Coles County real estate transactions

- 721 N. 2nd Street in Mattoon; Devany and Brent Krukewitt of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank of Mattoon, $25,000.
- 912 Division Street in Charleston; Daniel Palenik of Chicago to Robert and Jennifer Montz of Charleston, $39,500.
- 829 6th Street in Charleston; Randy Ethridge of Charleston to Gideon and Andrea Banton of Charleston, $90,300.
- 711 Polk Ave. in Charleston; Gideon and Andrea Banton of Charleston to Randy Ethridge of Charleston, $64,000.
- 40 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN No. 04-0-01733-000; Lori Lynn Eaton of Mattoon to First Mid Wealth Management Company, Land Trust No. 4414060, of Mattoon, $450,000.
- 4257 N. County Road 1320 East in Charleston; Stephen Crabill of Watersmeet, Mich. to Joseph Porter of Charleston and Catherine Smith, $250,000.
- 20 State Street in Charleston; Brian Scott Brooks and Barbara Anne Brooks, co-trustees, of Charleston to Shiv Realty, LLC, of St. Joseph, $700,000.
- Approx. 24 acres at 1501 Old State Road in Mattoon; Partridge, Inc. of Pleasant Plains to St. James Place Housing, LLC of Stevens Point, Wisc., $1,742,000.
- 513 Wilson Ave. in Charleston; Robert and Joyce Lawrence of Charleston to Amanda Thomason of Charleston, $188,000.
- 711 Washington in Lerna; Janette Beals of Lerna to Vaughn Plunkett of Lerna, $810.
- 2812 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Cheyann Watkins of Mattoon and Colt Crary of Mattoon to Breanna Easton of Mattoon, $71,250.
- 924 Hawthorne Drive in Charleston; Patrick and Samantha Renfro of Mattoon to James and Amanda Howard of Charleston; $185,000.
- 2705 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Gabriel and Kassandra Carr of Greenup to Cody Mullen of Mattoon, $100,000.
- 1805 Olive Ave. in Mattoon; Susan Anne Vadakin, Independent Executor and Trustee, of Mattoon to Larry Thompson and Tina Thompson of Mattoon, $43,500.
- 3339 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; The Estate of Richard Henna of Arcola to Adlai Mast and Sandra Mast of Arcola, $67,000.
- 312 Linden Lane in Mattoon; Megan Lawrence and Lee Ann Koester, successor co-trustees, of Mattoon to Megan Lawrence and Lee Ann Koester of Mattoon, $120,000.
- 200 Essex Ave. in Mattoon; Corey White of Mattoon and Haili Denning of Mattoon to Alexis Shimboff of Mattoon, $160,000.
- 900 Annis Ave. in Mattoon; Jay and Shannon Hartbank of Marion to Colt and Cheyann Crary of Mattoon, $150,000.
- 1819 McComb Street in Charleston; R. Aaron and Audrey Guillion of Charleston to Tyler Pierson of Charleston, $162,000.
- 123 W. Main Street in Oakland; Ethan and Tracey Brewer of Casey to Sheila Cline of Oakland, $71,500.
- 18483 Harrison Street Road in Charleston; The Estate of Gary Ronald Buell of Charleston to Richard Gullion of Charleston, $175,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office