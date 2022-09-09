Coles County real estate transactions

- 620 13th Street in Charleston; Wyatt Wheeler of Paris to Timothy Daniel Whitmore, Jr. of Charleston, $92,000.
- 6193 E. County Road 1400N in Humboldt; Mark Otto of Florence, Colo. to Joseph Jess of Humboldt, $104,000.
- 1313 Edgar Drive in Mattoon; (JM) II, LLC Series 6 Mattoon Rentals of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank as Trustee for Washington Savings Bank, Trust #5125 of Mattoon, $360,000.
- 965 4th Street in Charleston; Brooklyn Heights Apartments, LLC of Charleston to J&D Tunjunga LLC and 324 Leatrice LLC, both of Lakewood, Calif, $3,600,000.
- 950 4th Street in Charleston; Melrose on Fourth Apartments LLC of Charleston to J&D Tunjunga LLC and 324 E. Leatrice LLC, both of Lakewood, Calif., $3,190,000.
- 1305 4th Street in Charleston; Unique Home Properties, Inc. of Charleston to J&D Tujunga LLC and 324 E. Leatrice LLC, both of Lakewood, Calif., $2,910,000.
- 916 S. 36th Street in Mattoon; Thomas and Nancy Denney of Neoga to Kathleen Spear of Mattoon, $155,000.
- 921 S. 19th Street in Mattoon; David Crews of Mattoon to Jaye Jansen of Mattoon, $45,000.
- 2513 Moultrie Ave. in Mattoon; Colin and Caley Vandeventer of Mattoon to Tomi Phipps of Mattoon, $64,000.
- 400 Stanley Ave. in Mattoon; (JM) II LLC Series 6 Mattoon Rentals of Mattoon to Gregory Patterson and Andrew Patterson of Mattoon, $19,000.
- 7059 E. County Road 1530N in Humboldt; Tammy Kennedy of Champaign to Morgan Walker of Humboldt, $172,500.
- 1607 Bell Ave. in Mattoon; Chad Clevenger and Stephanie Clevenger of Sullivan to Emily Gurley of Mattoon, $150,000.
- 213 Hickory Lane in Mattoon; Donnie Davis of Sullivan to Nick Helbig of Mattoon, $85,000.
- 586 N. County Road 1100E of Lerna; Jason and Lori Wright of Mattoon to Cold and Alan Guyon of Toledo, $110,000.
- 5 Brosam Drive in Charleston; Lewis and Susan Hankenson of Danville to Dorothy Tipsword of Charleston, $22,000.
- Approx. 37 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #08-0-00581-000; John A. Jenkins of Levertt, Mass. to Bradley and Brenda Morgan of Charleston, $130,000.
- 2917 Cedar Ave. in Mattoon; Ronald and Kathryn Miller of Neoga to Honey Arnold of Mattoon, $69,900.
- 1221 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; First Mid Wealth Management as Trustee of Barbara Corley Living Trust of Mattoon to Quinn and Hannah Hussey of Charleston, $210,000.
- 501 Wabash Ave. in Mattoon; Lauren and Cyrus Hopper of Mattoon to Norma Beil of Mattoon and Robin Raboine, $144,000.
- 1021 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; Scott Rentals, LLC of Toledo to Jacob Walker, Kaylee Javens, and James Javens, of Charleston, $60,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office