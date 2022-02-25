 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 23 Fairway Lane, Mattoon; Benny Webster of Kinmundy, trustee, to Sandra and Roy Hopkins of Mattoon, $156,000.
  • 708 S. 17th Street, Mattoon; William Campbell of Mattoon to Edward Steele of Mattoon, $23,400.
  • 600 Woodlawn Ave, Mattoon; Phillip Clark of Brentwood, Tenn. to Alex Kenneth and April Ritz of Effingham, $57,000.
  • 1220 Lafayette Ave., Mattoon; Vicky Trust of Sahuarita, Ariz. to Mark Haugh of Mattoon, $38,000.
  • 14 Manor Lane, Mattoon; Larry and Mary Carruthers of Mattoon to Gary and Rebecca Boske of Mattoon, $200,000.
  • 2737 Krishire Drive, Charleston; The estate of Nancy Smith, Lerna, to Michael and Gloria Kelly of Charleston, $175,000.
  • 1611 Broadway Ave., Mattoon; MDC Inc. of Mattoon to Eric O'Dell of Neoga, $120,000.
  • 1680 East County Road, 750 North, Mattoon; Derick and Rebecca Warren of Sullivan to Dylan and Ariel Short of Mattoon, $275,000.
  • 732 N. Logan Street, Mattoon; Wayne and Jessica Keith of Humboldt to Chris Kepley of Mattoon, $169,900.
  • 5155 Lake Road, Mattoon; Gerald Daughtery, trustee, Mattoon to Robert and Aimee Apke of Mattoon, $87,500.
  • 5155 Lake Road, Mattoon; Robert and Aimee Apke of Mattoon to James Bennett of Mattoon, $144,100.
  • 125 Woodlawn Ave., Mattoon; Stan and Nora Porter of Neoga to Zachary Fisher and Mya Sebold of Mattoon, $79,900.
  • 2208 Douglas Drive, Charleston; Joseph and Amy Graziano of Savoy to David Linek and Amanda Yager of Charleston, $162,000.
  • 109 11th Street, Charleston; Sean Swaney of Kentwood, Mich. to Travis Diss and Gretchen Neal of Charleston, $70,000.
  • 108 Arbor Lane, Mattoon; Tony Amstutz and Lisa Amstutz of Deerfield to Murial Curtis Revocable Trust, Mattoon, $123,500.
  • 913 and 917 Fourth Street, Charleston; George Alexander McArthur, as Trustee; and Evelyn J. McArthur, Trustee of Charleston; to Jerry Lindley of Fountain Valley, Calif., $540,000.
  • 913 Fourth Street, Charleston; Jerry Lindley of Charleston to J and C Holdings, 4th Street LLC, Mount Pleasant, S.C., $640,000.
  • 1132 Sixth Street, Charleston; P-P & W. Properties, Inc. of Charleston to J and C Holdings, 4th Street LLC, Mount Pleasant, S.C., $714,500.
  • 60 acres of Farmland in Oakland, PIN #03-0-00615-000; Janet Sweeney, et al of Charleston to Jeffrey Dust and Jaccob Dust of Effingham, $492,000.
  • 2519 Woodlawn Ave., Charleston; Bryan Sanders and Hannah Freezeland of Charleston to Christopher Erwin of Charleston, $143,000.
  • 109 Polk Ave., Charleston; Paul David and Doris Brazzell of Charleston to Thomas and Donna Spear of Hoopeston, $26,500.
  • 334 B. Street, Charleston; Barbara Rogers of Charleston to Charles Hartseil and Jacqueline Mace of Normal, $40,000.
  • 1112 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon; Lois Davis of Vermilion, Ohio to Christina Langworthy of Mattoon, $76,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

