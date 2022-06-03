 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Coles County real estate transactions

  • 0
  • 4.5 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN No. 06-0-00951-000; Jim Kearney and Paula Learney of Plain City, Ohio to Jeffrey Branson and Sherri Branson of Lerna, $47,500.
  • 505 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; David Sweet and Cheryl Sweet of Mattoon to Clifford Hance and Sandra Hance of Mattoon, $171,500.
  • 2504 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Robert Goldsmith of Hillsboro, Ore. to Russell Schrode of Mattoon, $50,000.
  • 2 Fairfield Lane in Charleston; Richard Smith of Charleston to Janet Ragle of Charleston, $185,000.
  • 2014 Cleveland Ave. in Charleston; Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston to Jack Gilbert, III and Kayla Gilbert of Westfield, $140,000.
  • 514 6th Street in Charleston; Peter Quinn of Charleston to David Halsey and Marcin Bednarczyk of Palos Hills, $65,000.
  • 7707 N. County Road 1800E in Charleston; Jaysinha Shinde and Shabnum Aziz of Champaign to Robert Myerscough of Charleston, $64,950.
  • 16916 E. County Road 600N in Charleston; Jeffrey Harwood of Jackson, Tenn. to Vanessa Carr of Charleston; $164,000.
  • 943 E. Street in Charleston; Billie Shore of Charleston to Matthew Dallas of Mattoon; $35,000.
  • 1.13 acres of land in Oakland, PIN No. 03-0-02110-000; Kyley Willison and Jerry Willison of Oakland to Ricky Mauzy and Karen Mauzy of Oakland, $20,000.
  • 303 Lincoln Ave. in Charleston; SMY Charleston LLC of Lincolnwood to Jackson Family Limited Partnership of Decatur, $265,500.
  • 612 Lafayette Ave. in Mattoon; Hazel Blagg and Marcia and Mark Carrell of Mattoon to Curtis McDowell and Shelby Linder of Mattoon, $20,000.
  • 7478 Old State Road in Mattoon; Dillon and Lauren Kinsey of Markle, Ind. to Derek Schipper and Deidre Ledbetter of Mattoon, $205,000.
  • 2113 Reynolds Drive in Charleston; Karen Parish of Surf City, N.C. to Michael Mrkvicka of Charleston, $182,500.
  • 5.3 acres of vacant farmland in Charleston, PIN No. 02-1-01515-001; Stephen Crabill of Watersmeet, Mich. to Chuck Graves of Charleston; $43,520.
  • 10 acres of farmland in Arcola, PIN No. 04-0-00029-004; Douglas Austin of Charleston to Tomi Austin of Arcola, $25,000.
  • 3 Copperfield Lane in Charleston; David Bateman of Chillicothe to Sharold Plush and Eric Coon of Charleston, $128,000.
  • 1103 Jefferson Ave. in Charleston; Michael Powell of Mattoon to Jenny McKay Fazzina of Attleboro Falls, Ma., $44,000.
  • 2216 Marion Ave. in Mattoon; Heirs of Raymond Sanders of Greenup to David E. Jenkins Children's Trust B of Mattoon, $48,000.
  • 2240 Shawnee Drive in Charleston; LH Charleston, LLC of Oakbrook Terrace to Agree Limited Partnership of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., $2,850,000.
  • 1203 Adams Ave. in Charleston; Ellis McMillan of Centralia to Ben Wuersch of Charleston, $89,500.
  • 513 N. 32nd Street in Mattoon; Ssajh Properties of Illinois, LLC Series 3 of Mattoon to Greg and Lisa Patterson of Mattoon, $37,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three morning habits that are ruining your sleep

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three morning habits that are ruining your sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News