Coles County real estate transactions

- 600 Country Club Road, Mattoon; John Case and Lynn Case to Daniel Merkle, Jr. and Stephanie Merkle, $169,500.
- 115 W. Lincoln St., Oakland; Steven and Jacqueline Harwood to Jeffrey and Fallon Crispin, $140,000.
- 2211 County Highway 5, Charleston; Glendia Crease and Angela Grissom to George Lee, $23,334.
- 905 Remington Road, Mattoon; Adaptive Rentals, LLC to Northwind Commercial Development, LLC, $1,900,000.
- 920 Lakeland Blvd, Mattoon; Peggy Bolin to Ivan Elder, $43,500.
- 5163 North County Road 2200E, Charleston; Jared Nickles and Heather Nickles to Luke and Madeline Henebry, $142,500.
- 2206 Seneca Drive, Charleston; Ronald and Linda Tulin to Luke63538 LLC, $350,000.
- 33 Wyndham Court, Charleston; Jay and Nichole Spoonhour to Robert and Linda Martin, $345,000.
- 69 Mitchell Ave., Charleston; Wayne Edwards to John McElligott, $119,000.
- 23248 East County Road 200N, Westfield; Coles County Sheriff's Department to Kris Phipps, $36,001.
- 101 Coles Centre Parkway, Mattoon; Shelbyville Properties LLC to Mattoon 101 Medical Properties LLC, $6,900,000.
- 2375 North County Road 190E, Mattoon; Renita Kay Simmons, executor, to Seth Coy and Megan Ullrich, $65,000.
- 1512 Marion Ave., Mattoon; Mark's My Store, LLC to Maa Verai, LLC, $410,000.
- 3637 Fox Trot Lane, Charleston; Clinton Replogle and Rosemary Replogle to Howard Eads and Janice Eads, $320,000.
- 19877 E. Harrison Street, Charleston; Casey Beck and Ashley Beck to Daniel Salee and Jennifer Salee, $205,000.
- 1042 Embassy Street, Mattoon; Audrey Enyart to Harold Hendrickson, $10,623.
- 8 Brown Court, Mattoon; Kellli Davis to John and Kerry Taylor, $16,000.
- 2125 Meadowlake Drive, Charleston; Howard Eads and Janice Eads to Ronald Johnston and Vicki Johnston, $315,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office