Coles County real estate transactions

- 4.5 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN No. 06-0-00951-000; Jim Kearney and Paula Learney of Plain City, Ohio to Jeffrey Branson and Sherri Branson of Lerna, $47,500.
- 505 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; David Sweet and Cheryl Sweet of Mattoon to Clifford Hance and Sandra Hance of Mattoon, $171,500.
- 2504 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Robert Goldsmith of Hillsboro, Ore. to Russell Schrode of Mattoon, $50,000.
- 2 Fairfield Lane in Charleston; Richard Smith of Charleston to Janet Ragle of Charleston, $185,000.
- 2014 Cleveland Ave. in Charleston; Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston to Jack Gilbert, III and Kayla Gilbert of Westfield, $140,000.
- 514 6th Street in Charleston; Peter Quinn of Charleston to David Halsey and Marcin Bednarczyk of Palos Hills, $65,000.
- 7707 N. County Road 1800E in Charleston; Jaysinha Shinde and Shabnum Aziz of Champaign to Robert Myerscough of Charleston, $64,950.
- 16916 E. County Road 600N in Charleston; Jeffrey Harwood of Jackson, Tenn. to Vanessa Carr of Charleston; $164,000.
- 943 E. Street in Charleston; Billie Shore of Charleston to Matthew Dallas of Mattoon; $35,000.
- 1.13 acres of land in Oakland, PIN No. 03-0-02110-000; Kyley Willison and Jerry Willison of Oakland to Ricky Mauzy and Karen Mauzy of Oakland, $20,000.
- 303 Lincoln Ave. in Charleston; SMY Charleston LLC of Lincolnwood to Jackson Family Limited Partnership of Decatur, $265,500.
- 612 Lafayette Ave. in Mattoon; Hazel Blagg and Marcia and Mark Carrell of Mattoon to Curtis McDowell and Shelby Linder of Mattoon, $20,000.
- 7478 Old State Road in Mattoon; Dillon and Lauren Kinsey of Markle, Ind. to Derek Schipper and Deidre Ledbetter of Mattoon, $205,000.
- 2113 Reynolds Drive in Charleston; Karen Parish of Surf City, N.C. to Michael Mrkvicka of Charleston, $182,500.
- 5.3 acres of vacant farmland in Charleston, PIN No. 02-1-01515-001; Stephen Crabill of Watersmeet, Mich. to Chuck Graves of Charleston; $43,520.
- 10 acres of farmland in Arcola, PIN No. 04-0-00029-004; Douglas Austin of Charleston to Tomi Austin of Arcola, $25,000.
- 3 Copperfield Lane in Charleston; David Bateman of Chillicothe to Sharold Plush and Eric Coon of Charleston, $128,000.
- 1103 Jefferson Ave. in Charleston; Michael Powell of Mattoon to Jenny McKay Fazzina of Attleboro Falls, Ma., $44,000.
- 2216 Marion Ave. in Mattoon; Heirs of Raymond Sanders of Greenup to David E. Jenkins Children's Trust B of Mattoon, $48,000.
- 2240 Shawnee Drive in Charleston; LH Charleston, LLC of Oakbrook Terrace to Agree Limited Partnership of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., $2,850,000.
- 1203 Adams Ave. in Charleston; Ellis McMillan of Centralia to Ben Wuersch of Charleston, $89,500.
- 513 N. 32nd Street in Mattoon; Ssajh Properties of Illinois, LLC Series 3 of Mattoon to Greg and Lisa Patterson of Mattoon, $37,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office