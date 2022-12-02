 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 15310 N. County Road 700E in Humboldt; Tyler and Gwendolyn Baker of Mattoon to Tyler Gordon of Humboldt, $215,000.
  • 1625 Annis Ave. in Mattoon; Linda Miller of Sullivan to Tristan and Katie Delgadillo of Mattoon, $146,000.
  • 2020 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon; Brian Edwards of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank Trust #5149 of Mattoon, $175,000.
  • 3420 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Kathy Thompson of Mattoon to Sheila Record of Mattoon, $234,000.
  • 75 Piatt Ave. in Mattoon; Courtney Irons of Trilla to Tyler and Haylee Gist of Mattoon, $95,000.
  • 1545 3rd Street in Charleston; James Sears and Tonya Sears of Charleston to Darin Bowers of Charleston, $1,200,000.
  • 1531 1st Street in Charleston; William Drake and Dawn Drake of Charleston to Darin Bowers of Charleston, $155,000.
  • 1545 3rd Street in Charleston; Darin Bowers of Charleston to Jackson Family Limited Partnership of Decatur, $150,000.
  • Storage units in Charleston, PIN #02-1-00787-000; MAC Apartments, LLC of Charleston to Midwest Storage, LLC of Charleston, $185,100.
  • 805 N. 12th Street in Mattoon; Phil Reinhart of Lerna to Cydney Balch of Mattoon, $82,000.
  • 13 Stacy Lane in Mattoon; Blake and Jeana Craft of Mattoon to Tanner and Tasha Webb of Mattoon, $180,000.
  • Approx. 113 acres of farmland in Humboldt, PIN #04-0-01096-000; Stephen Payne, successor trustee, Trust #100 of Carbondale to Zimmer Real Estate Properties, LLC c/o Jim Zimmer of Mattoon,  $1,466,712.
  • 1307 Arthur in Charleston; P.P. & W Properties, Inc. of Charleston to Arthur Ave. Partners, LLC of Mount Pleasant, S.C., $1,810,000.
  • 13125 E. County Road in Lerna; Michael Butler of Effingham to T. Shane Clark and Christine Clark of Lerna, $20,000.
  • 1508 Monroe Ave. in Charleston; Scott Rentals, LLC of Toledo to Ernie and Natalie Scribner of Charleston, $69,000.
  • 302 N. 7th Street in Charleston; Rondal and Cathy Veach of Charleston to Joshua Peters of Charleston, $85,000.
  • 1316 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Katy Jo Storey of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank, trustee #5050 of Mattoon, $20,000.
  • 4423 Mary Todd Road in Mattoon; Paul Milam of Effingham to Beau Hamilton and Kristin Hamilton of Mattoon, $291,000.
  • 2323 Stoner Drive West in Charleston; Jacquelyn Franks of Indianapolis to Sharon Suver of Charleston, $210,000.
  • 2429 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Matthew and Joan Pryor of Mattoon to Charles and Kimberly Buckley of Mattoon, $44,000.
  • 1320 B. Street in Charleston; Reginald Phillips of Charleston to Wilbur Otto of Tuscola, $20,000.
  • 1020 N. 28th Street in Mattoon; Roger Prillaman, trustee for the bankruptcy estate of Shirley Jean Watkins of Urbana, to Billy Voyles of Sullivan, $56,300.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

