Coles County real estate transactions

- 601 Illinois Ave, $50,000, Lauren Haskins to Jeffrey W. Haskins
- Vacant land, Charleston, $129,344, Timothy L. Stanfield to Michael D. Stanfield
- 503 Polk Ave., Charleston, $43,000, Jacob Chancellor to Alexander H. Nelson
- 418 Adams, Humboldt, $31,000, Juan Moreno, Jr. to Jaime and Angela Jean Barrios
- 2804 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $84,000, Blake A. Hall and Tabatha Hall to Nicholas Rawlings
- 8057 East County Road 150 North, Lerna, $205,000, Billy J. Herendeen to Cameron W. Knierim
- 16440 Forest View Dr., Charleston, $310,000, Terry L. Kelly to Donald Kimberly Marchuk
- 909 Monroe Ave., Charleston, $73,000, Herman W. and Brenda C. Hessey to Brian D. and Holly C. Pondenis
- 2029 Evergreen Court, Mattoon, $209,000, Dwayne Earl and Carol Sue Donner to Nicole A. Cash
- 2 Brown Court, Mattoon, $30,000, Matthew and Cynthia Bowen to William Stodden
- 1220 Piatt Ave., Mattoon, $70,000, Paula Stone to Gina Krietemeyer
- 5 Country Gardens, Mattoon, $93,000, Leif Epperson to Derek Ebie
- 7736 W. Country Club Road, $200,000, Mattoon, Jonathan and Kimberly Clevenger to J+T Enterprises of Mattoon, Inc.
- 2812 Western Ave., Mattoon, $99,000, Nicholas D. Storm to Crystal Sparks
- 1813 Essex Ave., Mattoon, $52,500, Beau F. Hamilton to Sarah B. Kuhlman
- 726 22nd St., Charleston, $24,000, Shaun Phillip Rooney to Dan and Vickie Bircher
- 500 Lakeland Blvd., Mattoon, $275,000, Midwest America Federal Credit Union to Land of Lincoln Credit Union
- 1239 Persimmon Lane, Charleston, $295,000, Julia F. Campbell N/K/A Julia F. Furry to Mark O'Neil
- 2694 North County Road 1100 East, Lerna, $225,000, Charles L. Pederson to Barbara Carlsward
- 6177 Fairway Lane, Mattoon, $190,000 Christine M. Leitch, as trustee of the Christine M. Leitch Revocable Trust dated March 30, 2017 to Cyrus Mitchell Hopper
- 48 Apple Drive, Mattoon, $60,000, Valeda A. Chupp to Jason Jean
- 2321 Harrison St., Charleston, $170,500, John V. Cabage Jr. to James Lindsey
- 4899 Lake Road, Mattoon, $136,250, Robert C. Lussenhop to Matthew Barrett
- 2900 Prairie Ave., Mattoon, $84,000, Phyllis Mingus to Quinn Kurth Miller
- 700 W. Lincoln Ave., $1,375,000, Latel, LLC by AGRACEL Inc., Manager to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
- 1537 County Highway 5, Casey, $110,900, Rhett D. Mason to Cameron M. King
- 1601 S. 9th St., Charleston, $437,000, Eli R. Sidwell Jr. and Laura Ann Sidwell to Jeff Schuette and Sonya Schuette
- 3212 Marshall Ave., Mattoon, $32,000, Judy Kay Hale as co-executor of the estate of Mary A. Kottwitz to Courtney R. Wright
- 324 N. 7th St., Charleston, $6,800, Rondal J. Veach to Trevor Tran
- 1113 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon, $17,000, Jerry Weck to trusteeservicesusa.com LLC
- 2213 Reynolds Dr., $224,000, Charleston, Aimee S. Romack to Kevin Oakley
- 2414 Eastgate Drive South, Charleston, $157,000, Stacy Morgan to Aimee Romack
- 1512 Champaign Ave., Mattoon, $89,900, Steve Cassady to Bethany Leigh Morris
- 2124 Ironwood Lane, Charleston, $137,500, Christian A. Franz to Ali and Justice O. Trizzle
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office