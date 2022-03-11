 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 0
  • 17 Copperfield Lane in Charleston; Kevin Oakley of Charleston to Scott Allen and Cathy Allen of Spring Valley, Calif., $134,500.
  • 2.6 acres of vacant land in Charleston, PIN 02-1-00924-000; Henry Jason, III of Loomis, Calif. to Matthew Jones of Charleston, $48,000.
  • 1021 Jefferson Ave. in Charleston; Glenda Shonkwiler of Arcola to Chad Lucas and Melissa Taylor of Charleston, $53,000.
  • 1401 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; Vicky Rollison of Sahuarita, Ariz. to Matthew and Delia Nation of Mattoon, $49,900.
  • 3413 Willow Drive in Mattoon; Bryan Barker and Trish Bingham of Neoga to Alexander Heldebrant and Jessica Archibald of Mattoon, $110,000.
  • 835 Fuller Drive in Charleston; Mathew and Melissa Daugherty of Charleston to Zebadiah Jennings of Charleston, $106,500.
  • 305 Taylor Ave. in Charleston; Thomas Akers of Shawnee, Kansas to Marshall Vaughn and Kelsey Erwin of Charleston, $50,000.
  • 24 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #06-0-01033-004, David and Rhonda Nichols of Mattoon to Greenfield and Greenfield, LLC-Crested Butte of Mattoon, $155,000.
  • 17585 Harrison Street in Charleston; Bryant and Robin Edwards of Charleston to Alex Bell, III and Crystal Bell of Charleston, $230,000.
  • 3100 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Wilmetta Osborne of Effingham to Greg Osborne of Effingham, $30,000.
  • 2843 Whitetail Drive in Charleston; Kelli Davis of Charleston to David Uphoff and Carole Uphoff, trustees, of Charleston, $195,000.
  • 709 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Lana Phipps n.k.a. Lana Drake of Charleston to Bailey Sparling and Jason Sparling of Mattoon, $90,000.
  • 1004 S. 15th Street in Mattoon; Joseph Decaro and Sandra Decaro of Mattoon to Yvette Decaro of Mattoon, $55,000.
  • 1605 Westgate Lane in Mattoon; Austin and Cydney Frank of Mattoon, to Lee Patterson of Mattoon and Teresa Byars, $200,000.
  • 217 Polk Ave. in Charleston; Fred Deremiah of Charleston and Todd Deremiah of Mattoon to TNT Properties, LLC of Park Ridge, $70,000.
  • 216 Polk Ave. in Charleston; Fed Deremiah of Charleston and Todd Deremiah of Mattoon to TNT Properties, LLC of Park Ridge, $93,000.
  • 2613 Paradise Road in Mattoon; Jason and Barbara Burton of Mattoon to Kyle and Trisha Slankard of Mattoon, $240,000.
  • 2312 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Joseph and Tracy Hall-Ingram of Charleston and Gary Ingram of Mattoon to Marcus Walker of Mattoon, $58,500.
  • 1721 11th Street in Charleston; Kyle Barrow of Charleston to Travis Kemper of Charleston, $105,000.
  • 413 7th Street in Charleston; Michael William and Debra Sullivan of Charleston to Restoration Dental Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $45,000.
  • 2 acres of vacant land in Charleston; Christ First Church, a.k.a. First Christian Church of Charleston to City of Charleston, $25,238.04.
  • 14199 Parrot Lane of Lerna; Bluestem Properties, LLC of Waterloo to Jackie and Ruth White of Lerna, $15,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

