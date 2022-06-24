 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 913 Dewitt Ave. in Mattoon; Walter Sedore of Mattoon to Evan Becker of Mattoon, $64,000.
  • 83 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Ernest Germanotta of The Villages, Fla. to Frederick Family Homes, LLC of Mattoon, $405,000.
  • Approx. 60 acres of farmland in Oakland, PIN No. 03-0-00563-000; James Richard Payne, III and Mare Payne of Cerro Gordo to Brent Miller and Jennifer Halloran of Oakland, $366,180.
  • 808 S. 33rd Street in Mattoon; Penny Woolever of Morris to Brian and Jamie Worker of Mattoon, $73,500.
  • 3551 E. County Road 1500N in Humboldt; Wayne and Jessica Keith of Allenville to Mark Hardesty of Mattoon, $38,000.
  • 2300 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Edward S. Petersheim Declaration of Trust of Arthur to Jody Gaines of Mattoon, $125,000.
  • 317 N. 16th Street in Mattoon; John and Debbie Behl of Charleston to Tyler Poland of Mattoon, $35,000.
  • 1117 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Krave Paradise, LLC of Mattoon to Reklaw Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $97,000.
  • 2114 Douglas Drive in Charleston; Abbie Easton of Charleston to Timothy and Carrie Rabe of Mattoon, $92,000.
  • 8 Deerfield Lane in Charleston; Jerry and Monica Zachary of Flossmoor to Gary Scott and Shawna Barber of Charleston, $305,500.
  • 508 Hickory Lane in Mattoon; CTF Illinois of Orland Park to Community Services Foundation of Orland Park, $1,002,809.
  • One acre of vacant land in Mattoon, PIN No. 09-0-01285-000; Bennie Cox and Wendy Cox of Mattoon to Jesse Cox and Corine Cox of Mattoon, $10,000.
  • 1208 S. 15th Street in Mattoon; Jennifer Wysocki of Mattoon to Larry and Wanda Daniels of Mattoon, $79,000.
  • 5386 N. County Road 1450E in Charleston; Mark and Jackie Goddard of Hyde Park, Utah to Edward and Courtney Gordon of Charleston, $315,000.
  • 3101 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Ruth Bush of Mattoon to Kelly Dick of Mattoon, $125,000.
  • 1413 S. 3rd Street in Mattoon; Vicky Rollison, Vicky Key Trust, of Sahuarita, Ariz., to Matthew Clarkson of Mattoon, $40,900.
  • 1810 Meadowlake Drive in Charleston; Seth Reedy of Charleston to Scott and Alisha Workman of Charleston, $170,000.
  • 2006 Johnson Ave. in Charleston; Alison Bixby of Gillespie and Samuel Bixby of Charleston to Terry and Shirley Berlin, $90,000.
  • 812 S. 17th Street in Mattoon; JICTB Inc. of Champaign to Renee Chretien Harrison of Mattoon, $42,000.
  • 2210 Stoner Drive West of Charleston; Douglas Simpson of Charleston to Margaret Patterson of Charleston, $88,500.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

