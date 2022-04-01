 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Coles County real estate transactions

  • 0
  • 1409 11th Street in Charleston; Debra Smith, trustee of Glen Carbon to Kevin Scott and Payton Augustine of Charleston, $100,000.
  • 39 Elm Ridge in Mattoon; Dorothy Zimmer of Athens, Ga. to Todd and Cynthia Bickers of Mattoon, $150,000.
  • 2501 Prairie Ave. in Mattoon; Stephen Runyon of Mt. Zion to Gunner Runyon of Mattoon, $30,750.
  • 20 acres of farmland in Oakland, PIN No. 03-0-01588-000; Keith Honnold and Donna Honnold of Crossville, Tenn. to Matthews Ehlers and Tiffany Ehlers of Kansas, $170,000.
  • 1000 N. 12th Street in Mattoon; U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT of Canonsburg, Pa. to Gillian Sanders of Mattoon, $22,500.
  • 2816 Cedar in Mattoon; Joseph Ostiguy of Mattoon to David Swanson of Mattoon, $1000.
  • 611 S. 16th Street in Mattoon; Tao Dong of Great Neck N.Y. to Oscar and Katherine Solis of Mattoon, $218,000.
  • 1808 9th Street in Charleston; PNC Bank National Association of Pittsburgh, Pa. to Eastern Illinois Islamic Center of Charleston, $30,000.
  • 3124 Hickory Lane in Humboldt; Dwayne Jess of Arthur to Stanley Overholt of Jesup, Ga., $99,000.
  • 1401 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank, Land Trust #109, of Mattoon to Hortenstine Properties, LLC, VIII of Mattoon, $90,000.
  • 2332 Ellington Place in Charleston; Mark and Catherine Ellen Wright Borzi of Valdosta, Ga., to Vance and Ashley Oliver of Charleston, $92,000.
  • 75 square feet on 43 Dewitt Ave. (street, right of way), PIN No. 06-0-02732-000 in Mattoon; Timothy Tutt of Mattoon to the City of Mattoon, $90.
  • 300 and 320 Lerna Road in Mattoon; Sabra Health Care Holdings III, LLC of Irvine, Calif. to Development Mattoon LLC of Andover, Kan., $640,000.
  • 10215 N. County Road 2170E of Ashmore; Boyd Turnbow of Oakland to Brent and Shannon Bell of Kansas, $15,000.
  • 7 Country Gardens in Mattoon; Jon and Danielle Spitz of Charleston to Ryan and Haylie Haifley of Mattoon; $135,000.
  • 1105 Edgar Ave. in Mattoon; Melissa Briseno of Mattoon to Tyler May of Mattoon, $100,000.
  • 2902 Oakwood Drive in Charleston; Seth Ronchetti and Christina Colley-Ronchetti of Forsyth to Craig Knight and Kristen Knight of Charleston, $272,000.
  • 301 Taylor Ave. in Charleston; Jacob Thomas of Mattoon to Trent Seiler of Effingham, $30,000.
  • 2100 Stoner Drive East in Charleston; Timothy and Renee Bennett of Charleston to Donald Silwa of Charleston, $131,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why pools might not be the best home investment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why pools might not be the best home investment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News