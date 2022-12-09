Coles County real estate transactions

- 20050 N. County Road 2450 E in Oakland; Timothy Weaver of Oakland to Max Weaver and Judith Weaver of Oakland, $40,300.
- 1318 S. 4th Street in Mattoon; Estate of Danny Williams of Mattoon to Edward Steele of Mattoon, $30,000.
- 1207 Annis Ave. in Mattoon; Lori Yousif, trustee, of Wheaton to Lucas and Rendie Mossman of Mattoon, $145,000.
- 717 Lakeland Blvd. in Mattoon; Mickey Childress of Mattoon to Christopher Bell of Mattoon, $66,000.
- 2912 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Gary Ingram and Wilma Ingram of Mattoon to Ryan Stroud of Mattoon, $130,000.
- 2778 Paradise Road in Mattoon; Brandon Cook of Mattoon to Cole Brunson of Mattoon, $28,000.
- 1514 12th Street in Charleston; Oetting Properties, LLC of Charleston to Hortenstine Properties, LLC, of Mattoon, $60,000.
- 25 Stonegate Drive in Charleston; Jeffrey Schuette and Sonya Schuette of Charleston to Patricia Snyder of Charleston, $505,000.
- 1714 E. City Road 1400N in Humboldt; Carl Niemeyer of Humboldt to Adam Kircher of Humboldt, $15,000.
- 1971 Whetstone Road in Charleston; Timothy Schlink, Sr. and Jodi Schlink of Effingham to Bobby and Rita Mathias of Charleston, $59,500.
- 103 Westview Drive in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank, trustee, of Mattoon to Douglas Bratton of Mattoon, $130,000.
- 1807 Garfield of Charleston; Donna Hieronymus of Chiefland, Fla. to Nathan Fouty of Charleston, $95,000.
- 21 Greenbriar Drive in Mattoon; Lourdine Webb of White Heath to Andrew and Gloria Zavarella of Mattoon, $289,000.
- 311 W. Ashmore Street in Ashmore; Jerry and Shirley Willison of Oakland to Halo Sue, LLC of Oakland, $42,000.
- A vacant lot, 1.38 acres, in Ashmore; Earl Floyd Childress Trust and the Estate of Lillian Childress, deceased, of Oakland to Kyle Childress of Ashmore, $44,000.
- 1316 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank in Mattoon to Bruce Runner of Shelbyville, $35,000.
- 8 Stonefield Lane in Charleston; Gopal Periyannan and Gishanthi Marasinghe of Savoy to William Hill, Jr., trustee, of Charleston, $288,000.
- 608 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Jason Glenn and Lori Wright of Milton, Ky. to Crystal Livingood of Mattoon, $108,000.
- 590 Hickory Lane in Charleston; Seth and Brooke Lovell of Charleston to David Martin and Donna Callinghan-Martin of Charleston, $340,000.
- 1020 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Terry and Eva Leitch of Mattoon to Ronald Miller of Mattoon, $97,000.
- 2119 Reynolds Drive in Charleston; Michael and Anya Yohance Schuetz of Waco, Texas to Amy Odwarka and Christopher Callahan of Charleston, $203,000.
- 7166 N. County Road 1100E in Charleston; Patricia O'Bryan, independent administrator of the estate of Danny M. Wilson, deceased, of Champaign to Coles County Airport Authority of Mattoon, $100,000.
- 133 W. North Street in Oakland; Jesse Goodman of Charleston to Vicki Kessel of Oakland, $50,000.
- 1015 4th Street in Charleston; Timothy and Taurina Rardin of Parrish, Fla. to Todd Doom of Joliet,, $99,000.
- 14557 Hill Road in Humboldt; DBA Real Estate, LLC of Mattoon to Lester Lambright of Arthur and Rachel Lambright of Humboldt, $55,000.
