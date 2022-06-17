Coles County real estate transactions

- 224 5th Street, Charleston; Richard Leonetti to Trinity Property Holdings, LTD., $13,500.
- 2805 Dewitt Avenue, Mattoon; Steven and Taimy Spitz to Raven and Brooke Jackson, $64,000.
- 20324 E. Co. Road 1000 N., Ashmore; Ronald and Jennifer Carver to Devin and Tammy Carver, $165,094.
- 701 S. 31st Street, Mattoon; Steven and Margaret Lawhorn to William Ford, Sr., $147,900.
- 909 Main Street, Lerna; Nathaniel Simpson to Macie Drum, $129,000.
- 3357 Pana Lane, Mattoon; Jeff Sisco to Tonya Clough, $39,000.
- 705 Dakota Avenue; Bradley and Diane Pearson to Zachary Ruot, $84,250.
- 213 W. Washington Street, Oakland; Mark Zimmerman to Bradley and Ashlie Lee, $5,000.
- 301 Hickory Lane, Mattoon; Timothy Simon to Travis and Kelly Rauschek, $175,000.
- 68 Dewitt Avenue; DBA Real Estate, LLC. to Be Ro Luong, $29,000.
- 617 Dewitt Avenue, Mattoon; Tom Burritt to Banes Property Management, LLC, $235,312.
- 705 Eastgate Drive, Charleston; Heather Leon-Hayes to Cierra Settlemire, $96,000.
- 809 S. 23rd Street, Mattoon; Angela Pearson to Paul Foertsch, $130,000.
- 1321 S. 16th Street, Mattoon; Eva Spence to Lonnie Gingerich, $60,000.
- 2617 Prairie Avenue, Mattoon; Juan Gonzalez to Lonnie and Rose Gingerich, $49,000.
- 895 7th Street, Charleston; Coles County Historical Society to Mitchell Bailey, $85,000.
- 44 E. Co. Road 100 N., Gays; Sam Ewing to Ewing Farm Trust, $272,900.
- 4538 Paradise Road, Mattoon; Morton Community Bank to Trust #5133 & #5150, $80,000.
- 15952 State Highway 130, Charleston; Dennis Moss to River Top, LLC., $1,275,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office