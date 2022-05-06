 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Coles County real estate transactions

  • 0

Approx. 53 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN No. 12-0-00682-000; Robert Blake Buell and Todd Buell to River Top, LLC, $973,273.

Approx. 149 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN No. 12-0-00877-000; Robert Blake Buell and Todd Buell to Melvin Family Farms, $2,066,791.

107 East North St. in Oakland; John Coffman to Mary Reed, $35,000.

817 North 32nd St, in Mattoon; Mackenzie Floyd to John and Ellen Stitt, $147,000.

1033 W. Polk Ave. in Charleston; Larry and Janice Endsley to Adam and Hannah Lawson; $54,000.

2316 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Jill Slaughter to Michael and Tresa Randolph, $65,000.

6898 Knollcrest Drive in Charleston; Brian Doty and Connie Doty to Cara Shoaff, trustee of the Eli and Ann Sidwell Family Trust, $45,000. 

4 Madison Ave. of Charleston; Cheap Home Finders, Inc. to Manish Saraf and Geetika Saraf, $9,500.

3121 Commercial Ave. in Mattoon; Ron Rhoads and H. Dale Rhoads to Anthony Cox, $25,000.

3117 Commercial Ave. in Mattoon; Ron Rhoads and Laurie Rhoads to Anthony Cox, $5,000.

205 North 35th St. in Mattoon; Douglas Shook to Trevor Watkins, $97,500.

904 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Carolyn Stephens to Randall Adair and Josh Bloom, $18,000.

528 Hall Court in Charleston; Ann Claypool to Jarad and Courtney Jarmon, $135,000.

2113 Sarahs Lane in Charleston; Christopher Lutz to John Hayes and Heather Leon-Hayes, $182,500.

3200 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Calista Howell and Julie Moore to Amanda Fritts, $78,000.

Approx. 40 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN. No. 04-0-01733-000; First Mid Wealth Management Company, Trust #44-1401-60, to Illinois Masonic Charities Fund of Springfield, $644,000.

1525 Rudy Ave. in Mattoon; David and Marilyn Fessel to Lisa Thompson, $72,000.

1608 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Cody and Sue Francis to Tanner Wilson and Jordyn Randall, $113,500.

3217 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Jacob Harris and Macie Drum to Krista Taylor, $73,000.

9020 E. Lincoln Highway in Lerna; The Estate of Mary Henson to Phillip Reinhart, $70,000.

13341 Phipps Lane in Lerna; Kevin and Haley Hinds to Joshua and Julie Gilliland, $335,000.

8862 North County Road 1420E in Charleston; John and Susan Finley to Michael Stirrett and Diane Stirrett, $259,900.

1420 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; David Halsey and Marcin Bednarczyk to Eric Reynolds, $99,500.

3284 Lake Road in Mattoon; Dillan and Victoria Miller to Luke and Heidi Sparks, $240,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Move it! Here's what to throw out if you're moving

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Move it! Here's what to throw out if you're moving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News