Coles County real estate transactions

- 40' x 125', located on Johnson Drive, Oakland, PIN No. 03-0-01690-000, John Cain to Darren Kestner, $2300.
- 713 Washington Street, Lerna, Holly Pennington to Paula Tucker, $3,000.
- 3.15 acres of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN No. 09-0-00714-000, Bradley and Cathy Tucker to Jeffrey and Jennifer Spracklen, $27,000.
- 19948 Charleston Street, Charleston, Karl Dion and Susan Dion to Austin Langellier, $35,000.
- 2008 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, Shirley Derixson to St. Mary House, NFP, $16,500.
- 2934 E. Lake Paradise Road, Mattoon, Robert Viele, Jr. to Equity Trust Company, custodian, $34,500.
- 2801 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, Theresa Lake to Short Homes, LLC, $47,000.
- 500 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, Kris Phipps and David Phipps to Mattoon Youth Wrestling Booster Club, Inc., $73,000.
- 411 W. Taylor Ave., Charleston, Edward Studinarz and Colleen Studinarz to Rachel Anne Booker and Richard Booker, $115,000.
- 1208 S. 17th Street, Mattoon, Tom Etchason, trustee, and Susan Hoppe, trustee, to Tami Knight, $166,000.
- 1303 Madison Ave., Charleston, Todd and Rustye Cooley to James Jenkins, $45,000.
- 3209 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, Christopher Hartbank to Kasey Considine, $100,000.
- 620 S. 16th St., Mattoon, Michelle Brosam to David and Kristin Heinz, $77,000.
- 43 State Street, Charleston, Jenice Goldson Dunlap, trustee of the Ch. 7 Banker Est. of Lori Kimmons to Darla Loy, $18,333.50.
- 43 State Street, Charleston, Leslie Dallas and Lynne Titus to Darla Loy, $36,667.
- 7262 N. County Road 1800E, Charleston, Mitchell Titus and Denise Titus to Cody Madlem and Brian Madlem, $100,000.
- 2103 Martin Street, Charleston, Joshua and Christina Reinhart to Stephen and Deborah Hogan, $71,000.
- 511 Broadway, Apt. 204, Mattoon, Donald Walsh to Kenneth and Lynn Rufener, $65,000.
- 304 Linden Lane, Mattoon, Carla Jackson to Mark and Krista Lindsey, $200,000.
- 420 N. 4th Street, Mattoon, Cindy Rogers-Sears, et al. to Angela Cordes, $6000.
- 3005 Walnut Ave., Mattoon, Kira Manning to Melissa Pankau, $84,500.
- 712 N. 4th Street, Mattoon, Matthew Frederick to Arch Regency Properties LLC - Series 1, $112,000.
- 1810 Edgewater, Mattoon, Rosanne Beals Reynolds and Paul Beals to Mickey Gartlan, $195,000.
- 1307 E. Street, Charleston, Bradley Green, Jr. to Roger and Megan Clark, $115,000.
- 1515 S. 3rd Street, Mattoon, Wesley Fuller and Ashley Fuller to Sylvia Byerley, $83,500.
- 201 Illinois Ave., Mattoon, Nicole Cash to Arch Regency Properties LLC - Series 1, $60,000.
- 1015 Jackson Ave., Charleston, Andrew Erickson, Chapter 7 trustee for Charles and Ruth Fuqua Case 17-91140, $20,000.
- 3004 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, Timothy and Pamela Daily to Collin Ruthe, $128,000.
- 3232 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, Fred Thomas and Debra Whalin to Jeffrey Gossard and Todd Holsapple, $20,000.
- 407 Cedar Drive, Charleston, Joan Ebinger to Toby Blagg, $97,850.
- 3408 Marion Ave., Mattoon, David and Peggy Reynolds to Shawn and Marla Stover, $76,000.
- 2817 Western Ave., Mattoon, George and Kimberly Weaver to James and Dulcey Strowmatt, $125,000.
- 821 Wabash Ave., Mattoon, Braden Stremming and Lindsey Nickelson to Steven and Jacqueline Harwood, $85,000.
- 712 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, Steven and Jodi Ritter to Todd and Kaitlyn Craig, $75,900.
- 3516 Powell Lane, Mattoon, Wingman Ministries, Inc. to A&M 2021, LLC, $100,000.
- 916 S. 16th Street, Mattoon, James and Dulcey Strowmatt to Tyler Cole and Alyssa Lawson, $98,500.
- 850 10th Street, Charleston, Brandon and Tammy Bell to Harold Hartman and Mindi Smith, $116,500.
- 14 Doral Court, Mattoon, Stephen and Sally Ryan to Austin and Cydney Frank, $289,000.
- 1200 South 17th Street, Mattoon, Joseph Trame to Steven and Jodi Ritter, $162,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office