Coles County real estate transactions

- 1302 4th Street in Charleston; James Allen and Nancy Allen of Newman to Corey Ascolani of Palos Hills, $400,000.
- 910 7th Street in Charleston; Panther Properties, Inc. of Ascolani Flooring and Stairs, LLC of Palos Hills, $550,000.
- 1500 Broadmoor in Mattoon; Cordaro and Ripley Cavazos of Mattoon to Gary and Gayle Patrem of Mattoon, $250,000.
- 1308 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Cole and Natasha Harmon of Cave In Rock to Central Properties and Investments, LLC of Sullivan, $15,000.
- 725 N. 1st Division Street in Mattoon; Jessica Parsley of Mattoon to Patrick Baxter and Grace Baxter of Mattoon, $75,000.
- 702 7th Street in Charleston; Bette Arlene Collins, Trustee of Charleston to Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston, $30,000.
- 1313 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; O. Eugene Janes and Margaret R. Janes Rev. Living Trust of Mattoon to Raymond and Martha Waggle of Mattoon, $30,000.
- 1313 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon: Raymond and Martha Waggle of Mattoon to Keashia Pettyjohn of Mattoon, $62,000.
- Approx. 20 acres of farmland in Oakland, PIN #08-0-00533-001; Dennis Frederick and Sandra Frederick of Fancy Gap, Va. to Don Davis of Charleston, $280,000.
- 2207 Reynolds Drive in Charleston; Trinity, LLC 2207 Series of Charleston to Sharee Robinson of Charleston, $308,900.
- 1547 Whetstone Road in Charleston; Joseph William and Danielle King of Bloomington to Trey and Kimberlee Ryan of Charleston, $353,250.
- 705 S. 16th Street in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank, trustee, of Mattoon to Alpha Sud, LLC of Aventura, Fla., $18,000.
- 12556 E. County Road 700N in Charleston; Kimberly Pruitt of Mattoon to Vance and Ashley Oliver of Charleston, $145,000.
- 1400 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; JM II, LLC Series 6 Mattoon Rentals of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank as Trustee for Washington Savings Bank Trust #5126 of Mattoon, $100,000.
- 12 St. Andrews Place in Mattoon; Gary and Gayle Patrem of Mattoon to Casey and Mary Kate Stone of Mattoon, $320,000.
- 76 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; MFT RE Holdings, LLC of Springfield, Va. to Integrity Mortgage Note Fund I, LLC of Cockeyville, Md., $15,800.
- 1305 Southlawn Drive in Mattoon; Joy and Jay Switzer of Mattoon to Arch Regency Properties LLC - Series 1 of Mattoon, $42,000.
- 685 14th Street in Charleston; Rebecca Vaughn of Sacramento, Calif. to Everest Commercial Investments, LLC of Pensacola, Fla., $40,000.
- 935 Briarwood Drive in Charleston; Michael and Amelia Heise of Charleston to Frank and Kimberly Sikorski of Charleston, $260,000.
- 820 N. 21st Street in Mattoon; Avery and Kaitlyn Gibson of Mattoon to Alyssa Hildebrand of Mattoon, $93,500.
- Approx. 4 acres of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN #09-0-00598-000; Ronald Pierce and Linda Pierce of Charleston to Tim Miller and Kaylee Miller of Humboldt, $33,830.
- 1500 Annis Ave. in Mattoon; Meredith McKittrick, Madonna L. McKittrick Trust, of Middletown, Md. to Julie Miller and John Bridges of Mattoon, $170,000.
- 1708 12th Street in Charleston; Robert and Amy Edwards of Charleston to Drake Oliver Company, LLC of Charleston, $25,000.
- 1117 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; Lawrence R. Jenkins estate of Hindsboro to Earl Dobbs and Brian Dobbs of Mattoon, $15,000.
- 47 Mitchell of Charleston; Jeffrey D. Landsaw Trust of Charleston to Jo Beth Brimner of Charleston, $95,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office