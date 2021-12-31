 Skip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 413 LaFayette Ave., Mattoon, $125,000, Robert M. Gray to Payton Hartbank and Jenny Hildebrand
  • 125 W. North St., Oakland, $73,500, James Bennett to Bethannie Sharp
  • 1520 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $2,000, Michael James Brown and Carrie Wilson-Brown to Glenn Miller.
  • 2 acres of vacant land in Charleston, PIN 02-1-00968-001, $30,000, Michael Murray and Elizabeth Murray to Derek Fasnacht and Molly Fasnacht
  • 1521 Broadmoor, Mattoon, $353,000, Robert and Jean Reid to Blake and Jeana Craft
  • 835 Tanglewood Drive, Charleston, $155,103, Pete Shanks and Mary Danley to Michael Vaughan and Candy Vaughan.
  • 6991 N. County Road 1200E, Charleston, $400,000, Michael Vaughan and Candy Vaughan to Kelli Davis
  • 4140 acres of vacant land, Mattoon, PIN 06-0-02754-000, $5,500, Eleanor Johnston to Rodney Neff
  • 2817 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $27,500, Kassandra Strowmatt to Shawn Brunson and Kristina Brunson
  • 98 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $12,000, Janice Larimer to Michael Fuller and Kimberly Fuller
  • 110 N. Pike St., Oakland, $175,000, Steven Lawless, having taken title as Stephen Lawless, and Cheryl Lawless to Donald Dulaney, III
  • 3345 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $149,000, Nathanael and Melinda Clapp to Jeremy and Ashley Shields
  • 1522 2nd St., Charleston, $145,000, Roger Darding and Alverta Darding, trustees, to Jon Tresslar and Jennifer Tresslar
  • 2114 Rosewood Court, Charleston, $215,000, David Triplett, Sr. to Jamie Hadjaoui and Ahmed Hadjaoui
  • 1046 2nd St., Charleston, $74,900, Hadley Phillips, trustee, and Chad Phillips to Christopher Phillips
  • 2122 Cameron Place, Charleston, $130,000, Betty Baldwin, n/k/a Betty Stoltzfus to Kyle Zeigler
  • 28 Elm Ridge, Mattoon, $205,000, David Eberspacher and Mary Jo Eberspacher to Rachael McCoy
  • 258 W. Vine, Charleston, $15,000, Edwin Kasey and Sharon Kasey to Emery Pittenger
  • 123 W. Montgomery St., Oakland, $37,000, Marsha Temples to David Dye
  • 17346 East County Road 1900N, Charleston, $40,000, William McCarty, III, Kimberly McCarty n/k/a Kimberly Judson, Matthew McCarty, and Kristen McCarty n/k/a Kristin Wilson to Terry Smith
  • 250 Lincoln Ave., Charleston, $390,000, Credit Union 1 to Om Shree Muktanand LLC

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

