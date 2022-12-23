Coles County real estate transactions

- 16377 N. County Road 200E in Charleston; Michael Spears of Hindsboro to Owen Gingerich, Anna Gingerich, Robert Gingerich, and Carol Gingerich, all of Arthur, $30,000.
- 501 N. Walnut Street in Oakland; Shelby Corning of Oakland to Dusty Hudson of Oakland, $90,000.
- 14772 Cooks Mills Road in Humboldt; Barry Williams of Humboldt to Terry Williams of Humboldt, $48,000.
- 14770 Cooks Mills Road in Humboldt; Terry Williams of Humboldt to Joseph Ervin Jess of Humboldt, $160,000.
- 913 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; Tyler Baker of Nokomis to Christina Zollmann of Mattoon, $88,000.
- Approx. 26 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #12-0-00196-002; Robert Babbs of Charleston to Litteken Family Properties, LLC of Charleston, $307,440.
- 623 Monroe Ave. in Charleston; Kevin and Nancy McGugan of Charleston to Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston, $200,000.
- 8828 N. County Road 1880E in Charleston; Samantha Hager of Charleston to Henry Dawson of Charleston, $75,000.
- 901 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; J&T Enterprises of Mattoon, Inc. to Marissa Miller of Mattoon, $87,500.
- 856 Foxcrest Drive in Charleston; Eileen Cabe of Streamwood to Premier Properties Investment Holdings LLC of Charleston, $50,000.
- Approx. 2.50 acres of vacant land in Charleston, PIN #02-2-16029-000; David Haworth of Mattoon to Brian and Jennifer Kater of Charleston, $40,000.
- 2317 Dakota Ave. in Mattoon; Joey and Rebecca Boyer of Mattoon to Ashely Orr of Mattoon, $240,000.
- 311 14th Street in Charleston; Charles Easterday of Charleston to Catherine Kellogg of Charleston, $70,000.
- 45 Apple Drive in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank, Trust. #117 in Mattoon to Aaron and Brooklyn Marion of Mattoon, $74,000.
- 2917 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Champaign Investment, LLC to 2917 Western Avenue, LLC of Mattoon, $61,500.
- 7376 North County Road 1380E in Charleston; Richard and Donna Flight of Myrtle Beach, S.C. to Jacor and Ashley Craig of Charleston, $420,000.
- 2106 Stoner Drive East in Charleston; Shad and Kimberly Ferguson in Charleston to Josh and Alexandra Kiest of Charleston, $200,000.
- 18568 East County Road 750N in Charleston; Joseph and Courtney Scott of Sylacauga, Ala. to Shad and Kimberly Ferguson of Charleston, $350,000.
- 1503 Adams Ave. in Charleston; Mitchel Reuter of Champaign to Jennifer Melton of Charleston, $112,000.
- 15 Fairfield Lane in Charleston; Karen Ketler of Springfield to Theresa Gill of Charleston, $205,000.
- 5284 Lincoln Highway Road in Charleston; Mark Bradley and Rebecca Kemp Ryerson, co-trustees of Scottsdale, Ariz. to Jesse and Ashton Pointer of Charleston, $370,000.
- 905 Stinson Ave. in Mattoon; Robert and Carolyn Bennett of Charleston to Kyle and Nancy Jeisy of Mattoon, $215,000.
- 20 Elm Ridge in Mattoon; Raven and Brooke Jackson of Lerna to KCBCD of Mattoon, $140,000.
- 812 Tanglewood Drive in Charleston; Kathleen Conley of Harrisburg, Pa. to Dorothy and Robert McClerren of Charleston, $167,000.
