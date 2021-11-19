Coles County real estate transactions

- 700 Broadway Ave. East (former Taco Bell lot), $500,000, Rural King Realty, LLC to Om Shree Guari, LLC
- Vacant lot, Lafayette Township, Mattoon, $49,785, Richard Anthony Lumpkin Trust to Lumpkin Descendants Supplemental Trust
- 5 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $222,000, Richard Anthony Lumpkin Trust to Lumpkin Descendants Supplemental Trust
- 15 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon, $78.000, Richard Anthony Lumpkin Trust to Lumpkin Descendants Supplemental Trust
- 305 N. Walnut St., Oakland, $26,000, Kayla M. Gobert Bell N/K/A Bogard to Karina L. De La Pena-Cabrera
- Vacant lot, Lerna, $50,000, Leonard Thoele to John F. Schutzbach and Doris M. Schutzbach
- 11492 E. County Road 600N, Charleston, $79,000, Judith Smith to Megan O'Dell
- 4 W. Ashmore Unit A St., Ashmore, $40,000, Kent D. Woodyard to Chelsy M. Lorance
- 24665 E. County Road 000N, Casey, $33,600, Stanley and Judith Lamb to Dennis and Tara Ring
- 321 Price Ave., Mattoon, $155,000, Elgin R. Combs to Brent D. Krukewitt
- 421 S. 17th St., Mattoon, $40,000, Round Rock Properties, LLC to Bandera Properties, LLC
- 405 S. 14th St., Mattoon, $93,000, Gui Ying Xie to Aaron Ramsey
- 705 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $20,000, Virginia Brown to Courtney Wright
- 420 S. 17th St., Mattoon, $82,750, Jeri L. Myer to Bryan K. McCuan and Andrea R. McCuan
- 701 N. 22nd St., Mattoon, $95,000, Charles Matthew Bower to Christian Schoonover
- 2409 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $65,000, Kirk and Margie Swensen to Cynthia Arndt
- 1420 Jefferson Ave., Charleston, $38,000, Gymno Properties, LLC to Anthony E. Cox
- farmland, North Okaw Township, Mattoon, $275,000, Sarah Keller to Charles Keller
- 904 Stinson Ave., Mattoon, $195,000, Rachael E. McCoy to Clint Alan Frederick
- 6 Westwood, Mattoon, $120,000, Washington Savings Bank to Stephanie Nicole Hurt
- 2220 Shelby Ave., Mattoon, $66,000, Stephanie N. Hurt to David A. Otto
- 2960 Whitetail Drive, Charleston, $235,000, Randall Aungst to Andrew Herzberg
- 807 18th, Charleston, $150,000, Range Creek Properties, LLC to Dwight V. Shore
- 910 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $81,000, David Michael Gaines and Mary-Jane Gaines, trustees of the Gaines Trust to Mary Katherine Klipp
- Wooden Acres, Charleston, $90,000, Nicholas Figgins and Kristie Figgins to Troy Edgar and Tammy Edgar
- 2019 Douglas Drive, Charleston, $145,000, Zachary M. Steidl to Jesse E. Goodman
- 2120 Edgewood Drive, Charleston, $254,900, Jerry L. Daniels to Jerad C. Burns
- 1415 Ninth St., Charleston, $75,000, Karin J. Dean, trustee to Sierra Shanice Bower
- 1920 Cleveland Ave., Charleston, $40,000, Vicki Irby to Karly Beth Coffey
- 430 N. A St., Charleston, $6,000, Angela Bagwell to Earnest L. Winnett
- 16360 N. County Road 450E., Humboldt, $200,000, Nelson S. and Ella Marie Kauffman to Allen D. and Katie A. Gingerich
- 2117 Commercial Ave., Mattoon, $247,000, Washington Savings Bank to John Stanley
- 1116 N. 32nd St., Mattoon, $145,000, Steven P. Tinch to Andrew N. Bell
- 340 W. Fryer Ave., Charleston, $30,000, Rachel A. Vaughn by her attorney in fact Judith A. Vaughn to Yang Properties, LLC
- 106 12th St., Charleston, $60,000, Christine E. Westendorf to Brandon M. Wells
Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.