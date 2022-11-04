Coles County real estate transactions

- Approx. 1.50 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #12-0-00308-000; Litteken Farmland, LLC of Charleston to Eric Headrick and Kelly Headrick of Arcola, $38,000.
- 1503 18th Street in Charleston; Stephen and Christie Wright of Neoga to EMC Holdings, LLC of Litchfield, $400,000.
- 2801 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Lawrence and Deborah Cole of Mattoon to Adam Brothers and Emma Radcliff of Mattoon, $108,500.
- Approx. 99 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN #11-0-00723-000; Gregory Stiff of Saint Peters, Mo. to Brett and Lisa Bond of Mattoon, $500,000.
- 1119 Timber Lane in Charleston; Joyce A. Madigan, successor trustee of the Barbara Busch Trust, of Charleston to P.P. & W. Properties, Inc. of Charleston, $260,000.
- 34 W. Vine Street in Charleston; George Birch of Charleston to Cheryl Shick and Robert and Melissa Montz of Charleston, $70,000.
- 40 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #05-0-00232-000; April Little of Scottsdale, Ariz. to Jerry Sweeney and Jill Sweeney as trustees of the Jerry Sweeney and Jill Sweeney Living Trusts, dated August 14, 2018, of Charleston, $338,000.
- 3316 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; the Eric and Sherri Pforr Trust of Mattoon, Jeffrey Pforr of Humboldt and Kevin Pforr of Kansas to Ashley Storm of Mattoon, $106,000.
- 116 W. Madison Ave. in Charleston; Cody Baird of Mattoon to Snowflake Properties, LLC, of Charleston, $20,000.
- 10.75 acres of land at Old State Road and South Route 45 in Mattoon; Pauline Summers Revocable Trust of Mattoon to Schilling Bros., Inc. of Mattoon, $380,681.
- 700 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Brandy Porter of Mattoon to Arch Regency Properties LLC, Series 1 of Mattoon, $15,000.
- 804 N. 23rd Street in Mattoon; Heather Burish of Marion to Ethan Walker of Mattoon, $112,000.
- 106 N. 12th Street in Charleston; Jo Dee Jessie of La Veta, Colo. to Roger Shaw of Urbana, $43,500.
- 520 Wabash Unit 10 in Mattoon; Bandara Properties, LLC of Mattoon to Kiara Yocum of Mattoon, $38,000.
- 1009 Main Street in Lerna; Victor and Linda Seeley of Charleston to Jeremy and Allison Henson of Lerna, $290,000.
- 2523 Woodlawn Drive in Charleston; Ethan Richardson and Calvin Wilson of Charleston to Roy Snively of Charleston, $150,000.
- 607 N. Reel Street in Oakland; Colt Guthridge and Nicole Guthridge of Charleston to Dylan Westemeier and Taylor Zaccarelli of Oakland, $150,000.
- 821 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Steven and Jacqueline Harwood of Mattoon to Charles and Heidi Derrick of Mattoon, $115,000.
- 906 Briarwood Drive in Charleston; Jami Goetten of Charleston to Garrick Farthing and Brenda Foster of Charleston, $137,000.
- 524 Deer Run in Charleston; Elizabeth Maurer Friedman as Sucessor Trustee of the David J. Maurer and Ellen Joyce Maurer Revocable Living Trust of Chapel Hill, N.C. to Ken and Evelyn Missel of Mattoon, $195,000.
- 1915 Reynolds Drive in Charleston; Garrick Farthing and Brenda Foster of Charleston to Chase Rich and Mary Jackson of Charleston, $195,000.
- 1030 1st Street in Charleston; Ashley Purcell of Charleston to Jian Zhu and Lanlan Lyu of Charleston, $65,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office