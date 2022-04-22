Coles County real estate transactions

Approx. 26.5 acres of farmland in Arcola, PIN No. 04-0-01729-000; Scott Buckalew of Decatur to Patricia A. Johnson Trust, dated March 13, 2008, of Hindsboro, $250,000.

500 S. 27th Street in Mattoon; Kimberly Plummer, et al of Mattoon to William Utley of Mattoon, $12,000.

13210 East County Road 450N in Charleston; Timothy and Samantha Dzubay of Lacey, Wash. to Ricky and Hannah Stine of Charleston, $170,000.

615 Hickory Lane in Charleston; Luxury Homes, Inc. of Charleston to Kenneth Wetstein of Charleston, $12,500.

1603 Monroe Ave. in Charleston; Jeffrey Scot and Terri Hays of Charleston to Timothy and Leslie Miller of Shelbyville, $43,000.

208 Essex Ave. in Mattoon; Linda Poland of Decatur to Gary Ozier and Mary Ozier of Mattoon, $120,000.

103 15th Street in Charleston; Tom Daugherty and Julia Daugherty of Clarksville, Tenn. to Bobbie Ferenc of Charleston, $11,500.

721 N. 27th Street in Mattoon; Charles Brown and Judith Brown of Mattoon to Donavon Brown of Mount Zion, $41,500.

308 N. Illinois Street in Ashmore; Jordan Kauffman of Ashmore to Mark Eskew of Ashmore, $40,000.

Approx. 41 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN No. 12-0-00863-002; Charleen Anderson of Charleston and Jantha Vickers of Satsuma, Ala. to C.J. Kincaid, LLC of Louisville, $1,392,363.

2709 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Cynthia Moran, Stephany Wallace, Jennifer Reeley, Henry Reeley, Bella Reeley by Stephany Reeley and Alicia Reeley by Stephany Wallace, all of Mattoon to Mkredd Properties, LLC of Ashmore, $28,700.

1116 Annis Ave. in Mattoon; The Heirs of Linda Johnson of Manchaca, Texas to John and Ly Thi Phan of Mattoon, $154,000.

103 Westview Drive in Mattoon; Sharon Merchant of Marshall, Mich. to Washington Savings Bank of Mattoon, $40,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

