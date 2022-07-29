Coles County real estate transactions

- 950 Edgar Drive #9 in Charleston; RB&B Ventures, LLC of Fithian to Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston, $32,000.
- 2120 Lafayette Ave. in Mattoon; Wesley Mefford of Mattoon to Lakay Properties, LLC of Mattoon, $37,000.
- 18979 Chief Road in Charleston; Austin Hernandez of Charleston to Frank Miller of Montrose, $50,000.
- 3112 Pine Ave. in Mattoon; Paul Cottone of Charleston to Timothy Carter and Natasha Carter of Mattoon, $130,000.
- 2126 Edgewood Drive in Charleston; Sanjeev Gupta and Mini Gupta of Glen Ellyn to Jacob Waldrop and Ivana Campbell of Charleston, $216,200.
- 412 N. 22nd Street in Mattoon; Brittany Miller of Milton, Fla. to Nathan Nash of Mattoon, $95,000.
- 696 N. County Road 1320E in Lerna; Evan Smith and Janele Smith of Casey to Christopher Bogan of Lerna, $425,000.
- 1120 B Street in Charleston; Bruce Scism and Elizabeth Scism of Hendersonville, Tenn. to Joel Shute of Charleston, $85,000.
- 31 Greenbriar Drive in Mattoon; D. Eugene and Linda Eagleson of Fort Myers, Fla. to William Hartenstein and Aleisha Robertson of Mattoon, $365,000.
- 2403 8th Street in Charleston; Zimmer Real Estate Properties, LLC of Effingham to Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston, $1,000,000.
- 46 Mitchell Ave. in Charleston; Kenneth Stout and Lorna Pardillada of Indianapolis, Ind. to Linda Chinchilla of Charleston, $74,500.
- 609 Monroe Ave. in Charleston; Mefail Ilazi of Charleston to Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston, $65,000.
- Approx. 137 acres of farmland in Lerna, PIN #11-0-00412-001; Shirley Dean of Madisonville, Ky., Robert Atwell of Lerna and Barbara Westerdale of Aurora, Colo. to Steven Snider and Angela Snider of Lerna, $2,828,774.
- 210 W. Grant Ave. in Charleston; Zimmer Real Estate Development Properties, LLC in Effingham to Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston, $1,320,000.
- 2620 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Lori Connor as Trustee of the Tucker's Family Living Trust of Arcola and Katherine Tucker of Mattoon to Miller Rentals of Illinois, LLC of Arthur, $10,000.
- 409 N. 22nd Street in Mattoon; Matthew and Hayley Haycraft of Neoga to Sydney Finke of Mattoon, $91,000.
- 19807 River Road in Mattoon; Brandon Beever of Ashmore to Lyndsy Hunt of Ashmore, $150,000.
- 1328 S. 6th Street in Mattoon; Nancy Bain of Batavia to Shad Smith of Mattoon, $63,000.
- Approx. 37 acres of farmland in Lerna, PIN #11-0-01130-000; Shirley Dean of Madisonville, Ky., Robert Atwell of Lerna and Barbara Westerdale of Aurora, Colo. to Nathan Miller and Catherine Miller of Lerna, $272,328.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office