 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Coles County real estate transactions

  • 0
  • 20050 N. County Road 2450 E in Oakland; Timothy Weaver of Oakland to Max Weaver and Judith Weaver of Oakland, $40,300.
  • 1318 S. 4th Street in Mattoon; Estate of Danny Williams of Mattoon to Edward Steele of Mattoon, $30,000.
  • 1207 Annis Ave. in Mattoon; Lori Yousif, trustee, of Wheaton to Lucas and Rendie Mossman of Mattoon, $145,000.
  • 717 Lakeland Blvd. in Mattoon; Mickey Childress of Mattoon to Christopher Bell of Mattoon, $66,000.
  • 2912 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Gary Ingram and Wilma Ingram of Mattoon to Ryan Stroud of Mattoon, $130,000.
  • 2778 Paradise Road in Mattoon; Brandon Cook of Mattoon to Cole Brunson of Mattoon, $28,000.
  • 1514 12th Street in Charleston; Oetting Properties, LLC of Charleston to Hortenstine Properties, LLC, of Mattoon, $60,000.
  • 25 Stonegate Drive in Charleston; Jeffrey Schuette and Sonya Schuette of Charleston to Patricia Snyder of Charleston, $505,000.
  • 1714 E. City Road 1400N in Humboldt; Carl Niemeyer of Humboldt to Adam Kircher of Humboldt, $15,000.
  • 1971 Whetstone Road in Charleston; Timothy Schlink, Sr. and Jodi Schlink of Effingham to Bobby and Rita Mathias of Charleston, $59,500.
  • 103 Westview Drive in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank, trustee, of Mattoon to Douglas Bratton of Mattoon, $130,000.
  • 1807 Garfield of Charleston; Donna Hieronymus of Chiefland, Fla. to Nathan Fouty of Charleston, $95,000.
  • 21 Greenbriar Drive in Mattoon; Lourdine Webb of White Heath to Andrew and Gloria Zavarella of Mattoon, $289,000.
  • 311 W. Ashmore Street in Ashmore; Jerry and Shirley Willison of Oakland to Halo Sue, LLC of Oakland, $42,000.
  • A vacant lot, 1.38 acres, in Ashmore; Earl Floyd Childress Trust and the Estate of Lillian Childress, deceased, of Oakland to Kyle Childress of Ashmore, $44,000.
  • 1316 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank in Mattoon to Bruce Runner of Shelbyville, $35,000.
  • 8 Stonefield Lane in Charleston; Gopal Periyannan and Gishanthi Marasinghe of Savoy to William Hill, Jr., trustee, of Charleston, $288,000.
  • 608 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Jason Glenn and Lori Wright of Milton, Ky. to Crystal Livingood of Mattoon, $108,000.
  • 590 Hickory Lane in Charleston; Seth and Brooke Lovell of Charleston to David Martin and Donna Callinghan-Martin of Charleston, $340,000.
  • 1020 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Terry and Eva Leitch of Mattoon to Ronald Miller of Mattoon, $97,000.
  • 2119 Reynolds Drive in Charleston; Michael and Anya Yohance Schuetz of Waco, Texas to Amy Odwarka and Christopher Callahan of Charleston, $203,000.
  • 7166 N. County Road 1100E in Charleston; Patricia O'Bryan, independent administrator of the estate of Danny M. Wilson, deceased, of Champaign to Coles County Airport Authority of Mattoon, $100,000.
  • 133 W. North Street in Oakland; Jesse Goodman of Charleston to Vicki Kessel of Oakland, $50,000.
  • 1015 4th Street in Charleston; Timothy and Taurina Rardin of Parrish, Fla. to Todd Doom of Joliet,, $99,000.
  • 14557 Hill Road in Humboldt; DBA Real Estate, LLC of Mattoon to Lester Lambright of Arthur and Rachel Lambright of Humboldt, $55,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's time to start taking vitamin D supplements

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's time to start taking vitamin D supplements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News