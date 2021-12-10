 Skip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 601 Illinois Ave, $50,000, Lauren Haskins to Jeffrey W. Haskins
  • Vacant land, Charleston, $129,344, Timothy L. Stanfield to Michael D. Stanfield
  • 503 Polk Ave., Charleston, $43,000, Jacob Chancellor to Alexander H. Nelson
  • 418 Adams, Humboldt, $31,000, Juan Moreno, Jr. to Jaime and Angela Jean Barrios
  • 2804 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $84,000, Blake A. Hall and Tabatha Hall to Nicholas Rawlings
  • 8057 East County Road 150 North, Lerna, $205,000, Billy J. Herendeen to Cameron W. Knierim
  • 16440 Forest View Dr., Charleston, $310,000, Terry L. Kelly to Donald Kimberly Marchuk
  • 909 Monroe Ave., Charleston, $73,000, Herman W. and Brenda C. Hessey to Brian D. and Holly C. Pondenis
  • 2029 Evergreen Court, Mattoon, $209,000, Dwayne Earl and Carol Sue Donner to Nicole A. Cash
  • 2 Brown Court, Mattoon, $30,000, Matthew and Cynthia Bowen to William Stodden
  • 1220 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $70,000, Paula Stone to Gina Krietemeyer
  • 5 Country Gardens, Mattoon, $93,000, Leif Epperson to Derek Ebie
  • 7736 W. Country Club Road, $200,000, Mattoon, Jonathan and Kimberly Clevenger to J+T Enterprises of Mattoon, Inc.
  • 2812 Western Ave., Mattoon, $99,000, Nicholas D. Storm to Crystal Sparks
  • 1813 Essex Ave., Mattoon, $52,500, Beau F. Hamilton to Sarah B. Kuhlman
  • 726 22nd St., Charleston, $24,000, Shaun Phillip Rooney to Dan and Vickie Bircher
  • 500 Lakeland Blvd., Mattoon, $275,000, Midwest America Federal Credit Union to Land of Lincoln Credit Union
  • 1239 Persimmon Lane, Charleston, $295,000, Julia F. Campbell N/K/A Julia F. Furry to Mark O'Neil
  • 2694 North County Road 1100 East, Lerna, $225,000, Charles L. Pederson to Barbara Carlsward
  • 6177 Fairway Lane, Mattoon, $190,000 Christine M. Leitch, as trustee of the Christine M. Leitch Revocable Trust dated March 30, 2017 to Cyrus Mitchell Hopper
  • 48 Apple Drive, Mattoon, $60,000, Valeda A. Chupp to Jason Jean
  • 2321 Harrison St., Charleston, $170,500, John V. Cabage Jr. to James Lindsey
  • 4899 Lake Road, Mattoon, $136,250, Robert C. Lussenhop to Matthew Barrett
  • 2900 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $84,000, Phyllis Mingus to Quinn Kurth Miller
  • 700 W. Lincoln Ave., $1,375,000, Latel, LLC by AGRACEL Inc., Manager to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
  • 1537 County Highway 5, Casey, $110,900, Rhett D. Mason to Cameron M. King
  • 1601 S. 9th St., Charleston, $437,000, Eli R. Sidwell Jr. and Laura Ann Sidwell to Jeff Schuette and Sonya Schuette
  • 3212 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $32,000, Judy Kay Hale as co-executor of the estate of Mary A. Kottwitz to Courtney R. Wright
  • 324 N. 7th St., Charleston, $6,800, Rondal J. Veach to Trevor Tran
  • 1113 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, $17,000, Jerry Weck to trusteeservicesusa.com LLC
  • 2213 Reynolds Dr., $224,000, Charleston, Aimee S. Romack to Kevin Oakley
  • 2414 Eastgate Drive South, Charleston, $157,000, Stacy Morgan to Aimee Romack
  • 1512 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $89,900, Steve Cassady to Bethany Leigh Morris
  • 2124 Ironwood Lane, Charleston, $137,500, Christian A. Franz to Ali and Justice O. Trizzle

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

Breaking News