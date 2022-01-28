 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Coles County real estate transactions

  • 10958 N. County Road 200E in Mattoon, $10,000; Ruth Woods, Executor of the Estate of Donald Dale Glidewell, deceased, to Russell Jabs.
  • 900 Vanlaningham Drive, Mattoon, $165,000; First Mid Wealth Management Company to Edward and Laura Greer.
  • 1810 Baker Drive, Charleston, $90,000; Janice Spraker to Joshua Reinhart.
  • 311 W. Main Street, Oakland, $113,500; John Bulthouse and Jessica Bulthouse to Luke Clapp and Emily Clapp.
  • 1308 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $104,000; J&T Enterprises of Mattoon, Inc. to Michael and Nicole Newman.
  • 10624 East County Road 550N, Lerna, $285,000; James Kearney and Paula Kearney to Richard McDivitt and Kathy McDivitt.
  • 2606 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, $22,500; Kathryn Elliott to Robert Schoeneman.
  • 158' x 126' of vacant land, Mattoon, PIN #06-0-04882-000, $13,500; Julia Diepholz to Sean Oldfield.
  • 5165 Lake Road, Mattoon, $98,000; Mary Ellen Degironne to George and Kimberly Weaver.
  • 2 Retriever Run, Charleston, $41,000; Luxury Homes to Richard Smith and Stephanie Pankey.
  • 1520 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $115,000; Michael Brown and Carrie Wilson-Brown to Chester Strohecker and Breanna Stingel.
  • 413 N. 21st. Street, Mattoon, $77,500; Christopher Heath and Heidi Heath to Vickie Fogerson.
  • 1406 Bell Ave., Mattoon, $70,300; Patricia Ann Von Behrens, agent to Ronald and Pamela Baker.
  • 2 St. Andrews Place #2, Mattoon, $140,000; Yi Quan Jiang and Mei Mei Huang to Stephen Langyher and Whitney Langyher.
  • 121 Illinois Ave., Mattoon, $18,000; Harold Heidlebaugh, John Heidlebaugh and Leeta Tripp to Brad Alan and Eleonor Beasley.
  • 809 Lincoln Ave., Mattoon, $4,500; Lori Robertson to Rachel Adams.
  • 716 N. 29th Street, Mattoon, $73,500; Wendolyn Kay Davis n.k.a. Comstock to Kenneth Marchbanks.
  • 37 C Street, Charleston, $98,000; Therese Shelton to Jill Buchar.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

