Coles County real estate transactions

3201 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Dustin and Christine Hawkins of Mattoon to Sandrine Lassau of Mattoon, $80,000.

3108 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Earl Volkman Estate of Beecher City to Broc Walker and Stacy Walker of Tuscola, $35,000.

521 N. 19th Street in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank of Mattoon to Genos 24/7, Inc. of Mattoon, $150,000.

617 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; Linda Niemeyer, as trustee under the last will and testament of Charles E. Fleenor of Humboldt, to Bobbie Bradford of Mattoon, $60,000.

1321 S. 17th Street in Mattoon; Crystal Sparks of Mattoon to Eugene Bradford of Mattoon, $98,000.

1 Windermere in Mattoon; Mark and Krista Jackley of Mattoon to Joey and Rebecca Boyer of Mattoon, $297,500.

925 1st Street in Charleston; Eddie Carter of Charleston to George Birch of Charleston, $25,000.

Approx. 31.25 acres of farmland in Decker Springs, Charleston; PIN #02-1-00081-000; Paul Kirby of Effingham to Dennis Drake of Charleston, $245,000.

117 and 121 N. 12th Street in Charleston; Annette McLauglin, independent administrator, of Columbia, Tenn. to David and Nina Bender of Charleston, $10,000.

1221 Olive Ave. in Charleston; Annette McLaughlin, independent administrator of Columbia, Tenn. to Gregg Miller of Charleston, $55,000.

208 N. 11th Street in Charleston; Vicki Butler, trustee, of Charleston to Kaleb Elmore of Mt. Zion, $15,000.

617 Piatt Ave. in Mattoon; JM II, LLC Series 6 Mattoon Rentals to Northcreek Investments and Real Estate Holding, Inc. of Mattoon, $40,000.

2813 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Keri and Asa Ashmore of Effingham to Jasmine Sexton of Mattoon, $80,000.

904 N. 16th Street in Mattoon; Stonehouse Farms, LLC of Terre Haute to Anthony Alexander of Mattoon, $68,000.

721 C. Street in Charleston; Carol Walters of Charleston and Ernest Garner of Bartlett, Tenn. to Mark Garner of Charleston, $76,000.

39 W. Vine Street in Charleston; Leeann Brackney of Ashmore to Dakota Radford of Charleston, $68,500.

2525 Hidden Oaks Lane in Charleston; Susan and Kenneth Urban of Champaign to Jonathan Manohar and Erica Baji of Charleston, $217,500.

16628 E. County Road 1800N in Hindsboro; Aaron and Shayla Wesch of Charleston to Michael and Jessica Newhart of Hindsboro, $235,000.

840 Fuller Drive in Charleston; William White, III and Kimberly White of Charleston to Rondall Good and Kathleen Good of Charleston, $179,900.

416 Crestview Drive in Mattoon; Daniel and Cathy Whitaker of Mattoon to Martha Fry of Mattoon, $225,000.

4097 E. County Road 250N in Mattoon; Richard and Milagros Pruitt of Mattoon to John and Sara Jane Pruitt of Mattoon, $10,000.