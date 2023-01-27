Coles County real estate transactions

- 1624 Annis Ave. in Mattoon; Cindy Lou Grissom of Montrose to George Hawk and Brenda Hawk of Mattoon, $133,000.
- 713 Teresa Circle in Charleston; Sally Renaud of Hampton, N.H. to Joshua and Erin Buening of Charleston, $155,000.
- Approx. 40 acres of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN #09-0-01059-000 and 09-0-01049-001; Jennifer-Jo Miller of Mattoon to AMM Farm, LLC of Mattoon, $500,000.
- 1416 Annis Ave. in Mattoon; Leo and Betty Weston of Newnan, Ga. to Dylan and Laranda St. John of Mattoon, $154,500.
- 710 4th Street in Charleston; Arturo Cruz of Addison to James Pritts of Charleston, $72,000.
- 8269 East County Road 550N in Mattoon; Scott B. Farrier of Mattoon to Scott W. and Brenda Farrier of Mattoon, $70,000.
- 808 S. 17th Street in Mattoon; Jane Culver of Altamont to Washington Savings Bank, trustee, trust 5050, of Mattoon, $25,000.
- 1016 Washington Ave. in Mattoon; Micah Rader, Independent Administrator of the Estate of Edgar E. Bunyard, deceased, of Shelbyville to Ronald Miller and Sharon Miller of Mattoon, $28,000.
- 2401 Lake Land Blvd. in Mattoon; Sean and Kimberly Newby of Mattoon and Kenneth and Carol Newby of Humboldt to Oman Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $110,000.
- 3000 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Phillip and Vickie Meyer of Sullivan to Brandon and Nicole Barnes of Mattoon, $109,900.
- 301 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; John Arnett executor of the estate of Gary Lynn Arnett of Mattoon to John Arnett, individually and Theresa E. Arnett of Mattoon, $100,000.
- 2518 Hidden Oaks Lane in Charleston; Mary Semerad of Charleston to Md Farhadur Reza and Shafia Ashraf of Charleston, $170,000.
- 608 N. 5th Street in Charleston; Leonard Kirkpatrick of Charleston to James Richardson of Charleston, $75,000.
- 1101 N. 30th Street in Mattoon; Alexis Salinas of Arcola to James Rawlings of Mattoon, $139,900.
- 703 Eastgate in Charleston; Steven and Mary Daniel of Urbana to Kara Harris of Charleston, $140,000.
- 1231 East County Road 250N in Mattoon; Brian and Rebecca Fogarty of Neoga to Chad and Julie Rich of Mattoon, $375,000.
- 417 Briar Lane in Mattoon; Todd Thoman of Vandalia and Holly Thoman of Mattoon to Tom Cosat and Cheryl Cosat of Mattoon, $225,000.
- 800 Lincoln Ave. in Mattoon; Stanley McDonald and Tammy Lucas of Windsor to Earl Childress, Jr. and Brittany Vatalaro of Mattoon, $70,000.
- 1275 Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Sandra Joines of Charleston to Gloria Summers of Charleston, $10,000.
- 655 W. Lincoln Ave., Ste. 11 in Charleston; Albert Anderson, trustee, of Charleston to Joyful Life LLC Office of Charleston, $55,000.
- Approx. 1 acre of vacant land in Lerna, PIN #11-0-01520-000; Alan Holderfield and Deborah Holderfield of Janesville to Christopher Pforr and Linda Pforr of Janesville, $5,000.
- 1519 Madison Ave. in Charleston; Eugene Thacker and Kathie Thacker of Charleston to William Pierson of Charleston, $200,000.
- 405 W. Taylor Ave. in Charleston; Daniel Jones and Rachel Eversole-Jones of Terre Haute, Ind. to Jack Young of Charleston, $122,500.
- 817 Kenton Street in Charleston; the Estate of Alyce E. Gunkel, deceased, of Charleston to Clark Blitz and Barbara Brayfield of Charleston, $62,500.
- 5565 Prospect Lane in Lerna; James Lanman and Jacqueline Kenney, administrator, of Mahomet to Jacqueline and Eddie Kenney, Jr. of Lerna, $41,406.18
- Lot 24, Augusta Lakes Subdivision in Mattoon; Joseph Owen of Mattoon to First Mid Wealth Management of Mattoon, $13,900.
- 205 Hillcrest Road in Mattoon; J. Taylor and Ashley Craig of Charleston to Scott Farrier of Mattoon, $215,000.
- 808 N. 23rd Street in Mattoon; Donald and Lori Fisher of Mattoon to Joyce Atteberry of Mattoon, Michael and Carla Forster of Windsor and Debra Beeson of Tuscola, $107,000.
- 2312 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; Robert Wallace of Trilla, Samuel Wallace of Toledo, Lorinda Wallace Procell of Mattoon, and Patricia Wallace Thompson of Bland, Mo. to Brian and Holly Lewis of Wheeler, $49,000.
- 14293 North County Road 500E of Humboldt; Timothy Pierce of Humboldt to James and Esther Sensenig of Arcola, $250,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office