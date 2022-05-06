Coles County real estate transactions

Approx. 53 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN No. 12-0-00682-000; Robert Blake Buell and Todd Buell to River Top, LLC, $973,273.

Approx. 149 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN No. 12-0-00877-000; Robert Blake Buell and Todd Buell to Melvin Family Farms, $2,066,791.

107 East North St. in Oakland; John Coffman to Mary Reed, $35,000.

817 North 32nd St, in Mattoon; Mackenzie Floyd to John and Ellen Stitt, $147,000.

1033 W. Polk Ave. in Charleston; Larry and Janice Endsley to Adam and Hannah Lawson; $54,000.

2316 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Jill Slaughter to Michael and Tresa Randolph, $65,000.

6898 Knollcrest Drive in Charleston; Brian Doty and Connie Doty to Cara Shoaff, trustee of the Eli and Ann Sidwell Family Trust, $45,000.

4 Madison Ave. of Charleston; Cheap Home Finders, Inc. to Manish Saraf and Geetika Saraf, $9,500.

3121 Commercial Ave. in Mattoon; Ron Rhoads and H. Dale Rhoads to Anthony Cox, $25,000.

3117 Commercial Ave. in Mattoon; Ron Rhoads and Laurie Rhoads to Anthony Cox, $5,000.

205 North 35th St. in Mattoon; Douglas Shook to Trevor Watkins, $97,500.

904 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Carolyn Stephens to Randall Adair and Josh Bloom, $18,000.

528 Hall Court in Charleston; Ann Claypool to Jarad and Courtney Jarmon, $135,000.

2113 Sarahs Lane in Charleston; Christopher Lutz to John Hayes and Heather Leon-Hayes, $182,500.

3200 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Calista Howell and Julie Moore to Amanda Fritts, $78,000.

Approx. 40 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN. No. 04-0-01733-000; First Mid Wealth Management Company, Trust #44-1401-60, to Illinois Masonic Charities Fund of Springfield, $644,000.

1525 Rudy Ave. in Mattoon; David and Marilyn Fessel to Lisa Thompson, $72,000.

1608 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Cody and Sue Francis to Tanner Wilson and Jordyn Randall, $113,500.

3217 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Jacob Harris and Macie Drum to Krista Taylor, $73,000.

9020 E. Lincoln Highway in Lerna; The Estate of Mary Henson to Phillip Reinhart, $70,000.

13341 Phipps Lane in Lerna; Kevin and Haley Hinds to Joshua and Julie Gilliland, $335,000.

8862 North County Road 1420E in Charleston; John and Susan Finley to Michael Stirrett and Diane Stirrett, $259,900.

1420 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; David Halsey and Marcin Bednarczyk to Eric Reynolds, $99,500.

3284 Lake Road in Mattoon; Dillan and Victoria Miller to Luke and Heidi Sparks, $240,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.