 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Coles County real estate transactions

  • 0
  • Approx. 1.50 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #12-0-00308-000; Litteken Farmland, LLC of Charleston to Eric Headrick and Kelly Headrick of Arcola, $38,000.
  • 1503 18th Street in Charleston; Stephen and Christie Wright of Neoga to EMC Holdings, LLC of Litchfield, $400,000.
  • 2801 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Lawrence and Deborah Cole of Mattoon to Adam Brothers and Emma Radcliff of Mattoon, $108,500.
  • Approx. 99 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #11-0-00723-000; Gregory Stiff of Saint Peters, Mo. to Brett and Lisa Bond of Mattoon, $500,000.
  • 1119 Timber Lane in Charleston; Joyce A. Madigan, successor trustee of the Barbara Busch Trust, of Charleston to P.P. & W. Properties, Inc. of Charleston, $260,000.
  • 34 W. Vine Street in Charleston; George Birch of Charleston to Cheryl Shick and Robert and Melissa Montz of Charleston, $70,000.
  • 40 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #05-0-00232-000; April Little of Scottsdale, Ariz. to Jerry Sweeney and Jill Sweeney as trustees of the Jerry Sweeney and Jill Sweeney Living Trusts, dated August 14, 2018, of Charleston, $338,000.
  • 3316 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; the Eric and Sherri Pforr Trust of Mattoon, Jeffrey Pforr of Humboldt and Kevin Pforr of Kansas to Ashley Storm of Mattoon, $106,000.
  • 116 W. Madison Ave. in Charleston; Cody Baird of Mattoon to Snowflake Properties, LLC, of Charleston, $20,000.
  • 10.75 acres of land at Old State Road and South Route 45 in Mattoon; Pauline Summers Revocable Trust of Mattoon to Schilling Bros., Inc. of Mattoon,  $380,681.
  • 700 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Brandy Porter of Mattoon to Arch Regency Properties LLC, Series 1 of Mattoon, $15,000.
  • 804 N. 23rd Street in Mattoon; Heather Burish of Marion to Ethan Walker of Mattoon, $112,000.
  • 106 N. 12th Street in Charleston; Jo Dee Jessie of La Veta, Colo. to Roger Shaw of Urbana, $43,500.
  • 520 Wabash Unit 10 in Mattoon; Bandara Properties, LLC of Mattoon to Kiara Yocum of Mattoon, $38,000.
  • 1009 Main Street in Lerna; Victor and Linda Seeley of Charleston to Jeremy and Allison Henson of Lerna, $290,000.
  • 2523 Woodlawn Drive in Charleston; Ethan Richardson and Calvin Wilson of Charleston to Roy Snively of Charleston, $150,000.
  • 607 N. Reel Street in Oakland; Colt Guthridge and Nicole Guthridge of Charleston to Dylan Westemeier and Taylor Zaccarelli of Oakland, $150,000.
  • 821 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Steven and Jacqueline Harwood of Mattoon to Charles and Heidi Derrick of Mattoon, $115,000.
  • 906 Briarwood Drive in Charleston; Jami Goetten of Charleston to Garrick Farthing and Brenda Foster of Charleston, $137,000.
  • 524 Deer Run in Charleston; Elizabeth Maurer Friedman as Sucessor Trustee of the David J. Maurer and Ellen Joyce Maurer Revocable Living Trust of Chapel Hill, N.C. to Ken and Evelyn Missel of Mattoon, $195,000.
  • 1915 Reynolds Drive in Charleston; Garrick Farthing and Brenda Foster of Charleston to Chase Rich and Mary Jackson of Charleston, $195,000.
  • 1030 1st Street in Charleston; Ashley Purcell of Charleston to Jian Zhu and Lanlan Lyu of Charleston, $65,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the best teas to help fight cold or flu symptoms

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping awarded himself another five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party and called for self-reliance in technology, a stronger military and protection of “core interests” abroad. At a party congress, Xi gave no sign of plans to change the "zero-COVID” strategy that has frustrated China’s public and disrupted business and trade. He called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that strain relations with Washington and Asian neighbors. Xi is tightening control at home and trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad.

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Easy ways to declutter your home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News