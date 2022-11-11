Coles County real estate transactions

- 539 W. Main St. in Oakland; Global Industries Inc. by Brent Kendall of Winnipeg, MB, Canada, to Illini Seed Sales LLC by Robert Albin, Jr. of Newman, $275,000.
- 9 E. Oak St. in Ashmore; Mickey Huckstep of Ashmore to Alexandrea Hoshauer of Ashmore, $82,000.
- 2917 Western Ave. in Mattoon; The Judicial Sales Corporation of Chicago to Champaign Investment, LLC of Champaign, $32,044.
- 8144 Country Club Road in Charleston; Mori Toosi of Lakeland, Fla. to Joseph and Jennifer Daugherty of Charleston, $389,000.
- 615 8th St. in Charleston; Daniel and Dana Buechlein and Danielle Buechlein of Jasper, Ind. to Donald Burrows and Portia Kapraun of Charleston, $72,500.
- 15 Wedgewood Court of Mattoon; Richard and Carol Beal of Clarksville, Tenn. to Dustin Salmons and Madeline Schaefer of Mattoon, $320,000.
- 1513 Lafayette Ave. in Mattoon; DBA Real Estate, LLC of Mattoon to Omer Terry of Mattoon, $57,000.
- 19687 N. County Road 2350 E in Oakland; Justin Goff and Megan Goff of Oakland to Mason Smith of Oakland, $65,000.
- 2101 Rosewood Court in Charleston; Frank Sikorski and Kimberly Sikorski of Charleston to Ethan Richardson and Calvin Wilson of Charleston, $251,000.
- Approx. 261 square feet of infrastructure, 876 Washington Street in Lerna; transfer of controlling interest, Vertical Bridge Holdings, LLC and Emerald Rollover Entity, LLC, both of Boca Raton, Fla. to Trident Acquisition, LP of Boca Raton, Fla. $0.
- 1220 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; City of Mattoon to Allen and Alysia Cobble of Mattoon, $5,111.
- 50' x 120' of vacant land in Lerna, PIN# 11-0-02080-000; Thomas Philpott of Lerna to Shawn Sawyer of Lerna, $5,600.
- 120 W. Jackson Ave. in Charleston; Stowell Rentals, LLC of Charleston to Andrew Hillyard of Charleston, $75,000.
- 614 W. Coolidge Ave. in Charleston; David Howrey and Kim Howrey of Dallas, Texas to Mahmoud Al-Odeh of Charleston, $399,000.
- 917 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Gary and Margaret Light of Mattoon to Toby and Ashley Koonce of Shelbyville, $55,000.
- 1305 Edgar Ave. in Mattoon; Jeffrey and Rebecca Abbott of Mattoon to Ruby Pangburn of Mattoon, $48,500.
- 225 Circle Drive in Mattoon; Cathy Tucker of Mattoon to Robert Schwindt and Sharna Schwindt of Neoga, $158,800.
- 512 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Cheryl Faught of Mattoon to Brandy Suckley of Williston, N.D., $5,000.
- 3213 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Brian Dow of Mattoon to Gregory and Lisa Patterson of Mattoon, $15,000.
- 2620 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; Walter Edwards, Jr. and Kelly Edwards of Charleston to Paul Cline and Saowalak Sawyer of Mattoon, $75,000.
- 3701 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Avanelle Spitz, and Julie Rock, co-trustees, of Dunlap to Robert and Tylene Alexander of Mattoon, $221,000.
- 1508 Stinson Ave. in Mattoon; Kay Lynn Lietch et. al. of Mattoon to Sandra Mast of Mattoon, $190,000.
- 14160 Main Street in Humboldt; Clinton and Kari Pierce of Humboldt to Mark Frederick of Humboldt, $22,000.
- 2313 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; Robert Wallace et. al. of Trilla to Nicholas Poffinbarger of Mattoon, $55,000.
- 1217 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Timothy and Pamela Daily of Mattoon to Jayme Labrot of Mattoon, $90,000.
- 908 Briarwood Drive in Charleston; Jami Goetten of Charleston to Tatum Copsy of Charleston, $159,900.
- 2801 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; John Behl and Debra Behl of Charleston to Trevor Buford of Mattoon, $185,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office