Coles County real estate transactions

- Approx. .21 acres of land at Johnson Drive in Oakland, PIN #03-0-01656-000; Cheap Home Finders, Inc. of Port Saint Lucie, Fla. to Joshua Tree Associates, LLC of Casper, Wy., $2,448.
- 2112 Ironwood Lane in Charleston; Kenneth and Martha Lewis of New York, N.Y. to Charles Peterson of Charleston, $139,000.
- 302 N. 12th Street in Charleston; Kimberlee Roy of Charleston to Richard Langlois of Charleston, $33,000.
- 408 Hickory Lane in Mattoon; Donald Carter of Highlands Ranch, Colo. and Barbara Carter of Durham to Corey McCleary, Guardian of Reilea McCleary of Mattoon, $200,000.
- Approx. 76 acres of farmland in Lerna, PIN# 06-0-01272-001; Shirley Dean of Madisonville, Ky., Robert Atwell of Lerna, and Barbara Westerdale of Aurora, Colo. to Carroll Lee Adkins, II and Jacquelyn Adkins of Lerna, $1,225,854.
- Approx. 81 acres of farmland in Lerna, PIN# 11-0-00081-000; Shirley Dean of Madisonville, Ky., Robert Atwell of Lerna, and Barbara Westerdale of Aurora, Colo. to Overton Land, LLC of Mattoon, $1,946,007.
- 705 S. 16th Street of Mattoon; Mary Holste of Mattoon to Tabitha Day of Mattoon, $1,000.
- 623 S. Iowa Street in Ashmore; Penny Haddock of Charleston to Joseph and Shannon Massarotti of Parker, Colo., $45,000.
- 110 W. Washington Street in Oakland; Steven Bennett and Lorena Bennett of Paris to James Jones and Kimberly Jones of Oakland, $36,470.
- 3361 Pana Lane in Mattoon; The City of Mattoon to Judy Titko, $19,278.
- 10053 E. County Road 550N in Mattoon; Charles Jenkins, Jr. and Juanita Jenkins of Mattoon to Tanner Rienbolt and Lacey Jenkins of Mattoon, $75,000.
- 361 N. County Road 1320E in Lerna; Michael and Jessica Newhart of Ashmore to William and Amanda Pullen of Lerna, $142,000.
- 1913 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Loran Owens and Darrell Scott of Mattoon to Coles County Community Christian Center of Mattoon; $28,000.
- 716 S. 30th Street in Mattoon; Trison and Nicole Moss to Margaret Kimbro, trustee, $152,000.
- 3900 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Ricky Moss and Abby Moss of Mattoon to Trison Moss and Nicole Moss, $165,000.
- 17 Apple Drive in Mattoon; (JM) II, LLC Series 6 Mattoon Rentals to J&E Carters Services, INC of Charleston, $37,000.
- 1308 S. 14th Street in Mattoon; JM II Series 6 Mattoon Rentals to North Creek Investments & Real Estate Holdings, Inc., $19,900.
- 9 State Street in Charleston; Brittney and Bridget Booker of Stewardson to Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston, $20,000.
- 1821 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; Sugar Creek Development, LLC of Lerna to Stephen Huckaba as trustee of the Stephen Huckaba 2009 declaration of trust of Mattoon, and Nancy Huckaba as trustee of the Nancy Huckaba 2009 Declaration of Trust; $180,000.
- 1422 3rd Street in Charleston; Mary Rennels of Charleston, Marcia Cox and Michael Cox of Collinsville to Javier Carrillo and Aurora Avila of Charleston, $83,000.
- 800 Church in Humboldt; Robert Fisher of Lerna to Caleb Nettles of Arthur, $60,000.
- 1317 Buchanan in Charleston; Terry Johnson of Charleston to William Aitken of Mattoon, $35,000.
- 1021 N. 29th Street in Mattoon; John and Stephanie Reddicks of Mattoon to Zachary Mackenzie Smith of Mattoon, $115,000.
- 53 Sugar Creek Lane in Mattoon; Michael Owen and Jill Owen of Mattoon to Lucas Chancellor and Chandel Chancellor of Toledo, $506,000.
- 805 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; Cory and Wendy Patterson of Lerna to Brian and Jamie Worker of Mattoon, $55,000.
- 1351 W. Hayes Ave. in Charleston; Gerald and Nicole Wilson of Kokomo, Ind. to Shawn and Ashley Drake of Charleston, $275,000.
- 4520 E. County Road 1600N in Humboldt; Esther Herschberger of Humboldt to Ronnie and Carol Otto of Humboldt, $13,860.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office