Coles County real estate transactions

  • 916 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Charles and Heidi Derrick of Mattoon to James Austin of Mattoon, $72,000.
  • 3225 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Keith Fair of Arthur to Kodie Brant of Mattoon, $76,000.
  • Approx. 52 acres of farmland, with access from County Road 590E in Arcola, PIN #09-0-01516-000; James and Esther Sensenig of Arcola to James Senseing of Arcola, $1,043,000.
  • 108 E. Washington Street in Oakland; Ryan Weemer of Glen Ellyn to Daniel Drake of Oakland, $30,000.
  • 2604 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; James Miller of Mattoon to Jason Armstrong and Kelsey Armstrong of Mattoon, $67,831.49.
  • 1117 Stinson Ave. in Mattoon; Courtney Wright of Mattoon to Miles and Kelly Manninfior of Mattoon, $175,000.
  • 3216 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Miles and Kelly Manninfior of Mattoon to Victoria Grey of Mattoon, $215,000.
  • 1017 DeWitt Ave. East in Mattoon; Franklin Delgadillo of Mattoon to Jeremy and Chelsey Decker of Mattoon, $110,000.
  • 2090 E. County Road 250N in Mattoon; Barry Grimm, Jr. of Oakwood to Amy Jo Tipsword and Janell Nastal of Mattoon, $275,000.
  • 1800 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Heirs of Thomas and J. Louise Littleton of Mattoon to Steven and Jacqueline Harwood of Mattoon, $75,000.
  • 817 N. 11th Street in Mattoon; PHH Mortgage Corporation in Houston, Texas to Everest Commercial Investments, LLC of Pensacola, Fla., $32,000.
  • 309 Lafayette Ave. in Mattoon; First Mid Wealth Management Company, trustee of trust #79067 in Mattoon to Dennis Hite of Mattoon, $295,000.
  • 1115 Madison Ave. in Charleston; David Helmuth of Charleston to Sharon Porter of Charleston, $73,500.
  • 416 Crestmore Ave. in Mattoon; Michael and Tawnya Lindsay of Tega Cay, S.C. to Andrew and Ciara Hayes of Mattoon, $227,500.
  • 2508 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Quinton Cunningham of Pewaukee, Wisc. to Brittany McCleary of Mattoon, $117,500.
  • 409 N. Pike Street in Oakland; Deborah Duzan, Michael Carr, and Samuel Carr of Oakland to James Brown, II of Oakland, $62,000.
  • 1304 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Shaun Randol of Albany, Ore. to Dalton and Hannah Turner of Mattoon, $67,500.
  • 215 Lytle Ave. in Mattoon; Keith and Donna Honnold of Crossville, Tenn. to Daniel Briscoe of Charleston, $7,500.
  • 204 Walnut in Humboldt; Washington Savings Bank, Trustee of Mattoon to John Mast, Trustee of Humboldt, $40,000.
  • 1209 Jefferson Ave. in Charleston; William Scott, Manager, Scott Rentals, LLC of Toledo to Kimberly Daugherty of Cloverdale, Calif., $50,000.
  • 102 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; Stephanie Helmuth of Sullivan to Glen Spence and Kiley Spence of Charleston, $40,000.
  • 1015 Westgate Drive in Charleston; Paul and S. Jayne Ozier of Charleston to Michelle Morgan of Charleston, $75,000.
  • 413 N. 22nd Street in Mattoon; John Burwell of Mattoon to Kollyn and Rachel Humes of Mattoon, $75,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

