Kastl, deceased, to Wyatt T. Ferguson
  • 601 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $97,000, Molly Baker to Erica Copsy
  • 118 W. Van Buren Ave., Charleston, $89,900, Pamela L. Becker to Aaron King
  • 8375 North County Road 2150 East, Ashmore, $175,000, Mary Weber to Scott Q. Sims
  • 717 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, $70,000, Tina Tomasello Linn to Arch Regency Properties, LLC Series I
  • 9344 East County Road 800 North, Mattoon, $240,000, Mark Elliot, as co-trustee of the Elliot Family Trust, to Patrick Renfro

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

