 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Coles County real estate transactions

  • 0
  • 1624 Annis Ave. in Mattoon; Cindy Lou Grissom of Montrose to George Hawk and Brenda Hawk of Mattoon, $133,000.
  • 713 Teresa Circle in Charleston; Sally Renaud of Hampton, N.H. to Joshua and Erin Buening of Charleston, $155,000.
  • Approx. 40 acres of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN #09-0-01059-000 and 09-0-01049-001; Jennifer-Jo Miller of Mattoon to AMM Farm, LLC of Mattoon, $500,000.
  • 1416 Annis Ave. in Mattoon; Leo and Betty Weston of Newnan, Ga. to Dylan and Laranda St. John of Mattoon, $154,500.
  • 710 4th Street in Charleston; Arturo Cruz of Addison to James Pritts of Charleston, $72,000.
  • 8269 East County Road 550N in Mattoon; Scott B. Farrier of Mattoon to Scott W. and Brenda Farrier of Mattoon, $70,000.
  • 808 S. 17th Street in Mattoon; Jane Culver of Altamont to Washington Savings Bank, trustee, trust 5050, of Mattoon, $25,000.
  • 1016 Washington Ave. in Mattoon; Micah Rader, Independent Administrator of the Estate of Edgar E. Bunyard, deceased, of Shelbyville to Ronald Miller and Sharon Miller of Mattoon, $28,000.
  • 2401 Lake Land Blvd. in Mattoon; Sean and Kimberly Newby of Mattoon and Kenneth and Carol Newby of Humboldt to Oman Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $110,000.
  • 3000 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Phillip and Vickie Meyer of Sullivan to Brandon and Nicole Barnes of Mattoon, $109,900.
  • 301 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; John Arnett executor of the estate of Gary Lynn Arnett of Mattoon to John Arnett, individually and Theresa E. Arnett of Mattoon, $100,000.
  • 2518 Hidden Oaks Lane in Charleston; Mary Semerad of Charleston to Md Farhadur Reza and Shafia Ashraf of Charleston, $170,000.
  • 608 N. 5th Street in Charleston; Leonard Kirkpatrick of Charleston to James Richardson of Charleston, $75,000.
  • 1101 N. 30th Street in Mattoon; Alexis Salinas of Arcola to James Rawlings of Mattoon, $139,900.
  • 703 Eastgate in Charleston; Steven and Mary Daniel of Urbana to Kara Harris of Charleston, $140,000.
  • 1231 East County Road 250N in Mattoon; Brian and Rebecca Fogarty of Neoga to Chad and Julie Rich of Mattoon, $375,000.
  • 417 Briar Lane in Mattoon; Todd Thoman of Vandalia and Holly Thoman of Mattoon to Tom Cosat and Cheryl Cosat of Mattoon, $225,000.
  • 800 Lincoln Ave. in Mattoon; Stanley McDonald and Tammy Lucas of Windsor to Earl Childress, Jr. and Brittany Vatalaro of Mattoon, $70,000.
  • 1275 Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Sandra Joines of Charleston to Gloria Summers of Charleston, $10,000.
  • 655 W. Lincoln Ave., Ste. 11 in Charleston; Albert Anderson, trustee, of Charleston to Joyful Life LLC Office of Charleston, $55,000.
  • Approx. 1 acre of vacant land in Lerna, PIN #11-0-01520-000; Alan Holderfield and Deborah Holderfield of Janesville to Christopher Pforr and Linda Pforr of Janesville, $5,000.
  • 1519 Madison Ave. in Charleston; Eugene Thacker and Kathie Thacker of Charleston to William Pierson of Charleston, $200,000.
  • 405 W. Taylor Ave. in Charleston; Daniel Jones and Rachel Eversole-Jones of Terre Haute, Ind. to Jack Young of Charleston, $122,500.
  • 817 Kenton Street in Charleston; the Estate of Alyce E. Gunkel, deceased, of Charleston to Clark Blitz and Barbara Brayfield of Charleston, $62,500.
  • 5565 Prospect Lane in Lerna; James Lanman and Jacqueline Kenney, administrator, of Mahomet to Jacqueline and Eddie Kenney, Jr. of Lerna, $41,406.18
  • Lot 24, Augusta Lakes Subdivision in Mattoon; Joseph Owen of Mattoon to First Mid Wealth Management of Mattoon, $13,900.
  • 205 Hillcrest Road in Mattoon; J. Taylor and Ashley Craig of Charleston to Scott Farrier of Mattoon, $215,000.
  • 808 N. 23rd Street in Mattoon; Donald and Lori Fisher of Mattoon to Joyce Atteberry of Mattoon, Michael and Carla Forster of Windsor and Debra Beeson of Tuscola, $107,000.
  • 2312 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; Robert Wallace of Trilla, Samuel Wallace of Toledo, Lorinda Wallace Procell of Mattoon, and Patricia Wallace Thompson of Bland, Mo. to Brian and Holly Lewis of Wheeler, $49,000.
  • 14293 North County Road 500E of Humboldt; Timothy Pierce of Humboldt to James and Esther Sensenig of Arcola, $250,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How healthy are health drinks, really?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

YMCA announces return of Senior Day

YMCA announces return of Senior Day

Senior Day is an opportunity for community members aged 60 and up to learn more about how to treat and prevent chronic diseases and maintain an active lifestyle.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How healthy are health drinks, really?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News