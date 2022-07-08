Coles County real estate transactions

- 24 C. Street in Charleston; North Illinois Investments, LLC of Bolingbrook to OEM Moreno LLC of Carney's Point, N.J., $7,500.
- 3548 Lake Road in Mattoon; James Goldstein of Mattoon to Pamela Palmore of Mattoon, $62,739.
- 421 Tyler Ave. in Charleston; Paul McDivitt, Kathy McDivitt and Richard McDivitt of Lerna to Trevor Phillips and Tamera Hutton of Charleston, $12,500.
- 612 College Street in Lerna; Rhonda Crubaugh of Cincinnati, Ohio to Arch Regency Properties LLC - Series 1 of Mattoon, $37,000.
- 404 Crestview Drive in Mattoon; Clifton Odom, Jr. and Brittany Odom of Las Cruces N.M. to Krystal Rose of Mattoon, $205,000.
- 40 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN No. 09-0-01288-002; Kaskaskia Water, LLC of Sullivan to Kaskaskia Organic, LLC of Mattoon, $557,220.
- 1518 Monroe Ave. in Charleston; Vera Hackett of Charleston to Richard and Sheryl Gerhard of Charleston, $60,500.
- 1601 9th Street in Charleston; SS Rentals Charleston, LLC Jeff Schuette and Sonya Schuette of Charleston to Municipal Trust and Savings Bank in Bourbonnais, $160,000.
- 119 W. Montgomery Street in Oakland; Monty House, LLC of Oakland to Dead Tree Holdings, LLC of Grove, Okla., $68,000.
- 1105 Piatt Ave. in Mattoon; Robert and Karen Branham of Decatur to Roberto Flores of Converse, Texas, $35,000.
- 2920 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Don and Diane Dow of Mattoon to Cassi Dow of Mattoon, $54,000.
- 706 Southside Drive in Humboldt; Cord Hackett of Charleston and Jamie Hackett of Urbana to Christopher Robinson of Humboldt and Michael Robinson of Tuscola, $55,000.
- 49 Apple Drive in Mattoon; Red Point Investments, LLC of Lemont to Blake Shamhart of Wheeler, $99,900.
- 809 S. 15th Street in Mattoon; Amanda and Jerad Morrissey of Bethany to Zachary Park of Mattoon, $115,000.
- 2502 Pine Ave. in Mattoon; (JM) II LLC, Series 6 Mattoon Rentals to Union Hill Property Investments, LLC of Tacoma, Wash., $75,000.
- 2308 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; William McClain, co-trustee, of Mattoon, Dale Baker, co-trustee, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn. and Deanna Neely, co-trustee, of Greenville, S.C., to MEF Properties, LLC of Wheeler, $28,000.
- 124 N. Oakland Road in Ashmore; Kurt Updegraff of Oakland, Michele VonBehrens of Oakland and Marci Overstreet of Windsor to Childress Brothers Ventures, LLC of Ashmore, $92,000.
- 1516 Adams Ave. in Charleston; Scott Rentals, LLC of Toledo to Mitchel Reuter of Champaign, $25,000.
- 1212 Montgomery Drive in Charleston; Scott Rentals, LLC of Toledo to Chrystal Parsley of Charleston, $115,000.
- 612 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; Timothy Lee and Natasha Carter of Mattoon to Arch Regency Properties, LLC - Series 1 of Mattoon, $45,600.
- 612 S. 14th Street in Mattoon; Timothy and Lisa Walk, trustees, of Mattoon to Arch Regency Properties LLC - Series 1 of Mattoon, $55,600.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office