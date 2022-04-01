Coles County real estate transactions

- 1409 11th Street in Charleston; Debra Smith, trustee of Glen Carbon to Kevin Scott and Payton Augustine of Charleston, $100,000.
- 39 Elm Ridge in Mattoon; Dorothy Zimmer of Athens, Ga. to Todd and Cynthia Bickers of Mattoon, $150,000.
- 2501 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Stephen Runyon of Mt. Zion to Gunner Runyon of Mattoon, $30,750.
- 20 acres of farmland in Oakland, PIN No. 03-0-01588-000; Keith Honnold and Donna Honnold of Crossville, Tenn. to Matthews Ehlers and Tiffany Ehlers of Kansas, $170,000.
- 1000 N. 12th Street in Mattoon; U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT of Canonsburg, Pa. to Gillian Sanders of Mattoon, $22,500.
- 2816 Cedar in Mattoon; Joseph Ostiguy of Mattoon to David Swanson of Mattoon, $1000.
- 611 S. 16th Street in Mattoon; Tao Dong of Great Neck N.Y. to Oscar and Katherine Solis of Mattoon, $218,000.
- 1808 9th Street in Charleston; PNC Bank National Association of Pittsburgh, Pa. to Eastern Illinois Islamic Center of Charleston, $30,000.
- 3124 Hickory Lane in Humboldt; Dwayne Jess of Arthur to Stanley Overholt of Jesup, Ga., $99,000.
- 1401 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank, Land Trust #109, of Mattoon to Hortenstine Properties, LLC, VIII of Mattoon, $90,000.
- 2332 Ellington Place in Charleston; Mark and Catherine Ellen Wright Borzi of Valdosta, Ga., to Vance and Ashley Oliver of Charleston, $92,000.
- 75 square feet on 43 Dewitt Ave. (street, right of way), PIN No. 06-0-02732-000 in Mattoon; Timothy Tutt of Mattoon to the City of Mattoon, $90.
- 300 and 320 Lerna Road in Mattoon; Sabra Health Care Holdings III, LLC of Irvine, Calif. to Development Mattoon LLC of Andover, Kan., $640,000.
- 10215 N. County Road 2170E of Ashmore; Boyd Turnbow of Oakland to Brent and Shannon Bell of Kansas, $15,000.
- 7 Country Gardens in Mattoon; Jon and Danielle Spitz of Charleston to Ryan and Haylie Haifley of Mattoon; $135,000.
- 1105 Edgar Ave. in Mattoon; Melissa Briseno of Mattoon to Tyler May of Mattoon, $100,000.
- 2902 Oakwood Drive in Charleston; Seth Ronchetti and Christina Colley-Ronchetti of Forsyth to Craig Knight and Kristen Knight of Charleston, $272,000.
- 301 Taylor Ave. in Charleston; Jacob Thomas of Mattoon to Trent Seiler of Effingham, $30,000.
- 2100 Stoner Drive East in Charleston; Timothy and Renee Bennett of Charleston to Donald Silwa of Charleston, $131,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office