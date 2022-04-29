 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Coles County real estate transactions

  • 0
  • 211 E. Ashmore St. in Ashmore; Jason and Amanda Helander to Wesley and Hannah Motley, $108,500.
  • 48 Monroe Ave. in Charleston; Hannah Motley to Pyrinthia Ballinger, $82,000.
  • 905 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; Paul Sheehan to Haili Denning, $86,000.
  • 120 N. 13th St. in Charleston; Drake, Inc. to Jason Beech, $54,900.
  • 18215 Chief Road in Charleston; Laurie Oakley to Jason and Stacie Miller, $210,000.
  • 1714 12th St. in Charleston; Fred Deremiah and Todd Deremiah to United Property Alliance, LLC, $75,000.
  • 534 Hall Court in Charleston; Timothy Noreuil to Ann Marie Claypool, $104,000.
  • 17613 Harrison Street Road in Charleston; Bryant Edwards to Dustin Furry and Brandi Furry, $25,000.
  • 1202 Monroe Ave. in Charleston; David and Barbara Hunter to Manuel Concepcion, $95,000.
  • 10797 North County Road 1420 E in Charleston; Mark and Jill Shafer to Reece and Jessica Shafer; $155,000.
  • 2416 Marion in Mattoon; Coles County Habitat for Humanity to Stacey Cooper, $100,500.
  • 804 Marion Ave. in Mattoon; Mark and Marcia Brown to Dennis and Dorothy Anderson, $66,500.
  • Approx. 13 acres of farmland in Arcola, PIN No. 04-0-01732-000; Stephen Wilson to Illinois Masonic Charities Fund of Springfield, $821,500.
  • 512 N. Reel St. in Oakland; Kyley Willison and Jerry Willison to Darryl Hall and Niki Hall, $44,424.
  • Approx. 72 acres of vacant land in Charleston; PIN No. 05-0-00629-000; Randall McCray to Dustin Campbell, $326,000.
  • 204 Ashmore Road in Oakland; Sara Ainscough, Charles Temples, Gene Temples and Carolyn Haney to Mitchell and Rebecca McGregor, $40,500.
  • 1933 Whetstone Road in Charleston; Compass West, Inc. to William and Kimberly White, $62,000.
  • 1717 Piatt Ave. in Mattoon; David and Novalena Harrington to Kurt and Marsha Haldorsen,  $10,000.
  • 717 N. 28th Street in Mattoon; Charles and Judy Brown to Jill Adams, $45,000.
  • 506 Commercial in Humboldt; Joseph Rollins and Jessica Pritchard to Ryan Weder, $6,000.
  • 901 N. 28th St. in Mattoon; Rebecca Trueblood to John Plank, $70,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you can't afford a wedding gift

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you can't afford a wedding gift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News