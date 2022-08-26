 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 1519 12th Street in Charleston; Double D Ventures, LLC of Soddy Daisy, Tenn. to Pillars Fashion Club, LLC of Chicago, $20,000.
  • 812 Southside Drive in Humboldt; Seth Foran of Mattoon to Theresa Novotny of Humboldt, $37,000.
  • 320 Madison Street in Charleston; The Otto Wash, Inc. of Florence, Colo. to Allan Nees and Christina Uphoff-Nees of Ashmore, $43,000.
  • 920 Lakeland Blvd. in Mattoon; Ivan Elder of Mattoon to Cindy Worthey of Mattoon, $45,000.
  • 3 E Street in Charleston; Washington Savings Bank, Trust No. 5150 of Mattoon to J.D. Beehn of Charleston, $47,700.
  • 1117 S. 14th Street in Mattoon; Estate of Kathie A. Brigman of Mattoon to Bennie Easton, III of Mattoon, $135,000.
  • 920 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Cast Enterprise USA, LLC of Manhattan to Premier Realtors, LLC of Mattoon, $68,000.
  • Approx. 77 acres of farmland in Lerna, PIN #11-0-00045-000; Shirley Dean of Madisonville, Ky., Robert Atwell of Lerna and Barbara Westerdale of Aurora, Colo. to GCZ Coles V, LLC of Chicago, $3,622,484.
  • 2308 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Pennymac Loan Services, LLC of Moorepark, Calif. to Mike Strack and Heather Leichty of Mattoon, $9,000.
  • Approx. 19 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #08-0-00364-000; 3761 Real Estate Partners Limited Partnership of Monee to GCZ Coles III, LLC of Chicago $1,705,156.
  • 5581 N. County Road 1200E in Charleston; Gertrude Bolen, a widow, by her Attorney-In-Fact, Harold E. Bolen of Charleston to Blake Archibald of Charleston, $149,000.
  • 1618 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; F. Ryan Farrier of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank, Trust #5136 of Mattoon, $85,000.
  • 15 State Street in Charleston; Joel and Jennifer Ranson of Charleston to Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston, $136,000.
  • 2512 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Gerald W. Daugherty, trustee, of Mattoon to Joseph Slatky of Mattoon, $55,000.
  • 705 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; Courtney Wright of Mattoon to Raymond Pierre and Esther Carasco of Mattoon, $15,000.
  • 1105 Dewitt Ave. in Mattoon; Jerry Weck of Charleston to Michael Barton of Mattoon, $87,000.
  • 2211 Stoner Drive West in Charleston; Gregory and Emily Rogers of Danvers to Mattison Marie Hill of Charleston, $181,000.
  • Approx. 2 acres of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN #06-0-00951-000; Jeffrey and Sherri Branson of Lerna to David and Denise Cooling of Lerna, $18,250.
  • Approx. 9 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #09-0-00719-000; Jacob Miller and Mary Miller of Mattoon to Kenny Bontrager and Goldie Bontrager of Sullivan, $124,065.
  • 121 N. 6th Street in Mattoon; Carlos Cortez-Perez and Joann Cortez of Altamont to James Owen of Mattoon, $84,000.
  • 1507 Woodlawn Drive in Mattoon; SS Rentals Charleston, LLC, Jeff Schuette and Sonya Schuette of Charleston to Drake Oliver Company, LLC of Charleston, $254,000.
  • 627 N. Walnut in Oakland; Angela Tate and Tammy Pine of Kansas to Benji Dick of Oakland, $18,000.
  • 2605 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Paula Murphy of Antioch, Tenn. to Ella Antle, Angela Shadow, Craig Shadow, and Darci Shadow, all of Mattoon, $93,000.
  • 730 Kenton Street in Charleston; Noel Block of Paris to Alexis Rankin and Benjamin Sweeney of Charleston, $128,500.
  • 1000 11th Street in Charleston; Janet Lawyer and Thomas Dolben of Mattoon to Chris Robinson and Michael Robinson of Humboldt, $51,367.
  • 1605 10th Street in Charleston; Fred Deremiah and Todd Deremiah of Charleston to Drake Oliver Company, LLC of Charleston, $84,000.
  • 430 W. State Street in Charleston; Daniel Sebright and Donna Bickers of Charleston to Miguel Rebollo and Oscar Solis of Mattoon, $299,900.
  • 107 W. Fillmore Ave. in Charleston; Kyle K. Kuenstler and Sara Elizabeth Barger Kuenstler of Olney to Cameron Ballard of Charleston, $100,000.
  • 1313 Davis Street in Charleston; Leland R. Grimes, trustee, Carol Grimes, trustee, both of Charleston and Charles Fuqua, II and Ruth Fuqua of Sebring, Fla. to Oscar and Katherine Solis of Mattoon, $283,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

