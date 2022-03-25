 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 10 Elm Ridge in Mattoon; Douglas and Elizabeth Hettinger of Mattoon to Angela Owen of Mattoon, $129,000.
  • 965 10th Street in Charleston; Daniel Edward and Jennifer Ann Salee of Charleston to David White of Charleston, $78,000.
  • 416 and 420 S. 12th Street in Mattoon; Linda Niemeyer as Trustee under the Last Will and Testament of Charles E. Fleenor of Humboldt to Brian Hopgood of Mattoon, $139,000.
  • 31 Westwood in Mattoon; Terri Board of Appling, Ga. to Marinda Miller of Mattoon, $84,900.
  • 801 Walnut in Humboldt; Derek Alms of Sullivan to James Chilton of Villa Grove, $75,000.
  • 20899 E. County Road 400N in Charleston; Brenda Galbraith of Redmond, Wa. to Karen Biddle of Charleston, $40,000.
  • 5829 N. County Road 1200E in Charleston; Gregory and Rebecca Staton, Trustees, of Fairfield Bay, Ark. to Michael Staton of Charleston, $250,000.
  • 2716 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Ella and Jason Walters of Mattoon to Samuel and Kathryn Mazard of Mattoon, $127,000.
  • 9 Yearling Court in Charleston; David Scott and Pamela Hood of Charleston to Robert and Susan Hammond, Trustees, of Charleston, $135,000.
  • 2703 4th Street in Charleston; Robert Scott Stevens Living Trust of Charleston to Doyle Donald Dawson, Jr., $84,000.
  • 820 N. 11th Street in Mattoon; Kenneth Decker of Mattoon to Brandon Adele of Mattoon, $35,000.
  • 208 E. Main Street in Oakland; Asa Clapp of Mattoon to Amy Postlewait of Oakland, $135,500.
  • 1325 S. 6th Street in Mattoon; (JM) II, LLC Series 6 Mattoon Rentals to Michelle King of Humboldt, $54,900.
  • 517 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Pamela Wilson of Kiawah, S.C. to Monika Johnson of Mattoon, $97,500.
  • Approx. 16 acres of farmland in Lerna, PIN No. 11-0-00326-000; Robert Atwell of Lerna to Edward Hurst of Lerna, $4,000.
  • 1 Deerfield Lane in Charleston; Shane and Lesley Smith of Fort Meyers Beach, Fla. to Edward and Cynthia Adams of Charleston, $287,000.
  • 1304 S. 14th Street in Mattoon; Joshua Garvin of Kansas to Gamen Corp. DBA Easy Button Home Sales of Scottsdale, Ariz., $34,500.
  • 40 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN No. 05-0-01904-000; Marilyn Garcia of Albuquerque, N.M. to Blue Mound Real Estate, LLC of Marshall, $480,000.
  • 40 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN No. 05-0-01904-001; Stanley and Judith Lamb of Casey to Blue Mound Real Estate, LLC of Marshall, $934,200.
  • Approx. 43 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN No. 05-0-01898-000; Norma Hickox of Paragould, Ark. to Blue Mound Real Estate, LLC of Marshall, $510,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

