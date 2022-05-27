Coles County real estate transactions

- 1304 S. 17th St. in Mattoon; Barbara Broyles of Charleston to Virginia Heckethorn of Mattoon, $46,250.
- 520 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; Jeremy and Allison Henson of Mattoon to Mark and Gretchen Elliott of Mattoon, $52,000.
- 17735 N. County Road 2150E in Oakland; Jack William and Sandra Reeds of Crossville, Tenn. to Chris and Elizabeth Misner of Oakland, $147,500.
- 3225 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Eugene and Margaret Janes Rev. Trust of Mattoon to Raymond and Martha Waggle of Mattoon, $40,000.
- 3225 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Raymond and Martha Waggle of Mattoon to SBAM Lakeside Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $55,000.
- .65 acres of wooded land in Charleston, PIN No. 08-0-00327-001; Popham Bros. Family Limited Partnership of Charleston to Monte Mikel Popham of Charleston, $10,000.
- 1635 Douglas in Charleston; Steven Blaine and Amanda Jane Nichols of Tremont to Eric Jansen of Charleston, $123,000.
- Approx. 40 acres of farmland, with access to CR 1700N, PIN No. 03-0-00518-001, in Oakland; Kevin Smith of Kokomo, Ind. and Kenin Smith of Rensselaer, Ind. to Andrew Nicholas and Ashley Dust of Effingham, $500,000.
- Approx. 78 acres of farmland, with access to 1750 N and County Road 2300E, PIN No. 03-0-00518-001, in Oakland; Kevin Smith of Kokomo, Ind. and Kenin Smith of Rensselaer, Ind. to Coffey Family Farms, Inc. of Ashmore, $2,084,282.
- Approx. 22 acres of farmland, with access to CR 2300E, PIN No. 03-0-00051-000, in Oakland; Kevin Smith of Kokomo, Ind. and Kenin Smith of Rensselaer, Ind. to Jaccob Douglas Dust of Effingham, $372,643.
- Approx. 40 acres of farmland, with access from CR 1700N, PIN No. 03-0-00518-001, in Oakland; Kevin Smith of Kokomo, Ind. and Kenin Smith of Rensselaer to Andrew Dust and Chad Dust of Effingham, $500,000.
- 1310 S. 4th St. in Mattoon; Tina Alexander of Paris to Scott Stewart of Mattoon, $69,000.
- 300 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Laura Glenn of Mattoon to Shay Smith and Andrew Smith of Mattoon, $164,000.
- Five acres of vacant land in Charleston, PIN No. 05-0-01699-001; Tony and Andra Sherry of Charleston to Jeff and Amanda Shrader of Charleston, $35,000.
- Approx. 30 acres of farmland in Trilla, PIN No. 11-0-00660-000; Bonnie Foust and Carol Morris of Brownsburg, Ind. to Adam and Amanda Groves of Toledo, $208,000.
- 112 Westview Dr. in Mattoon; Bandera Properties, LLC of Mattoon to Douglas Whitworth of Mattoon, $129,000.
- 1012 6th St. in Charleston; Rick and Claire Eads of Isle of Palms, S.C. to Howard and Susan Smith of Charleston, $164,500.
- 17694 N. County Road 2500E in Oakland; Melvin Beachy and Beth Beachy of Arthur to Juanita Beachy of Humboldt and Lorene Beachy of Oakland, $200,000.
- Approx. 14 acres of farmland in Mattoon, part of PIN No. 10-0-0043-000; Kabbes Properties, and Illinois General Partnership of Effingham to Douglas and Jennifer Welsh of Gays, $144,900.
- 1003 Jefferson Ave. in Charleston; Sangram and Sarah Kodavatikanti of Skokie to Herman and Patricia Lapole of Charleston, $98,000.
- 735 18th St. in Charleston; Aarti Bajaj of Charleston to P&L Property Management, Pam Miller and Lisa Rankin of Charleston, $125,000.
- 1416 S. 15th St. in Mattoon; Rod Cox of Mattoon to Kasey Bosler of Mattoon, $55,000.
- 891 W. State Road in Charleston; Dennis and Maralea Wright of Charleston to Mitchell and Denise Titus of Charleston, $270,000.
- 48 Circle Dr. in Charleston; The Clarence P. Blanchette Trust, dated July 23, 2002 of Medina, Ohio to Courtney Morris of Charleston; $115,000.
- 14486 E. County Road 300N in Charleston; Randall Good and Carol Good of Paris to Michael West of Charleston, $64,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office