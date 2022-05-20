Coles County real estate transactions

- Approx. 34 acres of farmland in Arcola, PIN #04-0-01697-001; Susan Moore of Mahomet to Norman and Gloria Hostetler of Humboldt, $580,944.
- 2762 Whippoorwill Drive in Charleston; Adam and Alexis Herzog of New Ulm, Minn. to Brian Douglas and Liza Meyers of Charleston, $160,000.
- 4431 Country Lake Drive in Charleston; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation of Carrollton, Texas to Wayne Dean Edwards of Charleston, $60,000.
- Approx. 40 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #08-0-00067-000; Robert Buell and Todd Buell of Mount Zion to Mike Litteken of Charleston, $533,066.
- Approx. 59 acres of farmland at 22527 E. County Road 800N in Ashmore; David Shrader of Ashmore to Drew Shrader, Jeff Shrader and Jill Shrader of Charleston, $500,000.
- 2450 Lincoln Highway Road in Charleston; Josh McBride of Humboldt to John Scholes, Jr. and Shelby Reed of Charleston, $92,000.
- 94 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; Cindy Grissom of Mattoon to Rewso Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $21,500.
- 5244 N. County Road 1400 East in Charleston; Graves Farms, LLC of Charleston to The Charleston Sportsman Club of Charleston, $43,428.
- 805 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; Cindy Grissom of Mattoon to Rewso Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $40,000.
- 6470 North County Road 1120E in Charleston; Jerry and Rosalie Lindley of Gulf Breeze, Fla. to Kevin and Haley Hinds of Charleston, $395,000.
- 2604 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Joseph and Meilani Morris of Champaign to Greenfield and Greenfield, LLC-Crested Butte of Mattoon, $120,000.
- 821 Polk Ave. in Charleston; Jackie Tucker of Kansas to Colton Fleener and Sierra Shaffer of Charleston, $55,000.
- 812 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; Heirs of Doris Erwin of Mattoon to Travis and Joy Spencer of Mattoon, $48,000.
- Approx. 46,683 square feet of vacant land in Charleston, PIN #02-2-09165-000; David Bateman of Chillicothe to Lawrence Sparks and Patricia Sparks, trustees of La Crescenta, Calif., $12,000.
- 703 Walnut in Humboldt; Cristobal and Gissella Gonzalez of Mattoon to David Gonzalez of Humboldt, $30,000.
- 18764 E. County Road 1180N in Charleston; Terry and Patricia Bacon of Charleston to Randal McCray of Charleston, $300,000.
- Approx. 10 acres of farmland in Arcola, PIN #04-0-00029-002; Kasey Bosler of Mattoon to D. Jami Austin of Charleston, $110,000.
- 1045 Oxford Court in Charleston; Shawn Michael and Joy Wildman of Mattoon to Ryan Pearcy of Charleston, $102,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office